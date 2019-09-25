The Duke & Duchess of Sussex took Archie to meet Desmond Tutu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first event today was a visit with Desmond Tutu, the now-retired 87-year-old cleric, religious leader and civil rights leader. The Sussexes were supposed to meet with Archbishop Tutu and his daughter Thandeka in regards to The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. That’s what happened, except that an INTERLOPER joined the tea party: baby Archie was in the building! Archie made his first public appearance in South Africa, where he got cuddled by Meghan and got kisses from Desmond Tutu. Adorable!

Archie seems like a very well-behaved and very big baby. Seriously, this kid isn’t even five months old! And what’s striking is that he looks like so many royal babies – go back and look at Harry and William’s baby photos and Archie looks just like that. I think Archie got Meghan’s eyes but mostly he just looks like Harry, and he seems to have Harry’s jolly little personality too. Harry is so proud of his family, look at his face.

Fashion note: Meghan’s dress here is Club Monaco. It looks like a black slip dress with a sheer cream-and-black overlay. I’m glad she wore something she didn’t have to hold down or adjust, because she has her hands full! But yeah, the fashion on this trip so far has not been great. At least we got new photos of Archie though!

37 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex took Archie to meet Desmond Tutu”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:27 am

    Archie wants whatever those are on that tray.

  2. C-Shell says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:29 am

    I’m enchanted by the pic of Archie eyeing those petit fours! 🥰

  3. Becks1 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:29 am

    ARCHIE!!!!!!!! He is so happy and jolly. There’s a good picture on twitter of Harry talking to Desmond Tutu, and Meghan has Archie facing her but Archie still has a hand reached out for Harry’s finger.

    I also really liked this dress. Hard to see the whole thing, but from what we see, I like it. It seems to me that she picked outfits designed for comfort and to accommodate her changing body (since a post partum body can be unpredictable, especially if you are nursing).

  4. Oh No says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Oh, look at that face!

    They’re beaming

    I appreciate how the Archbishop zeroed in in the baby…I felt a very strong connection with that

  5. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    He’s sooooo cute! And so big! He looks heavy lol. Totally has Meghan’s eyes.

    I actually like the dress! But it’s also 80 here in NYC…

  6. Lee says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Beautiful baby! And yeah, he does look just like Harry.

  7. Laalaa says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Archie being kissed by the Archbishop, with Meghan’s lovely smile – that photo, on their IG, almost brought tears to my eyes.

  8. 1979 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    He’s a wee darling.

  9. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Gahhhhh he’s such a cute little guy! Beautiful family.

  10. Enn says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Archie eyeing up that tray of cakes is fantastic and it made my whole day.

  11. My3cents says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Adorable!
    He does seem quite big or maybe its just that Meghan is so petite?
    Their tour looks very successful as well. Wonderful family!

    • Meghan says:
      September 25, 2019 at 7:37 am

      My 7 month old nephew is huge. He weighs 22 pounds already and is wearing some 18 month sized clothes. In contrast, my 3 YEAR old who was a preemie is still wearing 2T clothes and weighs 27 pounds. It’s so strange seeing my nephew and my child together since they are almost the same size.

  12. Kimmy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:34 am

    I just just started back to work this week after being on maternity leave. Let me tell you, pumping is a b*tch. Finding clothes that are work appropriate and easy to pump in is a b*tch. I feel ya, Meg!!!!

    • Bri W. says:
      September 25, 2019 at 7:39 am

      Amen.

    • Bri W. says:
      September 25, 2019 at 7:39 am

      Amen.

    • Lindy says:
      September 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

      Good luck to you–it’s so exhausting and hard! I only made it to 8 months with my second (and still feel guilty every day–he’s 17 months now). I started a new job at 5 months pp that came with a big commute. I was pumping in the car on the way to work and the whole situation was so difficult. I’m sending you all the good pumping energy!

    • Trillian says:
      September 25, 2019 at 8:04 am

      Pumping is the worst, it never worked for me. It hurts, I hardly get anything out and I felt like a prize cow. When I went back to work after 12 months luckily we were down to just nighttime nursing.

  13. Toot says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Actually Meghan’s dress looks blue and white, matching the guys in her life today. Too cute!

    Yeah, Archie is damn near Harry’s twin. He’s an adorable baby

  14. Erinn says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Ughhhhh he’s such a cute baby. He’s a big guy, too – he just looks solid.

    I actually love that print on her dress – not a fan of the bottom panel of it, but that’s a very minor gripe.

  15. Lauren says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:35 am

    I like the dress and I like everything I’ve seen her in so far during this trip.

    And Archie does look like Harry! I guess he’s not a redhead, though – oh well! :)

  16. aquarius64 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Harry’s mini me with Meghan’s eyes…and the Windsor ears thanks to Charles. No paternal Markle features thank goodness but they will try. Note to Bad Dad: enjoy the new picture of your royal grandson because this is the only way you’ll get any. Archie looks adorable.

  17. Guest says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Archie is Absolutely adorable!!

  18. JanetDR says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Oh gosh! He’s adorable! Who cares what she is wearing with an accessory like Archie! 😆💟😍

  19. Yoyo says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:41 am

    There is a story going around, that yesterday a photographer tried to get in where they’re staying to get a picture of Archie.

  20. Cg2495 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Archie is so cute! He looks just like Harry when he was a baby. Meghan also looks beautiful and love her dress. I’m so happy to see the tour going well!

  21. hnmmom says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Oh, he’s adorable! And yes, pretty much Harry’s twin except for the eyes. Thanks for this, with a house of teenagers I needed to be reminded of when they were sweet and small. Little baby feet in little baby socks, GAH!

  22. Mego says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Love these pics of this beautiful family 🥰

    Archie is adorbs.

  23. Alexandria says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Omg that’s a mini Harry!

    The fashion on this tour is not exciting but I’d rather she focus on her work.

  24. Betsy says:
    September 25, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Cute kid.

    And those Windsor genes are strong!

  25. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 25, 2019 at 8:00 am

    He is very very cute and def a Harry mini-me. Right down to that cute cheeky face.

  26. Kittycat says:
    September 25, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Archie is too cute

  27. Kittycat says:
    September 25, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Am I alone in really not caring about fashion?

    I just love seeing Harry and Meghan meet with great organizations.

  28. HK9 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Storytime…..so I was on Instagram this morning and was greeted by these great pics of Harry, Meg, Archie & Desmond Tutu. Foolish HK9 decided to scroll through the comments to be greeted by someone who said -Huh, Meg just HAD to be in the picture with Archie. Now, usually I don’t take people on at 6am, but I replied, ‘Um yeah, she’s his Mum.’ People be crazy even early in the morning. Moral of the story, I will stop reading the comments on Instagram and just enjoy the lovely family & their charitable work.

  29. Sofia says:
    September 25, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I can’t even begin to tell you how many times I grabbed my phone in an attempt to hug Archie through the screen

