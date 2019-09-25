Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump

In the months since the Mueller Report landed with a whimper and not a bang, I reentered my “not watching the news” phase and really lost any hope that anyone would actually do anything to or about Donald Trump. There was so much talk, months ago, about impeachment, the politics of impeachment and whether the House Democrats would be shooting themselves in the foot by running around on impeachment proceedings just to see it die in the Senate. It felt like too few people were making the case of “actually, we should open an impeachment inquiry because it’s simply the right thing to do and that’s how our country should work.”
My point is that I had lost hope. I’d lost hope to the point where I wasn’t even writing about the whistleblower situation, where an unnamed national security official/public servant grew so disturbed by Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian officials that he or she filed a complaint with the Director of National Intelligence. The complaint is being investigated by the inspector general for the intelligence community. The complaint revolved around “multiple acts” committed by Trump as he attempted to manipulate Ukrainian officials to investigate and/or manufacture a controversy around Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. There has been talk for a while that Hunter Biden did some shady work in or with Ukraine (something I’m not really clear on), but that’s neither here nor there. Donald Trump was once again colluding with a foreign government to “get dirt” on a political opponent and to punish a political opponent. In 2016, he colluded with Russia to dirty up Hillary Clinton. In 2019, he colluded with Ukraine – or attempted to collude – to dirty up Joe Biden.
I thought nothing would come of it, because f–k all came out of the 2016 collusion. But it looks like this situation actually bothered some people. Suddenly, in the past 48 hours, everything started to come together. And now Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has opened a formal impeachment inquiry.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, saying that he had betrayed his oath of office and the nation’s security in seeking to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain.
“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” she said after emerging from a meeting of House Democrats in the basement of the Capitol. Mr. Trump, she said, “must be held accountable — no one is above the law.”
The announcement was a stunning development that unfolded after months of caution by House Democrats, who have been divided over using the ultimate remedy to address what they have called flagrant misconduct by the president…In this case, with an avalanche of Democrats — including many who had resisted the move — now demanding it, Ms. Pelosi said that Mr. Trump’s reported actions, and his administration’s refusal to share details about the matter with Congress, have left the House no alternative outside of impeachment.
At issue are allegations that Mr. Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son. The conversation is said to be part of a whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. Mr. Trump said on Tuesday that he would authorize the release of a transcript of the conversation, practically daring Democrats to try to find an impeachable offense in a conversation that he has called “perfect.” But Democrats, after months of holding back, demanded the full whistle-blower complaint, even as they pushed toward an expansive impeachment inquiry that could encompass unrelated charges.
“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Ms. Pelosi said.
The president, in New York for several days of international diplomacy at the United Nations, issued a defiant response on Twitter, in a series of fuming posts that culminated with a simple phrase: “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”
I’m going to make the choice not to grumble about how this should have been done long ago. Chris Hayes posited the theory that Pelosi waited until her caucus was on the same page AND Trump’s offenses were perfectly clear and easy to understand by the public. I could make the case that Trump’s offenses were easy to understand in 2016 when he publicly asked Russia to get Hillary’s emails, but whatever, I get it – the smoking gun is that Trump was personally requesting dirt from Ukrainian authorities. And as for “the transcript” that he will allegedly release… the whistleblower says it was more than one call, more than one request. Anyway… my impeachment party hats were gathering dust, so I might have to buy some new ones. *throws a batch of old impeachment confetti*
Jason Johnson had a good point on Ari Melber last night – something like “turns out Nancy Pelosi does know how to count.” She didn’t announce this until she knew it was going to be successful. And other pundits were saying that last night too – part of the reason Trump and the white house are so freaked out right now is because Pelosi wouldn’t have announced this unless she was really sure she could get the articles of impeachment passed.
And this phone call IS simpler to understand for a lot of people. Its not like the Russian collusion, where there were a lot of moving parts and besides the “Russia, get her emails,” there was a lot of wiggle room for Trump to act like he did nothing. This is much clearer. trump asked Ukraine for help investigating a political opponent. Trump has admitted that! And I’m sure a lot more is going to come out as the House moves forward.
I have seen some comments about how Trump welcomes the inquiry, because he thinks its going to help him in the polls, like Clinton (since the impeachment probably did help the Dems take back the House in 1998), but Clinton was not up for re-election at the time (despite what Meghan McCain says) and there’s clearly a difference between national security issues and lying during a deposition*. (especially since we already know Trump obstructed justice.)
*Clinton was in the wrong, but I hope we can all still acknowledge that there IS a difference.
I agree with everything you’ve said here, Becks. I think they genuinely are expecting a boost at the polls, but I sincerely hope this doesn’t go the way of Clinton.
I think Pelosi is ready to just end it, and she’s willing to die on this particular hill if you know what I mean.
Or Nancy waited until we are nearing the election and tip the election in Democrats favour.
Nancy is a political genius who knows how to play the game.
this was something I was thinking too.
Nancy is going make those Rs go on the record in support of this president months before the election. She’s going to make them go on record and say that he did nothing wrong, this is totally normal, nothing to see here, etc.
That may have worked for other things in the Trump administration, but this Ukraine situation is different.
The fact that the WH suddenly sez they’ll release ‘transcript’ of call makes me dubious- no truth ever came out of this admin.
The thing everyone needs to keep in mind about this “transcript” is there is no recording. It’s just “someone’s” notes and the White House has already, in the past, released false/inaccurate or flat lies in their so-called transcripts.
Glad we are finally here at last! Please let it go quickly.
I’m glad the line was finally drawn, because if you aren’t going to pursue impeachment for someone like this, what’s the point of having it? I feel like we finally taken a step forward, after being pushed backwards for over three years now.
The evidence sounds overwhelming and solid. Very glad the whistleblower wants to testify directly, because we all know the “transcript” will be a bunch of doctored nonsense.
I’ve been cautious about impeachment, but yeah it is time. And FINALLY yesterday there was a little poetic justice. Was at the UN for a few hours and as the Trump Kushner jerks were taking selfies and making asses of themselves, Ivanka waving to no one waving back, my old friends from UNIS and Ecole Internationale (UN schools, and they know what they are doing) were there and they KNEW that impeachment was becoming formal….it was a thing of beauty. YAY! No more Trump Kushners.
I saw this on Twitter last night and whew…
“Wow, @HeidiNBC reporting that Trump called Pelosi today and asked “if they could work something out on this whole whistleblower thing.”” – @JamieOGrady
https://twitter.com/jamieogrady/status/1176619784965935106?s=21
This is why I LOL every time someone comments that Trump is some kind of mastermind who is playing 3-D chess.
No.
He’s a big, stupid idiot who can’t stop committing crimes. And since he’s been protected and bailed out his entire life, he thinks he can just strike a deal with Pelosi by offering 50% off a Trump hotel room in Vegas in exchange for calling this whole impeachment thing off.
Watching Trump tweeting through this is pretty hilarious right now.
Poor Trump. Womp womp.
Oh boy do I hope so. It’s about time he is held accountable for everything. Then, I hope they go after the rest of the family. I’m not going to get too excited though until it actually happens.
I’m not holding my breath on this. Unless the complaint is released so that we see what was the scope of the complaint is. If there was more than one phone call then they should get transcripts of all the calls.
She is in a pickle. She is getting so much pressure to impeach, but knows that it could hurt some of her freshmen reps in swing states in the next election.
So she is saying she is starting a formal impeachment, yet not actually calling for a vote. Without a vote (which might hurt some dem freshman) it is actually not a formal impeachment.
She is playing us… If she actually calls a vote it is on. But as of now it is all smoke and mirrors.
And it worries me that no one has seen the actual transcript of the call or the whistleblower note.
I have a bad feeling that this is going to crash and burn just like the Russia thing did.
Russiagate 2. I’m tipping it won’t get past the Republican dominated senate.