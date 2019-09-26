Princess Beatrice announces her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Throughout the summer, we heard report after report about Princess Beatrice and her relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They only got together last fall, about one year ago, although they’ve known each other for a lot longer. In late August, we heard that Beatrice had informed the Queen that she and Edoardo were engaged. And then… nothing much. To be fair, Beatrice’s father was the one dominating headlines. It felt like every time Beatrice might potentially have some good news, there was a new revelation about creepy Prince Andrew and his creepy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, I guess there was a lull in the Andrew-Epstein conversation, because Princess Beatrice has announced her engagement!

Princess Beatrice is engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her parents have announced. The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old property tycoon in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.

You guys know I love a good conspiracy, so how about this one: the Yorks are still really mad at the Sussexes because the Sussexes announced their pregnancy last year less than 48 hours after Eugenie’s wedding, which the Yorks believe was thunder-stealing. And now the Sussexes are in the middle of their first big tour with Archie… and Beatrice announces her engagement? Conspiracy or nah? The thing is, Beatrice did wait until all of the big photo-ops with the family Sussex were over, so maybe not.

As for the engagement… I’m happy for Beatrice even though I think this whole relationship was very rushed. Beatrice was basically pressuring Edoardo to propose to her just months into their relationship. But maybe it’s fine. Edoardo seems to be up for the royal game. And what a game it will be – you just know that Beatrice’s wedding is going to be used to provide cover and good PR for the Duke of York.

The engagement photos released by the palace were taken by Princess Eugenie. On Eugenie’s Instagram, she posted a photo of Beatrice’s engagement ring – it looks like a very simple circular diamond, maybe two or three carats? Modest for a royal.

