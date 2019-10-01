Princess Beatrice would like to marry Edo in Italy, but she’ll probably do it in Windsor

In the coverage of Princess Beatrice’s engagement announcement, I mentioned that this engagement has been hyped for months, and I believe the Yorks were doing the hyping. 2019 seemed like the year that Fergie and Prince Andrew needed to “marry off” their daughter. And I guess Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was the guy. As part of the pre-engagement hype, there was a story weeks ago about how Edo’s family owns a big estate in Italy and Beatrice might want to have a wedding there. Not so, says Ingrid Seward.

Princess Beatrice would like to get married in Italy ‘in her heart’ but will likely plump for England as the Queen ‘won’t fly to Europe for the wedding’, a royal expert has claimed. Buckingham Palace announced the 31-year-old royal’s engagement to father-of-one property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34, on Thursday last week. Edoardo comes from a family of Italian aristocrats and proposed to Beatrice, whom he has been dating since late last year, during a romantic trip to the country this month. But their wedding, likely to take place in spring next year, will have to be in the UK to accommodate for Her Majesty, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward.

She told OK magazine: ‘I think in her heart Beatrice would like to be married in Italy where Edo’s from, but there’s no way the Queen will fly to Europe for the wedding so it will have to be in England.’ Ingrid added that Beatrice is ‘more pliable’ than her sister Princess Eugenie and will feel more pressure to ‘keep everyone happy’ when it comes to organising her big day. She also insisted that the wedding won’t take place at Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married, suggesting it is more likely to be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, as it’s the ‘family church’.

This will thrust Princess Beatrice into a ‘dilemma’ as she won’t want a ‘re-run’ of her sister’s nupitals, which saw her marry long-term partner Jack Brooksbank there in October. According to Ingrid, the wedding will be ‘traditional with a modern twist’ and will see Princess Beatrice plump for a ‘simple’ gown.

‘Beatrice is used to being criticised for her fashion choices and I know she gets hurt by some of the unkind remarks,’ Ingrid told the publication. When it comes to pageboys, the couple are likely to choose Edo’s two-year-old son Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf, from his previous relationship with glamorous architect Dara Huang, whom he split from last year, as well as Prince George. Ingrid said the Queen won’t be fazed by Princess Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, marrying someone with a child – which will make her a stepmother. She added that the monarch is very fond of her granddaughter and is ‘quite modern’ in her thinking – though she would have been more worried about Prince Harry marrying a divorcee when he proposed to Meghan Markle.