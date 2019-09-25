Demi Moore discusses Ashton Kutcher’s gross, toxic behavior in her new book

I was doing this job for the final years of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage. I remember what a trainwreck they were, and I remember how the tabloid weeklies – In Touch, Star and Us Weekly – always had tons of reports about just how messy their marriage was. It was never really a secret – tabloids were literally paying some of Ashton’s side-pieces for their stories about affairs and hookups. So, in that sense, Demi Moore’s memoir Inside Out is full of confirmations to stories we had heard long ago. But I guess it’s still shocking to learn just how Ashton Kutcher was THE WORST. And probably still is the worst. I mean… I’ve always disliked him because of those old stories, and the feeling is mutual – he blocked me long ago on Twitter (which is still hysterical). Here’s some of what Demi says about Ashton now:
Demi Moore is revealing more details about her fraught relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. The actress, 56, digs deep into her previous marriage to the actor, 41, with whom she was married for eight years before they divorced in 2013.
In her new memoir Inside Out, Moore writes she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be.”
“I put him first,” Moore says in the book. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.” She says the two had threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame.” “They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” Moore writes of the people she says she and Kutcher had sexual relations with. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”
Their threesomes caused Kutcher to stray from their relationship, Moore claims. “Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes of her former husband’s alleged cheating.
While Moore was filming her 2011 movie Another Happy Day, she claims Kutcher had cheated on her a second time with a 21-year-old woman. “I knew she wasn’t lying,” Moore says of the woman who claimed she’d slept with Kutcher. “He admitted it right away.” The actress writes Kutcher moved out of their home shortly after.
Demi also opens up how she basically had a breakdown following her split with Ashton, which I remember as well, and I believe was probably much worse than we were told at the time. I feel like she’s still internalizing too much sh-t from that marriage too – Ashton was clearly manipulating her throughout, to the point where she still thinks it’s partly her fault for “saying yes” to threesomes, which somehow gave him the green light to cheat? No. It was his responsibility to make sure his wife was 100% cool with third parties in their sex life (which he did not), and as for his infidelity – he cheated because he’s a cheater, not because the threesomes gave him a green light.
Here’s Demi’s interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired a few days ago.
Anything to make a book sell huh? Shouldn’t some things just remain private? Ashton said he was going to tweet some shade but decided against it. I am sure he’s got some real dirt on her too.
… Isn’t saying that much “shade?”
lol yeah, he shaded her by alluding to it…
It is shade but without saying anything personal about her.
Exactly my thoughts. WHY would you air your dirty laundry to the public like this? Yea Ashton seems like a d-bag, but she was scraping the bottom of the barrel to marry him and now to write a freaking book about their marriage. Gross behavior from both of ‘em.
I’m not sure I fully understand the pearl clutching over airing dirty laundry. A lot of shady stuff goes unchecked because we should keep our shame to ourselves. I kind of feel like we’ve proven it’s best if we can air it, own it, and heal and move on.
It could be a matter of catharsis for her. It could be a way of her working through this sh@t. Maybe by putting it out there she could move past it. Who knows?
Yeah, this dynamic always made me uncomfortable. She was a divorced mother of three, who had lived the Hollywood life to its fullest in her youth. He was an emotionally immature twenty-something. I’m not comfortable when older men with life experience marry much younger women and expect them to give up their own youth, so why is it okay for Demi? I have no doubt that Ashton behaved like a horny teenager throughout their marriage, but I am skeptical that he ever pretended to be anything else.
@looseseal, I’m referring to a little something called dignity, which people seem to not have anymore
Looseseal, I agree with you!
Why is it her responsibility to cover for her jerk of an ex?
You know what Anne Lamont says – If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better.
We blame women enough for their partner’s behaviors. Demi isn’t the one who behaved badly here, and it isn’t her responsibility to pretend otherwise.
❤️ that Anne Lamont quote.
Agreed, Anna. Demi is owning her part. She’s owning more than she should, imo.
From what I’ve heard, she details her life before him, her struggles, the insecurities she came with, how poorly she handled them, and states baldly how harmful that was for her daughters but Ashton is in his feelings because she confirmed what we already know.
Thanks, Anna. Not to thread jack, but to thread jack, this is the problem with the Nicole Murphy/Fuqua thing. People want the women to shut up, but it isn’t gossip unless you are an uninvolved third party. If it’s an interaction between two people, it’s her story to tell or not. If he looks bad because of what he did, oh well. If Demi is lying, Ashton is a big boy. He can defend himself.
I want the Demi Moore’s of the world to share these things so that young women learn what other people experience in relationships. Demi Moore has suffered greatly in her life, and she had an awful childhood. I find her grating, but I support her. She has endured a lot, and I feel that I can not deny the good she has done for our culture, as much as a celebrity can do, especially when I think of how far she’s come.
YES
I am beyond tired of this line of reasoning?
Have you ever felt shame and/or struggled with feeling isolated?
It’s so incredibly strengthening to find or read about others and know you’re not alone, that it’s possible to find a way out.
Demi doesn’t need the money. She could book a Netflix series tomorrow if she was looking for work. She still garners attention wherever she goes.
But she’s borne this for years, has dealt with therapy and done the work to get better. It’s her story to tell.
If Kutcher had an ounce of decency he’d STFU at least and silently bear his part. He was a doucher. She has no obligation to hide his poor behavior from the world.
And if he’s truly dedicated to the cause of helping women and girls then he’d understand how his past behavior contributes to their harm.
A simple, “yup, I was a tool but I’ve matured and I’m sorry for how we harmed each other during that phase of our life” would be all her needed to do to be decent.
That he doesn’t speaks volumes.
THANK YOU SO MUCH for this @DS9 …. being told we should behave like ‘perfect little women’ is LITERALLY what perpetuates the cycle of abuse.
I don’t advocate calling people out for the sake of it and yes there is an element of Demi’s publisher pushing for content that will sell.
That said parts of her story are HARROWING and leaving some of those parts out not only dilutes her story but is an injustice to her and other women who are facing the same issues.
Ashton’s shady behaviour is clearly being included as part of HER story and an analysis of how she got there. If you don’t like it then don’t read it,
Hmmm ok so Ashton should “STFU” but Demi should be able to run her mouth and we should just believe whatever she says? Hey I’m not a fan of either of these people (and I don’t think either is innocent) but so many women can be hypocritical when it comes to things like this. If Ashton had written a “tell-all” most of you would be claiming how he should have “kept it private” and how disrespectful he is. Airing dirty laundry is gross and she’s only doing it now because she wants her book to sell. That’s my opinion and you have yours.
What’s wrong with telling her own story? Shouldn’t she decide whether or not certain things in her life reamain private? I’m impressed with her ability to be so candid. Annnnnnd we all knew Ashton was a cheater at the time.
I don’t know…
Self-help “gurus” love to talk about “running away from ‘toxic’ people.” But I think the toxicity we should be shedding is our furtive training to keep life’s missteps, hardships, frustrations, and sexual experiences and confusions bottled up and private.
I mean, if everyone just let their shit — from money issues to sexual stuff — hang out more, we’d probably understand each other better. All that “keeping up with the Joneses” baggage would dwindle, and everyone would probably be less stressed (hence healthier), kinder (more empathetic), and more productive.
Dang, I forgot they were together for 8 years! In my mind it was 2 or 3. They always seemed like such an odd couple.
you’re right it confirmed stories about Ashton we’ve all heard over the years. He has always been really gross person with mother issues.
She’s pathetic. Why do these has been actresses need to put the spotlight on themselves. Leave the guy alone. He probably was a douche but that’s not her problem anymore.
Anything to stay relevant, including embarrassing your children.
Get a good shrink instead. Money well spent…
Yikes. Nope. This is a bad take. She’s not at all obligated to keep that to herself. If people don’t want their long-term bad behaviour to be aired by the people they’ve hurt, perhaps they shouldn’t hurt people. Or at the very least, own up to that behaviour if they’ve since matured.
In fairness the celebrity memoir is nothing new. At least she’s the one telling her story instead of some unauthorized biography. As far as her daughters being embarrassed, she stated in an interview that she let them read the book prior to it’s publication and anything they didn’t want in there she would remove. They all gave their blessing without any requests to remove anything. And she’s also talked about how she was (still is?) in therapy for years. It’s her life story to tell, and she has every right to tell it.
With all of her interviews and stories, why buy the book?
I still can’t believe Mika Kunis married that creep and had kids with him. Hands down he’s gonna or has cheated on her. Hopefully Ashton doesn’t do anything successful and he fades into obscurity
I sort of give Mila a pass just because he was her first love, she probably carried a smoldering torch for him for many years, and they were both single when they reconnected. I’m a little surprised that it went as far as marriage and children with them, but maybe he had finally aged out of his frat boy behavior by then. We don’t have any reason to believe they’re not fully devoted to one another, do we?
True as I don’t like Mila any less but I was disappointed with her choice to marry him. And as far as the fidelity or infidelity, his response to Demi sharing this information shows, to me at least, that he still hasn’t matured and taken responsibility for his actions and more than likely he’ll stray again. Saying he has plenty of shade to share but that he won’t doesnt exactly show personal growth but for milas and her children’s sake, hopefully he’s as devoted as you believe
I often wonder if he cleaned up his act for Mila, which I suspect he did…at first.
What a mess. Not sure what to think since some of the commenters bring up very valid points. But I think the more they dog the more crap will smell. And why one earth would she air this and have her daughters aware of their sexual escapes.
Ashton Kutcher doesn’t have time for this nonsense, he is too busy defending $sci-bot Danny Masterson. Douche is gonna douche.
So true. Thank you for mentioning this.
I think Demi is entitled to share her experience. She clearly suffered a lot in the last years and this book is probably a way to close a sad chapter of her life. I bet it could help some people too because she’s always been relatable. Ashton’s tweet was childish and mean.
Team Demi. She was out of the public eye for awhile, and then came roaring back to the spotlight at the 2001 (2002?) MTV Music Awards looking AH-MAZING at the age of 40 or 41. Like, life goals amazing. That’s the night they publicly debuted their relationship as well. Her marriage to him was all tied up with her “second act” of being smoking hot in her 40s, so psychologically I can see how she’d be desperate to hold onto him as she continued to age. He was a d-bag, if he was unhappy they could have quietly divorced instead of making it a big messy deal. She’s not the one who cheated. (I’m Team Mila too, BTW. Run girl!)
I understand that Demi has her own issues, but I’m still curious how Mila is doing. If I were married to someone and his ex told everyone about him cheating and threesomes, I’d do a double take and ask myself if I really know them that well. I know people change but some of those things are just… behind mistakes it seems.
Hmm, this is all a lot to take in. It sounds like she has had a difficult life and I do feel badly for her. I do think it is very obvious we are only getting one side of the story, and I am confused about the power dynamic she is painting here. She is making it sound like he had all the power and manipulated her, when she was 15 years older, way more famous/had been famous for longer, had an ex husband and 3 children, more life experience and much more wealth. I am not sure I am sold this 25 year old ‘manipulated’ her. Especially, considering by her own admission, she didn’t clearly communicate her addiction issues which clearly caused issues in the marriage. I am no Ashton fan, and there is no doubt he cheated and was probably not the best husband, but I think this is painting him out to be more of a villain than is fair.
Makes me feel bad for Mila. B/c chances are he will eventually cheat, and gaslight her into believing she bears some responsibility for his screwing other people.
As for Ms. Moore- I like that she takes responsibility – not for douchebag’s cheating- but for what a lot of us do as women- fit into a mold of what a man wants. Instead of saying- this is who I am and if you don’t love and adore me- then this is not a good relationship for me.
I do think she bears some responsibility for the failing of the relationship for that reason- but she bears 0% of the responsibility for him being a cheater and douchebag.
I hope Ashton has matured since then. With all of his work with sex trafficking, it reminds me of how predators cultivate a public persona that will help shield them from accusations. I hope that’s not the case, and he was simply an immature, self centered toxic bro during his marriage to Demi and has since grown as a person. It would be wonderful if instead of alluding to dirt on Demi, he would say something like “Our marriage became toxic, and I am deeply sorry for my part in that and that’s no longer the man I am because I recognize that that behavior is unacceptable” or something along those lines.
Also, I had an abusive ex that used similar logic regarding his cheating. Except we never had an actual threesome, I just indulged his dirty talk about it, so when I found him sexting other women he claimed that the lined were blurred and what did I expect talking about other women with him? It’s because they can never be responsible for their own behavior. And for his wife and children’s sake, I hope he is much wiser now.
Whoa! A far cry from straying and having threesomes to being a predator!!
He was much younger and in his 20′s, I’m sure (and there is NO evidence pointing to otherwise) that he had matured. He has a wife and 2 kids now – doesn’t need this dirty laundry being aired!!
Can we not talk about how her own “mother” sold her?
I never understood them as a couple and was unsurprised by their messy breakup. Demi disappeared for awhile while she was raising her 3 daughters. Dating Ashton who I believe was on That 70s Show at the time made her relevant again with the whole cougar image and she definitely enjoyed the attention. I feel sorry that she was treated so poorly by him though I am not surprised. He always had the reputation of being an ahole.
I did not know that she had a miscarriage while married to him. That had to be devastating and it seems they went through a lot of fertility treatments to try to have a child together, which I think also caused a strain on their relationship (along with all the threesome ridiculousness). I always said Ashton would leave her for someone his own age to have kids with though I never expected for that person to be Mila Kunis. I wonder about Mila and Ashton’s relationship… a tiger doesn’t typically change its stripes.
I’m glad she is sharing her story. I was in a similar type of marriage and I struggle with the same misplaced shame of agreeing to things that I was pressured into. If you cannot relate to her story, then just don’t read her book.
Mila hinted she cheated on a long term ex. Not sure why you guys crucify Ashton and forget that Mila might be cut from the same cloth.
Books like this always rub me the wrong way. Because it’s essentially selling the most private details of your life and relationships for profit. It grosses me out. Is Ashton an a-hole? Probably. I’ve never liked him. But this book is from her perspective only. And in life there is his version, her version and then the truth. This is simply Demi’s version of events and already there have been people pointing out that she embellished. Jon Cryer went on Twitter to deny the story about her taking his virginity and while he was good natured about it it bothered him enough to say something. I take “tell-all” books like this with a major grain of salt. Because the telling all almost always involves telling about other people.
100% agree.
Yeah. Selective memories.
There’s seriously shady stuff Demi did right from her days on General Hospital, to her marriage to Bruce Willis.
I’m certain if Kutcher wrote a book describing his experiences with her, he won’t get a scintilla of support.😶😶
100% agree as well .. and I love how class Jon was.
I’m not worried about Mila. Maybe he cheats on her, maybe he doesn’t. I’m sure their dynamic is very different and Ashton is at a different place in his life. If he’s not a total chode he’s told her some of this, if not most of it. But I think most of us leave our partner’s past relationships in the past.
But I’m seriously agape at the responses that seek to minimize Kutcher’s responsibility and paint him as too young to know he wasn’t being a crap partner and that Demi was oh so old and mature and had all the power.
I think we forget the nature of celebrity and that perhaps young gossips have forgotten or are unaware of the differences in celebrity culture in the 80′s and 00′s.
If that doesn’t make sense to you, please Google the Brat Pack, look at those careers, the men vs the women, refresh yourself on Hollywood culture in that era, compare and contrast Bruce’s career even with Julia Roberts if you don’t want to compare it to Demi’s and then come back to me.
I agree on all counts. Specifically his relationship with Mila. I think both he and Demi are equally accountable for what happened in their marriage. Ashton was an adult and old enough to know right from wrong. He wasn’t a child.
It was a case where he was not in love and she was as she put it “addicted” to him, which isn’t true love, it’s an unhealthy attachment. He was trying to check out of the relationship very early on, and when that didn’t work tried sabotaging it. That was incredibly immature and gross of him but she was also very much at fault here. She knew he was pulling away and was trying to hang on for dear life, to the detriment of her own well-being. You have to know when to let go when it is clear he’s Not prioritizing your feelings at all.
To be clear, I did not mean that Ashton shouldn’t speak about this marriage if he wants to. He lived it. He can feel free to discuss it.
But if he does, he ought to do it properly with the same level of introspection and self criticism Demi seems to be taking here. Own his part, lay out his growth, share boldly the pain he caused himself, his former wife, his stepchildren, and state what attempts he’s made to make piece with that and to be more careful with himself and others since then.
But nah, he’s got snarky tweets stayed only by the loving hands of his current wife and children.
And now I’m thinking of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, another prime example of an undisputed douchelord man pretending he had absolutely no part in his ex going from a successful actress to shrill, bitter harpy…
Believe women and maybe we can save our daughters heartache. The gaslighting starts early when men to use our vulnerabilities against us.
She apparently also wrote that she took Jon Cryer’s virginity, which he politely called her out for on twitter that it wasn’t true.