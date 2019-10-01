Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin had a chill South Carolina wedding

Months ago, I probably cared a lot more about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. But seeing all of the headlines about it this week just made me realize that I’m kind of over it. It would be one thing if this was their only wedding, but it’s not – they did the legal, civil wedding in New York last year. They rushed it because they decided to “wait” to have sex until they were married. So they’ve been married a year already. This week’s wedding was basically just a party with some church stuff thrown in. Justin Bieber posted some cheesy wedding portraits on his Insta, but People Magazine says that Hailey is the one who was mostly involved with the wedding planning:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married — again! A little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends Monday evening, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, PEOPLE confirms.
Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge. Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.
A day before the wedding, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats. “They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property. In August, a source told PEOPLE that the singer, 25, and the model, 22, chose the Montage Palmetto Bluff as their wedding destination because Bieber has previously spent time at the hotel brand’s property in Laguna Beach, California.
“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.” Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”
Okay. Hailey and Justin didn’t even arrive in South Carolina until Sunday, I think? Hailey and her girlfriends did a big bachelorette party in LA this past weekend, then I guess they all flew to South Carolina. It sounds like a nice, chill party with good food and good vibes. And I have to applaud Hailey and Justin for marrying in South Carolina and managing to avoid the dreaded “let’s get married on an old Southern plantation” trap.
I kinda like them together.
Glad to see he got his hair/face cleaned up for the wedding.
this old photo of them made me realize how much surgery she has had.
Really? I think she looks the exact same.
Or more like she grew up. She looks the same.
I’m seeing definite rhinoplasty and lip injections. She looks good, but it’s there.
exactly.
That’s funny – I had the exact opposite reaction. I was impressed that she doesn’t seem to have really done anything to her face at all.
I’m happy for them. I’m just surprised they only had 154 guests. They must have had to leave a lot of people out. Kendall Jenner got an invite. I didn’t know she was that close to either of them. Anyways best of luck to them.
I think Kendall is one of Hailey’s BFFs. Plus, Kourtney K reportedly had a fling with the Biebs, so he’s had ties to them for awhile, too.
I have seen Hailey and Kendall hang out before but I didn’t think she was THAT close. When you only invite 154 people you have to cut out so many. I’m Indian lol so maybe my idea of a big/small wedding is vastly different. 154 guests would barely cover close relatives lol.
@ME the ceremony was held in a pretty small church which likely limited their guest list. photo: https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/General-View-Montage-Palmetto-Bluff-Justin-Bieber-and-Hailey-Baldwin-2.jpg
apparently the church was built using reclaimed wood from a building destroyed on 9/11.
@ Olive
It amazes me any wood was reclaimed from 9/11. I was in NYC after 9/11 and saw the devastation. That’s amazing.
If you only invite very close relatives (parents, uncles / aunts, cousins, grandparents) and close friends instead of distant relatives and everyone you might have met for two minutes 150 seems like an okay, if not even a little high number.
Justin Bieber has been low-key for quite some time now and it would have been surprising if they had a huge, attention-seeking wedding.
It’s a cultural thing.
kris’ boytoy corey gamble was there too because he used to work for scooter braun, which is probably how kris and corey met. there’s lots of connections with justin & hailey and the kardashian machine.
This is super shallow, but as someone who’s skin has been complete crap lately – I need to know what he did before his wedding. His skin was very broken out, and now it’s clean. Maybe it’s a lot of Photoshop, but I know they both did some pre-wedding skincare and I want it.
This really is more of a party, although the religious ceremony was probably super important to the parents. The fact that this really was so low key (due to already being married, I think most of the interest is gone), is the first time I’ve thought they are really not coming for all of the attention. Good for them, I hope they are in a good place mentally and move forward happily. (I could not stand JB or any of the nepotism models, so these feelings surprise me)
Those photo booths are insanely photoshopped and airbrushed.
Must be same the Kardashians are using at any of their events.
?? I care why.
That kiss looks awkward to me.
starter wedding?
I have no opinion on either. Came for a dress picture, so I guess it’ll be revealed later.
But that last paragraph, she had a “bachelorette” party after being married a year. Weird. But then again. They are all so young.
there’s pap photos of her dress and it’s a very short white dress with exposed shoulders. definitely not a typical wedding gown!
I thought that was for the rehearsal dinner or something, not for the actual ceremony. If that’s how she had her hair and what dress she wore…well, it’s not my favorite, anyway.
I’m glad he cut his hair for it. Im low key rooting for them. They’ve already lasted longer than expected
I was looking at some pics yesterday of them walking on a dock and I thought JB looked all tweaky… but maybe I’m wrong. I was surprised that they were having their wedding and I hadn’t seen any headlines about it and even MORE surprised that they actually got married a year ago. Funny how time flies and how the care level surrounding them seems to have plummeted. But, I’m not really their demo.
She looks so much like her dad. Congrats to them. They’ve already lasted longer than I thought.
as for the second photo of her sticking her tongue out— put your f*cking tongue back in your mouth
FYI the grounds they got married on was once comprised of 21 plantations during the antebellum era and a confederate general named thomas drayton owned a number of enslaved people there, so they didn’t avoid the plantation wedding at all. it’s just a bit more hidden. people & page six both called this out in articles about the wedding.