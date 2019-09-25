“Wow, this ‘transcript’ of Donald Trump’s call is still really awful” links
Trump Speaks to the media

The NYT and other outlets have published the transcript (or “transcript”) of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked for Zelensky to get information on the Bidens. This is jaw-dropping stuff and it’s not even the complete transcript. [NYT]
Rudy Giuliani had another meltdown on a cable news show. [Towleroad]
Keanu Reeves supports his sister at a premiere. [Just Jared]
Here’s more about Prince Andrew & the Russians. [LaineyGossip]
The Dlisted Podcast chats about Demi Moore & Miley Cyrus. [Dlisted]
The Fug Nation’s Emmys Best Dressed. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Jon Cryer really lose his V to Demi Moore? [Pajiba]
A look at the misogyny directed at Greta Thunberg. [Jezebel]
The Other Way’s Deavan is pregnant & might return to the US. [Starcasm]
Ellen DeGeneres pulled something in her neck. [Seriously OMG]

G20 Summit in Argentina - Trump

  1. Mia4s says:
    September 25, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Wow that’s….that’s really bad. I don’t know what else to say. For the USA to continue to have even the slightest bit of legitimacy as a democracy? Trump needs to go. Now.

    Giuliani is the living embodiment of “you either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain”. If he’d died of say, a heart attack, in 2002? In the period immediately after 9/11? There’d be statues and parks and medals and god knows what else named after him. But given enough time, he has absolutely destroyed his legacy. It’s wild to see.

  2. Christin says:
    September 25, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    I thought it would be a bare bones joke of a memo, but it’s not.

    The biggest evidence to date is Rudy and Orange each admitting things they did. I guess if you don’t care what is right, you don’t see anything wrong with, well, anything.

