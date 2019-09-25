“Wow, this ‘transcript’ of Donald Trump’s call is still really awful” links

The NYT and other outlets have published the transcript (or “transcript”) of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked for Zelensky to get information on the Bidens. This is jaw-dropping stuff and it’s not even the complete transcript. [NYT]

Rudy Giuliani had another meltdown on a cable news show. [Towleroad]

Keanu Reeves supports his sister at a premiere. [Just Jared]

Here’s more about Prince Andrew & the Russians. [LaineyGossip]

The Dlisted Podcast chats about Demi Moore & Miley Cyrus. [Dlisted]

The Fug Nation’s Emmys Best Dressed. [Go Fug Yourself]

Did Jon Cryer really lose his V to Demi Moore? [Pajiba]

A look at the misogyny directed at Greta Thunberg. [Jezebel]

The Other Way’s Deavan is pregnant & might return to the US. [Starcasm]

Ellen DeGeneres pulled something in her neck. [Seriously OMG]