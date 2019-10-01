Princess Beatrice would like to marry Edo in Italy, but she’ll probably do it in Windsor

In the coverage of Princess Beatrice’s engagement announcement, I mentioned that this engagement has been hyped for months, and I believe the Yorks were doing the hyping. 2019 seemed like the year that Fergie and Prince Andrew needed to “marry off” their daughter. And I guess Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was the guy. As part of the pre-engagement hype, there was a story weeks ago about how Edo’s family owns a big estate in Italy and Beatrice might want to have a wedding there. Not so, says Ingrid Seward.
Princess Beatrice would like to get married in Italy ‘in her heart’ but will likely plump for England as the Queen ‘won’t fly to Europe for the wedding’, a royal expert has claimed. Buckingham Palace announced the 31-year-old royal’s engagement to father-of-one property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34, on Thursday last week. Edoardo comes from a family of Italian aristocrats and proposed to Beatrice, whom he has been dating since late last year, during a romantic trip to the country this month. But their wedding, likely to take place in spring next year, will have to be in the UK to accommodate for Her Majesty, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward.
She told OK magazine: ‘I think in her heart Beatrice would like to be married in Italy where Edo’s from, but there’s no way the Queen will fly to Europe for the wedding so it will have to be in England.’ Ingrid added that Beatrice is ‘more pliable’ than her sister Princess Eugenie and will feel more pressure to ‘keep everyone happy’ when it comes to organising her big day. She also insisted that the wedding won’t take place at Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married, suggesting it is more likely to be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, as it’s the ‘family church’.
This will thrust Princess Beatrice into a ‘dilemma’ as she won’t want a ‘re-run’ of her sister’s nupitals, which saw her marry long-term partner Jack Brooksbank there in October. According to Ingrid, the wedding will be ‘traditional with a modern twist’ and will see Princess Beatrice plump for a ‘simple’ gown.
‘Beatrice is used to being criticised for her fashion choices and I know she gets hurt by some of the unkind remarks,’ Ingrid told the publication. When it comes to pageboys, the couple are likely to choose Edo’s two-year-old son Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf, from his previous relationship with glamorous architect Dara Huang, whom he split from last year, as well as Prince George. Ingrid said the Queen won’t be fazed by Princess Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, marrying someone with a child – which will make her a stepmother. She added that the monarch is very fond of her granddaughter and is ‘quite modern’ in her thinking – though she would have been more worried about Prince Harry marrying a divorcee when he proposed to Meghan Markle.
LOL @ the Queen finding it harder to take that a 30-something American actress would have a starter marriage under her belt as opposed to a princess marrying a man who dumped his fiancee shortly after she gave birth. Priorities! As for the rest of it… yes, I already said that I think Beatrice will marry in England. She’s reportedly very close to her grandmother and of course she’ll want granny’s permission and input on everything. Prince Andrew will demand that too, that everything be geared towards glorifying the Queen (and the Yorks). That being said, I totally think that Bea and Edo will probably do something in Italy too, probably after the wedding in St. George’s Chapel.
As for the idea that Beatrice would copycat her sister’s wedding… that’s what happens when a bunch of young royals all get married at the same place within four years.
This is fiction at it’s best. Bea and her parents always wanted a Windsor wedding, I have no idea what all the nonsense is about. Bea’s a princess-she can & should marry at Windsor. And knowing her parents, I don’t think they’d have it any other way. As for the Queen balking at Megan’s first marriage, Charles (who I do believe will end up being Head of the Church of England) married his mistress so I’m sure the Queen will survive.
OMG Ingrid is ridiculous. This story had absolutely nothing to do with H&M yet she has to find a way to insert a dig. Get a hobby, woman.
Ha ha ha. There is no way this thirsty guy was ever going to get married in Italy. It is painfully obvious he wants the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding badly.
Oh and Ingrid, your racism is showing again. You really should get that checked out. Not every royal story has to include a dig at the Duchess of Sussex, ok?
These people are unhinged and obsessed. They literally cannot write one article about the royal family without mentioning Meghan. Beatrice can’t even have a moment for herself because internet trolls and royal reporters have to compare everyone and everything to the Sussexes. Also, three of the Queen’s children are divorced, so I doubt she was overly concerned about Meghan.
If anything, I think the queen is less concerned about the optics of who Bea is marrying because Bea is not a full-time working royal and therefore there is less of a spotlight on it than Harry.
Yeah Italy was never going to happen. I can see a pre wedding reception happening there before or after the wedding but nothing else.
“though she would have been more worried about Prince Harry marrying a divorcee when he proposed to Meghan Markle.”
Isn’t the future Queen Consort (Camilla) a divorcee? Isn’t the future Head of the Chruch of England a divorcee? And aren’t they married? Or have I been living in an alternate reality all this time?
And isn’t the Queen’s own daughter a divorcee who later remarried?
Optics of George or Charlotte being pageboy or flower girls while Pedo Andy is walking her down the aisle is really, really bad.
George and Charlotte were in Eugenie’s wedding so they most likely won’t be in this one.
When I first read your comment, my inner reactionary thought: Hey! Why not Archie and Louis!? And then I immediately realized how stupid my thought was…and what a funny mess it would be to have kids that young in attendance. If Bea really wanted to make headlines, though, Archie and Louis are EXACTLY who she needs to enlist for her wedding party.
(I know your comment was serious…not trying to add levity in a bad way. I just had a chuckle thinking about toddlers as pageboys. Pure Pandamonium! )
@stepup – I actually did the math in my head as to whether Louis or Archie would be old enough for PedoAndy to try to co-opt them – but I think luckily for them they are too young!
@anon – but they had been in Harry & Meghan’s too though, so I don’t understand? Although that would be an easy out for them, I guess.
Not to be rude…but why… I don’t think many people care. Unlike Eugenia she doesn’t have Meghan’s wedding to piggyback on and Andrew is a disaster so she may want to keep it low key. Basically she was upstaged by her little sister and now we’re over the Yorks. Besides, everything about Bea seems staged. Her ring and engagement photos have a familiarity to them….. IMO she should be concerned about this guy’s history. Also this is set-up about Bea wanted to get married in Italy. Basically they are telling the Brits to get ready and pay for another wedding because the Queen will be there and you know what that means…payup Brits!
Of course she is going to get married at Windsor, and of course Andrew and Fergie are going to try to make it as big a deal as possible. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some sort of reception in Italy though.
And for royal weddings at Windsor, there’s only so much you can do. Of course there are going to be aspects that are reminscient of Harry and meghans as well as Eugenie’s.
“She also insisted that the wedding won’t take place at Westminster Abbey.”
LMAO! Girl in what world would you get married at the Abbey??