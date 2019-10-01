Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin had a chill South Carolina wedding

Months ago, I probably cared a lot more about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. But seeing all of the headlines about it this week just made me realize that I’m kind of over it. It would be one thing if this was their only wedding, but it’s not – they did the legal, civil wedding in New York last year. They rushed it because they decided to “wait” to have sex until they were married. So they’ve been married a year already. This week’s wedding was basically just a party with some church stuff thrown in. Justin Bieber posted some cheesy wedding portraits on his Insta, but People Magazine says that Hailey is the one who was mostly involved with the wedding planning:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married — again! A little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends Monday evening, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, PEOPLE confirms. Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge. Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening. A day before the wedding, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats. “They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property. In August, a source told PEOPLE that the singer, 25, and the model, 22, chose the Montage Palmetto Bluff as their wedding destination because Bieber has previously spent time at the hotel brand’s property in Laguna Beach, California. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.” Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

[From People]

Okay. Hailey and Justin didn’t even arrive in South Carolina until Sunday, I think? Hailey and her girlfriends did a big bachelorette party in LA this past weekend, then I guess they all flew to South Carolina. It sounds like a nice, chill party with good food and good vibes. And I have to applaud Hailey and Justin for marrying in South Carolina and managing to avoid the dreaded “let’s get married on an old Southern plantation” trap.