Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump

In the months since the Mueller Report landed with a whimper and not a bang, I reentered my “not watching the news” phase and really lost any hope that anyone would actually do anything to or about Donald Trump. There was so much talk, months ago, about impeachment, the politics of impeachment and whether the House Democrats would be shooting themselves in the foot by running around on impeachment proceedings just to see it die in the Senate. It felt like too few people were making the case of “actually, we should open an impeachment inquiry because it’s simply the right thing to do and that’s how our country should work.”

My point is that I had lost hope. I’d lost hope to the point where I wasn’t even writing about the whistleblower situation, where an unnamed national security official/public servant grew so disturbed by Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian officials that he or she filed a complaint with the Director of National Intelligence. The complaint is being investigated by the inspector general for the intelligence community. The complaint revolved around “multiple acts” committed by Trump as he attempted to manipulate Ukrainian officials to investigate and/or manufacture a controversy around Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. There has been talk for a while that Hunter Biden did some shady work in or with Ukraine (something I’m not really clear on), but that’s neither here nor there. Donald Trump was once again colluding with a foreign government to “get dirt” on a political opponent and to punish a political opponent. In 2016, he colluded with Russia to dirty up Hillary Clinton. In 2019, he colluded with Ukraine – or attempted to collude – to dirty up Joe Biden.

I thought nothing would come of it, because f–k all came out of the 2016 collusion. But it looks like this situation actually bothered some people. Suddenly, in the past 48 hours, everything started to come together. And now Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has opened a formal impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, saying that he had betrayed his oath of office and the nation’s security in seeking to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain. “The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” she said after emerging from a meeting of House Democrats in the basement of the Capitol. Mr. Trump, she said, “must be held accountable — no one is above the law.” The announcement was a stunning development that unfolded after months of caution by House Democrats, who have been divided over using the ultimate remedy to address what they have called flagrant misconduct by the president…In this case, with an avalanche of Democrats — including many who had resisted the move — now demanding it, Ms. Pelosi said that Mr. Trump’s reported actions, and his administration’s refusal to share details about the matter with Congress, have left the House no alternative outside of impeachment. At issue are allegations that Mr. Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son. The conversation is said to be part of a whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. Mr. Trump said on Tuesday that he would authorize the release of a transcript of the conversation, practically daring Democrats to try to find an impeachable offense in a conversation that he has called “perfect.” But Democrats, after months of holding back, demanded the full whistle-blower complaint, even as they pushed toward an expansive impeachment inquiry that could encompass unrelated charges. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Ms. Pelosi said. The president, in New York for several days of international diplomacy at the United Nations, issued a defiant response on Twitter, in a series of fuming posts that culminated with a simple phrase: “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

[From The New York Times]

I’m going to make the choice not to grumble about how this should have been done long ago. Chris Hayes posited the theory that Pelosi waited until her caucus was on the same page AND Trump’s offenses were perfectly clear and easy to understand by the public. I could make the case that Trump’s offenses were easy to understand in 2016 when he publicly asked Russia to get Hillary’s emails, but whatever, I get it – the smoking gun is that Trump was personally requesting dirt from Ukrainian authorities. And as for “the transcript” that he will allegedly release… the whistleblower says it was more than one call, more than one request. Anyway… my impeachment party hats were gathering dust, so I might have to buy some new ones. *throws a batch of old impeachment confetti*