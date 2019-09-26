Beyonce declares that Blue Ivy Carter is a ‘cultural icon’: agree or disagree?

Blue Ivy Carter is only seven years old. It feels like she’s always been here, judging us for being peasants and worrying about how we’re all completely uncool. Blue Ivy Carter has already achieved so much in her seven years: she’s a fashionista, a songwriter, a singer, a model, an actress, a dancer and a teacher. She teaches her parents to be better, to do better. She single-handedly saved not one but TWO Grammy telecasts. Do I need to say it? Does Beyonce need to say it? Blue Ivy is already an icon. Beyonce said it too! Beyonce has been suing a wedding planner whose business is called “Blue Ivy.” It’s all about who owns the name Blue Ivy/Blue Ivy Carter. I’ll let The Blast explain:

Beyoncé is laying down the law in the battle with a wedding planner over “Blue Ivy”, calling her daughter a “cultural icon” in court documents. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Beyoncé is firing back at the Veronica Morales over in the trademark battle for “Blue Ivy”. Beyoncé and Morales have been locked in a dispute over the trademark for years. Bey has been trying to get the trademark to her daughter’s name, but Morales claims she had already been using it. They are scheduled to head to trial in the case. In the newly filed documents, Beyoncé argues her case for being granted the trademark. She even throws a little shade towards Morales in the process. Beyoncé says Morales claim that, “that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.” Beyoncé points out her trademark application is for “Blue Ivy Carter” NOT “Blue Ivy”. She says, “the presence of the word “CARTER” ties the commercial impression of BGK’s Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer’s regional event planning business.” Beyoncé says Morales runs a “small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees”, with weak online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts. She accuses Morales of having, “exhibited a pattern and practice of affirmatively attempting to connect its brand with Blue Ivy Carter to increase its exposure and drum up business.” Bey points to interviews Morales gave following her daughter’s birth. In the radio interviews, she talked about her business receiving more attention. She even admitted reaching out to Beyoncé’s agent. Beyoncé says Morales also had a sale on Blue Ivy’s birthday.

I mean… this woman already had a business named Blue Ivy when Beyonce and Jay-Z named their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Do I believe that Bey should be able to trademark her daughter’s name? For sure. But I also believe that Beyonce shouldn’t go around suing people for naming their business something years before Beyonce wanted the name for one of her children. All that being said, I’m glad that everyone acknowledges that Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon. Think of it this way: none of us will ever be as cool as Blue Ivy. Period, the end.

