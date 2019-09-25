The Duke & Duchess of Sussex took Archie to meet Desmond Tutu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first event today was a visit with Desmond Tutu, the now-retired 87-year-old cleric, religious leader and civil rights leader. The Sussexes were supposed to meet with Archbishop Tutu and his daughter Thandeka in regards to The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. That’s what happened, except that an INTERLOPER joined the tea party: baby Archie was in the building! Archie made his first public appearance in South Africa, where he got cuddled by Meghan and got kisses from Desmond Tutu. Adorable!

Archie seems like a very well-behaved and very big baby. Seriously, this kid isn’t even five months old! And what’s striking is that he looks like so many royal babies – go back and look at Harry and William’s baby photos and Archie looks just like that. I think Archie got Meghan’s eyes but mostly he just looks like Harry, and he seems to have Harry’s jolly little personality too. Harry is so proud of his family, look at his face.

Fashion note: Meghan’s dress here is Club Monaco. It looks like a black slip dress with a sheer cream-and-black overlay. I’m glad she wore something she didn’t have to hold down or adjust, because she has her hands full! But yeah, the fashion on this trip so far has not been great. At least we got new photos of Archie though!