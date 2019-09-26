Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring is allegedly worth more than Duchess Meg’s

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mazzi are engaged after dating for about a year. That’s pretty fast for royals – the Queen tells her grandchildren that they should really date for years (and even cohabitate) before deciding to get married. But Beatrice and Edo were on the fast-track almost immediately. I always thought that they went so fast because Beatrice really wanted to have a boyfriend for her sister’s wedding, and then it just kept escalating from there. Six months into the relationship, the Yorks were already pushing engagement stories to the tabloids. It would have been enough to scare off many dudes, but Edo stuck with Beatrice. Their families are reportedly very close, and Fergie reportedly adores Edo. She posted this after the engagement was announced:
I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law pic.twitter.com/WIhe9eamrF
— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019
So… that’s nice, I guess. There’s already a conversation about when and where the wedding will be held. We know it will be next year, and my guess is a spring wedding – maybe something in April or May, although I’m sure Prince Andrew will want it sooner (so he can change the subject all that sooner). Before the engagement was announced, there was this story about how Beatrice and Edo might marry in Italy, where Edo’s family owns a home, I think. There’s also talk about how they might just get married in Windsor like everybody else. My guess: a formal wedding in Windsor and then a week later, another reception or wedding in Italy.
As for Beatrice’s engagement ring, The Sun did a story about how the ring was designed by Shaun Leane of Mayfair and the ring could cost “£300,000, double the value of Meghan Markle’s according to jewellery experts.” Except it’s just a two to three carat diamond with two side stones and another jewelry expert estimates the cost of the ring at around $40,000, maybe more depending on the quality of the diamonds. My estimate for the ring is that it probably set Edo back maybe $50K-70K, if that. But it’s interesting that Beatrice’s engagement stuff is being embiggened to be “better” than Meghan’s.
One final note: Look again at what Beatrice wore to Ellie Goulding’s wedding. I have a feeling that Beatrice’s wedding gown is going to be a complete mess.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Baguette diamonds tho. BAGUETTES?
Not a fan of horizontal baguettes but it’s okay. Meghan’s engagement ring remains my favorite in the British Royal Family, then the Queen’s, then Camilla’s. The rest I can take or leave except for Zara’s which is hideous.
The queen’s ring is truly beautiful. I think Zara’s just looks so … basic? I mean, if it matches her taste in jewelry that’s great because that’s all that really matters. But it just looks like any other ring you’d see at a jewelry shop. I’m a big fan of Meg’s ring, and I think Eugenie’s was absolutely stunning – I like colored stones, especially ones that you don’t see as often in engagement jewelry.
I don’t dislike this ring. The stones are stunning. It’s not what I would choose, but it’s a pretty ring and I think it’s classic enough but with a small twist with the baguettes.
Meghan’s is priceless due to Diana’s diamonds in them. A remake would be around 200-250k but not truly the same.
I always felt bad for Kate having to wear that hideous sapphire ring. Will really couldn’t be bothered to personalize it to her style or tastes. He just took his mom’s ring and was like “Here ya go!”
She wanted that Big Blue ring. She waited almost ten years for it.
Girl. That ring is DIANA. PW and PH both wanted KM to wear it, they said “the future queen of England should wear this ring” because their mom was robbed of the chance
I’ve read conflicting stories as to how William got that ring from Harry honestly.
Don’t feel bad for her. She wanted that ring.
Personally, I always thought it was a little weird, and I would have either kept the ring for a daughter (so give it to Charlotte when she turns 21 or something), or I would have had it remade into a pendant or brooch.
This ring reminds me very much of the Queen’s engagement ring. I believe that Beatrice has a close relationship with her grandmother so this design is a sweet nod to that.
Well if they want to make it a competition Meghan’s ring has diamonds in it from Princess Diana’s collection. So…she wins.
Why are they comparing this stupid ring to Meghan’s? Why does it matter? The greatest gift Meghan has is her husband’s unconditional love, adoration and willingness to stand by her despite his toxic family’s attacks. You can’t put a price on that. Who cares about your stupid ring and your expedited engagement to some rando, Beatrice?
So much emphasis is put on the monetary value of one’s engagement ring now, and also the “staging” of the proposal. It’s like a competition to see how “romantic”, over-the-top, or creative a proposal can be: a public competition for bragging rights. I find it crass and thirsty.
Re: expedited engagement – they’ve been dating (supposedly) for 11 months. M+H didn’t date for much longer than that before getting engaged (and most of that was long distance)…
Am I the only one who thinks $300k or even $75k for a ring is crazy? A decent car wouldn’t even cost $75k
It’s a direct replica of the Queen’s engagement ring…..(well side stones are slightly different) but still. I see this as a FLEX, she’s a blood princess unlike KM and MM and this is her first REMINDER of that fact. I predict a full-on Westminster wedding with either the York tiara (the Queen had tiaras made for Fergie and Sophie and GIFTED them to those brides, KM and MM had to borrow and return, as did princess E) or she will borrow one of TQ’s major tiaras. THERE WILL BE DRAMA! I can’t wait
I don’t think she will have a wedding at Westminster.
The wedding tiaras that Elizabeth II chooses to give out are “loaned” to these women but they are life loans until death/change in station/divorce. They aren’t returned after the wedding, as far as I know.
@Maria – I have read that the Queen does not believe in sharing tiaras. So once we see someone in a tiara, that’s theirs for the duration, even if it is still a “loan”. Like we are never going to see Meghan in the lotus tiara. And that goes double for the wedding tiaras – never loaned to anyone else but also never worn again. Like we are never going to see Kate in the cartier halo tiara again. (which is a shame, bc that’s lovely.)
That last point isn’t true for Sophie or Fergie, but their tiaras were gifted to them, and Kate and Meghan’s were not.
I hope you’re right and we see the York tiara, it’s stunning!
I don’t think the wedding will be at Westminster, but I agree with everything else. I don’t think Bea is going to go for something as “understated” as Eugenie’s two-day affair. That was just a warm up. If its not the York tiara (which I think is very pretty) its going to be one of the big guns, OR a tiara we haven’t seen in decades (Strathmore rose, perhaps?)
this is the oldest granddaughter of the queen, the last royal wedding in Britain for some time, and Andrew and Fergie are AWs who are desperate to deflect from their own personal, um, scandals, to put it mildly. This is going to be a big one people.
I like it. It really is very reminiscent of the style of the Queen’s ring.
Edo seems to have pretty good taste. Hopefully he will be able to guide Beatrice in her fashion styling. Continental European men are better at this kind of thing than their Yank and British counterparts.
That ring is beautiful. I appreciate that others don’t like it, but it is almost the perfect ring for me.
Meghan has Diana’s diamonds. I smell a York behind this story.
Who cares how much their rings cost? It’s not a competition. Harry designed Meghan’s ring according to her style and with diamonds from his late mother. Its cost doesn’t matter. It’s the sentimentality of it. Edo designed/chose Beatrice’s according to what she likes. Jeez. The paps are just desperate to make everything a diss/snub/response to or against the Sussexes.
I know her name is clickbait right now so that’s why she’s included in royal stories that have nothing to do with her but by all these headlines make it seem like Meghan is the most important person and the standard to be measured against in the royal family. It’s quite funny actually.
Nice engagement photos (some of the black and white ones are really striking but doubt they will be called too Hollywood lol) and best of luck to the happy couple!
I really like the ring. Baguettes aren’t my favorite, but they look pretty here and that center stone is gorgeous.
I have no idea if it costs more than Meghan’s – that seems unlikely, but does it even matter? It’s such a weird storyline to push.
One of Fergie’s best fashion moments was her wedding. Her designer, Lindka Cierach, was able to get rid of almost all OTT 80s elements Fergie wanted. The puff sleeves topped with bows and the giant bow on the back are the bits that needed a rethink. They must all like the bow, because Eugenie had a deconstructed bow on her dress in homage to her mum.
If Beatrice chooses a good designer (Elie Saab, please, Elie Saab) and listens to them? She has a chance.
I hope Beatrice chooses a good designer. Eugenie surprised me with her whole wedding look, she looked really lovely overall. So maybe Beatrice will be the same.