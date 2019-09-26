Princess Beatrice announces her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy. Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said; “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” For more click the link in our bio. 📷 © Princess Eugenie
Throughout the summer, we heard report after report about Princess Beatrice and her relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They only got together last fall, about one year ago, although they’ve known each other for a lot longer. In late August, we heard that Beatrice had informed the Queen that she and Edoardo were engaged. And then… nothing much. To be fair, Beatrice’s father was the one dominating headlines. It felt like every time Beatrice might potentially have some good news, there was a new revelation about creepy Prince Andrew and his creepy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, I guess there was a lull in the Andrew-Epstein conversation, because Princess Beatrice has announced her engagement!
Princess Beatrice is engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her parents have announced. The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old property tycoon in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.
You guys know I love a good conspiracy, so how about this one: the Yorks are still really mad at the Sussexes because the Sussexes announced their pregnancy last year less than 48 hours after Eugenie’s wedding, which the Yorks believe was thunder-stealing. And now the Sussexes are in the middle of their first big tour with Archie… and Beatrice announces her engagement? Conspiracy or nah? The thing is, Beatrice did wait until all of the big photo-ops with the family Sussex were over, so maybe not.
As for the engagement… I’m happy for Beatrice even though I think this whole relationship was very rushed. Beatrice was basically pressuring Edoardo to propose to her just months into their relationship. But maybe it’s fine. Edoardo seems to be up for the royal game. And what a game it will be – you just know that Beatrice’s wedding is going to be used to provide cover and good PR for the Duke of York.
The engagement photos released by the palace were taken by Princess Eugenie. On Eugenie’s Instagram, she posted a photo of Beatrice’s engagement ring – it looks like a very simple circular diamond, maybe two or three carats? Modest for a royal.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
I def feel like the timing of this announcement is….interesting. But I would have felt more strongly about that had they announced yesterday, when Archie was dominating the royal news.
My TTT* of the day is that they wanted to announce the engagement while the Sussexes were on this tour as payback to the Sussexes and an attempt to steal their thunder, but knew it would be TOO obvious if they announced on a day like yesterday, so they are doing it on a day that is a bit more lower key in terms of the tour engagements. Of course its funny bc I don’t think this is really going to steal any thunder from the Sussexes, and I don’t think they especially care if it does.
Also, of course, they had to wait for the right break in the Epstein story, so that played a factor as well.
Anyway, I like her ring and hope they have a good life together.
*tinfoil tiara theory
“Of course its funny bc I don’t think this is really going to steal any thunder from the Sussexes, and I don’t think they especially care if it does.”
I think that might be the case, honestly. I don’t think there’s some huge rivalry, or horrible grudge holding. Buuuuttt… it does seem like a hint of shade. And the petty part of me finds it really amusing. The thing is – IF it is shade they did at least wait until the first burst of tour excitement had landed, so that’s cool.
I am willing to believe that it was just the way things worked out, though. And I can’t imagine holding back an engagement announcement for very long because you (should) be excited to share that news! It’s an exciting thing, and the two of them look really into each other, so that’s nice.
Exactly! its definitely a hint of shade, which is why its cracking me up. Reports are saying they got engaged last month, and I’m assuming Bea has definitely seen the Queen since then, and we KNOW Andrew has, so the timing is definitely shady.
But also funny bc its like they have enough self-awareness to know that the engagement was going to get buried on Archie Day.
They waited because there is no way that Beatrice could ever “step on” the Sussex’s news cycle. I woke up this morning and didn’t see ANYTHING on Twitter. But you know who I saw all over my timeline? Master Archie Mountbatten Windsor. They could’ve announced the very moment the Sussexes were walking to Archbishop Tutu and no one would’ve bat an eye. In this regard, it’s only a one way street.
It’s fun to speculate about conspiracies and grudges. Imagine if the wedding is overshadowed by baby Sussex #2 announcement, birth, etc They’d lose their minds haha
He looks… not handsome imo, but “prettish “, a bit like a woman. And I don’t get good vibes from him. Like, I don’t believe he’s into her for real. ( unlike Eugenies guy who seems harmless)
Will see.
I think both of their guys give me uneasy vibes but Bea’s guy is just more obvious IMHO.
Eduardo is definitely not into Bea. I think he just enjoys the idea of being in the RF.
This!
I just get the feeling he’s a user, a Dave Clark type, that will use Bea until she’s of no more use, then dump her like he’s dumped his baby momma. He just gives me a skeevy vibe.
And I think after all Bea has gone through romantically, she REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wants to be married already, like her sister and cousins. I don’t think she’s liked the tag of being the only single, esp. at her age now (having wasted 10 years on Clark).
JMO…but … there you are. I hope she’s getting some *real* happiness out of this, and it’s not just to change Pedo’s news cycles (current and upcoming-Russian ties!!), or out of desperation (to be married already).
I actually think he’s very handsome. Much better looking than the royal men, IMO.
He’s pretty in that skeevy way – it won’t end well, he has cheating user written all over him. There was rumours of overlap with his ex and mother of his child.
He gives me all kinds of Phillipe Junot vibes. This will not last, sorry to say.
Eugenie’s husband strikes me as rather dopey & wealthy but comparatively harmless – the kind of guy who slaps people on the back & calls them Old Boy and laughs too loudly at the wrong time. This guy however gives me snake oil salesman vibes. This wedding is likely to be an over the top mess -if she really wants to do this they should just elope.
She looks happy and pretty but that dress is ugly.
Protocol, you do not announce anything to the Queen in public, you make an appointment to see her.
Good Luck Princess Beatrice.
There was an official royal announcement released this morning for the announcement. The Queen knew.
I was talking about announcing the pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding.
Interesting timing but cheers to these two kids!
Baguettes in the ring?
This aesthetic looks familiar.
Round brilliant, with 2 emerald cut baguettes. Very classic design.
The ring actually reminds me quite a bit of the Queen’s engagement ring, which I’ve always loved.
Aw congrats to these two crazy kids. , I hope Prince Andrew can find a nice tie to match his handcuffs for the wedding.
Ha! Comment of the morning!
Ding ding winner!!
Congrats to Bea!! She and Eugenie should not be held responsible for what their father did, so I hope people can be mature enough to differentiate the father and the daughthers.
Bea’s will be the last royal wedding in like a decade at the very least, so I hope she gets a big wedding.
I would assume she will marry at Windsor, it seems logical
These pictures seem so staged somehow.
Also as others have pointed out the timing is suspect. I wonder if Andy will make a big fuss about getting this wedding televised, after-all Bea is the elder of the two sisters. He played his hand badly there bc unless Bea specifically wants a low key affair (which I doubt from these pictures), it’s going to get interesting from herein….
“These pictures seem so staged somehow.”
Well… yes? They’re definitely not candid – her sister had them posing for the camera.
I say this as someone who is a photographers nightmare – I can go from natural to incredibly awkward very very quickly once a camera comes out.
yes, they are posed pictures, so def staged.
Eugenie did not take all of them, only the ones in color. the ones in black and white were taken by someone else (per Fergie’s twitter or IG.)
I have never seen an engagement photo that wasn’t staged.
I like those one. They are not over the top. Just 2 people posing for someone they love.
Well, yeah, they’re from an engagement photoshoot.
If they looked at all like candid moments, that would actually suggest far more staging than these posed photos. It takes a lot more effort to make a photoshoot look natural than it does to simply take posed portraits.
Given all the Epstein stuff he’s smoking crack if he thinks he’s going to get her wedding televised and treated like William or Harry’s wedding but then again it will be used to distract from it. Cue Andrew and Fergie acting like its THEIR big day all over again.
Felicidades to the happy couple. They both look lovely in the pics.
I agree. She looks so happy and I love the pics in Daily Mail. In one she looks a lot like her mom. I really fell in love with those pictures. I wish them a life time of happiness.
Epstein will be an unwanted guest at this wedding no matter what. SDNY is not going to slow walk the case because Bea is getting married and any breaking news on Andrew the press will run with it. The ink is barely dry on the announcement and the knives are out on the Fail.
The timing is pretty crazy. But I agree they are using this to try and deflect from Prince Andrew’s gross Epstein issues. Good luck with that Andy. I doubt Harry and Meg care if their tour isn’t covered for a bit, they are actually focused on work. I hope Bea is genuinely happy. Her guy seems happier with the situation than her… I hope I am wrong. She and her sister were raised by 2 of the most unsavory members of a shady family, but I have a soft spot hoping for the best for both of them. And with that said I am not distracted away from wanting Andrew to get arrested for one second. It would be lovely if he had to read about the wedding from jail.
I just… Oy.
We knew this was coming tbh and I still don’t like the guy lol.
But I’m not the one who’s marrying him so if Bea’s happy then that’s all that really matters.
Oh and I don’t know if anyone’s noticed but after this there won’t be any other royal weddings until Louise, James and the great grandchild grow up. So a good 10-15 years. Unless there’s a divorce
Did I miss the mention of his son?
I wish people would stop trying to make a big deal about the announcement of king Archie’s arrival.
I agree. I also wish people would stop mentioning Meghan in stories that she has nothing to do with. Multiple events can happen at the same time. I’m tired of hearing adults complain about someone “stealing thunder”.
Suppressing the snark because imagine having Fergie and Randy Andy as parents. Oy.
I think their only possible strategy would be to deflect from something else about to drop about Andrew, because LOL @Beatrice thinking anything but her actual wedding day could distract from House Sussex. Congratulations, I guess? These two just don’t radiate very loved-up vibes to me. Beatrice looks like she just finished crying in the engagement pictures.
Not surprised by the announcement. I am sure the Yorks are happy to have this news be a focus of discussion. Congrats to Bea and her fiance. She looks lovely and the ring is nice.
the ring is lovely, he reminds me a bit of Jude Law.
I hope the lack of interest in her sister’s wedding prevents this one from being televised.
THAT’S who he reminds me of! I could not put my finger on it!
Awww that’s nice for them.
But even better, now the British people can go stand out on the street and cheer as the carriage goes by and not worry about Prince Andrew’s alleged abuse of an underage girl and association with a pedophile sex trafficker or the royal family’s likely role in covering up/minimizing it. Splendid. That’s just charming. 🙄
I’m happy for them. With Andy and Epstein, there was never going to be the perfect time to announce. I look forward to wedding dress and tiara speculation.
This engagement, the timing and everything involved is a surprise to Nobody at all.
Congrats to Bea.
Must have been a little tough to have your younger sister marry before you.
I’m so glad I wasn’t raised in an environment where who (or if) got married first.
I find it incredible in this day and age that it still matters to some people.
Bea has really grown into a beautiful woman,
Lose them how you get them. This will play out. The center ring is 2-2.25 with the side stones it gets to the over 3 they are reporting.
The whispers were there for a while so it’s not a surprise. After Dave Clark strung her along for 10 years I think she let this one know he has to state his intentions early. They have known each other for a while and i wonder if his father the count didn’t arrange for this with Fergie and Andy. It definitely gives off more of an arranged relationship vibe rather than two individuals who found each other and fell madly in love.
Nevertheless congratulations to the happy couple.
You know what I can’t wait for?? For Beatrice to wear a sapphire tiara at her wedding and then about a week later I can see all the headlines that the Duchess of Sussex also wanted to wear the sapphire tiara but was denied.
I really hope they don’t think this is going to steal Archie’s thunder. I will probably forget she’s even engaged after ten minutes while I am still super excited to see more pictures of Archie. They are definitely the underdogs in this fight.
I am surprised at people imagining Beatrice could pull focus from Harry and Meghan. Beatrice Is not a big star in the RF and that’s never going to change. The Sussexes and Cambridges are the stars period.
Thing is I wonder if Andrew is going to push for a televised wedding this time around? If he’s smart he won’t but he isn’t very smart…