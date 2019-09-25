Duchess Meghan repeated a Martin Grant maxi dress for a youth reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their third costume change of the day on Tuesday when they attended a “youth reception” at the British High Commission in Cape Town. Remember, the Queen made Harry and Meghan the Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, so their brand is all about communication with the youths around the world.

Meghan looked especially “styled” for this event, and I’m assuming she had a nice little break to spend some time with Archie and perhaps get some time with a glam squad. Her makeup looks PERFECT in these photos and her hair is the best we’ve seen on this trip so far. Meghan recycled yet another look from last year’s South Pacific tour – we saw her wear this Martin Grant maxi dress in Australia on one of the first days of that tour too. This is the second repeat from that tour, which… I don’t know, I have mixed feelings about it. I’m all for repeats and God knows, Meghan gets criticized for spending too much money on clothes. But two repeats in two days from the last big tour? Maybe she just associates these looks with “tour outfits.” That being said, I loved this dress the first time around and I’m happy to see it again. It’s super-flattering and basically has the perfect cut for a maxi dress.

It’s also being said that Meghan is purposefully trying to keep the focus OFF fashion during this trip. Harry and Meghan wanted to be “lowkey” and less formal, and I guess that means sack dresses and repeats of shirtdresses. I mean… I understand not wanting the focus to be on fashion and style, but also… there’s always going to be an interest in fashion and style and jewelry. That’s one of the big reasons why people like royals: we like to see what they’re wearing. It’s that simple. The lowkey style also means that she hasn’t been wearing her diamond engagement ring. She’s been wearing the gold wedding band, sometimes paired with a delicate-looking Jennifer Meyer turquoise ring. I always said that she seemed like a big Jennifer Meyer fan – Meg’s jewelry tastes remind me so much of Jennifer Aniston, another huge Meyer jewelry fan.

Last thing: we got an ID on the maxi dress from the visit to the mosque on Tuesday. The dress is by Staud (or STAUD) and it’s made from recycled tissue nylon. In these photos, it looks more like a muddy khaki rather than olive-khaki. Maybe it’s really dependent on the light.