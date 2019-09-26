Beyonce declares that Blue Ivy Carter is a ‘cultural icon’: agree or disagree?

Blue Ivy Carter is only seven years old. It feels like she’s always been here, judging us for being peasants and worrying about how we’re all completely uncool. Blue Ivy Carter has already achieved so much in her seven years: she’s a fashionista, a songwriter, a singer, a model, an actress, a dancer and a teacher. She teaches her parents to be better, to do better. She single-handedly saved not one but TWO Grammy telecasts. Do I need to say it? Does Beyonce need to say it? Blue Ivy is already an icon. Beyonce said it too! Beyonce has been suing a wedding planner whose business is called “Blue Ivy.” It’s all about who owns the name Blue Ivy/Blue Ivy Carter. I’ll let The Blast explain:
Beyoncé is laying down the law in the battle with a wedding planner over “Blue Ivy”, calling her daughter a “cultural icon” in court documents. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Beyoncé is firing back at the Veronica Morales over in the trademark battle for “Blue Ivy”. Beyoncé and Morales have been locked in a dispute over the trademark for years. Bey has been trying to get the trademark to her daughter’s name, but Morales claims she had already been using it. They are scheduled to head to trial in the case.
In the newly filed documents, Beyoncé argues her case for being granted the trademark. She even throws a little shade towards Morales in the process. Beyoncé says Morales claim that, “that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.” Beyoncé points out her trademark application is for “Blue Ivy Carter” NOT “Blue Ivy”.
She says, “the presence of the word “CARTER” ties the commercial impression of BGK’s Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer’s regional event planning business.” Beyoncé says Morales runs a “small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees”, with weak online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts.
She accuses Morales of having, “exhibited a pattern and practice of affirmatively attempting to connect its brand with Blue Ivy Carter to increase its exposure and drum up business.” Bey points to interviews Morales gave following her daughter’s birth. In the radio interviews, she talked about her business receiving more attention. She even admitted reaching out to Beyoncé’s agent. Beyoncé says Morales also had a sale on Blue Ivy’s birthday.
I mean… this woman already had a business named Blue Ivy when Beyonce and Jay-Z named their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Do I believe that Bey should be able to trademark her daughter’s name? For sure. But I also believe that Beyonce shouldn’t go around suing people for naming their business something years before Beyonce wanted the name for one of her children. All that being said, I’m glad that everyone acknowledges that Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon. Think of it this way: none of us will ever be as cool as Blue Ivy. Period, the end.
This whole lawsuit makes Bey look like such an a@shole. The event planner had the name first, what the hell? Just let them have it. God.
It really does. She’s so far up her ass she can’t see straight. And cultural icon? Please, the kid is 7
yeah, I gotta agree. she’s certainly famous and noteworthy (if that’s the right word) but she IS NOT an icon. at least, not yet. she may wind up being a bigger star than either of her parents, but…yeah, no.
and I agree with Bebe, too. this woman had her business before Blue Ivy was “a twinkle in her father’s eye” as they say. don’t sh*t on “the little people”, Bey, it’s not a good look.
She’s not saying the event planner can’t use the name. Beyonce tried to get “Blue Ivy Carter” trademarked but the event planner is trying to block that from happening. Beyonce and her lawyers are trying to argue that no one would ever get the two names mixed up as one is a small business and one is the child of super rich mega-stars. Beyonce isn’t asking the event planner to change their name, she is simply asking them not to fight against her getting “Blue Ivy Carter” trademarked.
Well, that’s really different than what I thought was going on. Always important to read the fine print.
I don’t know, I kind of see both sides of it. If the woman hadn’t used the birth of BIC as part of a marketing thing, then I’d see it. I don’t think it’s inherently wrong that they DID use it – it was probably super amusing to them that someone named their child the same thing as their business, and thought it’d be great viral marketing. But because of that, I can see why Beyonce wants to work out the trademark thing.
And now it looks like she really just wants to tm Blue Ivy Carter, which isn’t sketchy or anything in my opinion. I think the company should be able to go with trademarking “Blue Ivy”, or “Blue Ivy Events” if they’re going to tm “Blue Ivy Carter” it’s smart to separate the two, honestly.
I’m with you and Originaltessa (below) on this one, Bebe. 100%. Apart from the fact that I cannot stand Mrs Carter and that this makes me dislike her more, this legal stoush is just bullying. The wedding planner had the name first, and that should be the end of it. Although we have become more litigious here in Australia, this would be laughed out of court. It reminds me of when the young Jenner girl attempted to trademark the name Kylie. The Carter woman needs bringing down a few pegs. Grrrrrr.
“Bey look like such an a@shole.“…..and delusional. Cultural icon??? 🙄🙄🙄 she’s just another celebrity child.
I don’t know about cultural icon, but she sure is cute.
She really got a great mix of both her parents. She’s a really striking kid – she’s going to be a stunning adult.
it’s funny, I used to see ONLY Jay in her face, but now I see more Bey, too. she’s such a cutie. and her personality, at least from we’ve seen, is BIG.
Oh jeez. She’s a child!
This is pathetic of the Carters on so many levels.
it’s really pathetic. It’s something I could see Bey’s “best friend” Paltrow do.
Beyoncé sometimes strikes me as a complete asshole, and this is definitely one of those times. This whole better than everyone queen of the world crap has gone too far. Your kid shouldn’t be a part of it. Stop!
agreed this is narcissism at its finest. good lord.
Why does this child always look so serious?
They (her parents) want how to project a certain image. Remember that they have a video-biographer?
hence te “well documented” love of fashion, like they have tons of videos taken by a professional of a little girl playing dress up with her minders (really?) with designer clothes, of course. My baby plays with clothes, she has a love of “fashion”, except that they are from walmart and she dresses herself!
Blue Ivy is charming and cute and lives a life of incredible luxury – but cultural icon? no.
The only child “not an adult” in the news I can think of that comes close to “cultural icon” these days is Greta Thunberg.
Unbelievable. I understand trying to protect the name, but if she wanted her t become a mogul using her brand- errrr name, they should’ve googled an actually available name for their child. Sort of like what you do when you create a company.
Sad.
I think the fact that the business owner was operating using the name first is the key point here. Beyonce should back off.
You bet! This makes Beyonce look soooo bad.
I agree. You can’t expect someone to change the name of their established business because it matches what you choose to name your child. If she truly wanted her to do that, she should have made a financial offer for the website/domain name, the business name, and all the costs associated with the wedding company changing out all their marketing and advertising for a business name change.
I don’t blame her for trademarking Blue Ivy Carter, and for going after anyone who tried to capitalize on her kid, but that’s NOT what happened here. Insulting the woman’s business just looks petty too.
Also, the icon thing makes me very uncomfortable – she’s a CHILD. If she decides to be a public figure someday, great, but right now, let her just be a kid. That’s way too much to put on a 7 year old.
No matter what she ends up doing with her life, BIC is an icon because she is the first child of black billionaires growing up in the public’s eye. This is the first famous black intergenerational dynasty. The Smith kids are famous for the same reason, though the Carters’ wealth is greater. Blue Ivy isn’t just a famous kid, she is a symbol of black achievement. It *is* too much to put on a child, but this is her legacy.
I think I just sprained something rolling my eyes. She’s seven and does as her parents and/or nannies instruct her to do. And is she not allowed to grow up with her own dreams? What if she wants to be a veterinarian? Is that some kind of a failure or can she live her own life?
Also…let’s face it, there was Frank Sinatra, and there was Frank Sinatra Jr. *ahem* So we will see. Leave her alone to follow her own path.
Yes! Springsteen’s son is a firefighter. Apparently did not feel the need to pick up a guitar and rock out like his parents. Let the child have her own dreams. As to the question at the top of the page, disagree.
Lol, hmmmm. 🤭
This woman named her business before blue ivy was even born and Beyonce is suing her? This can’t be real life
I’m confused. The article says that the copyright is for Blue Ivy Carter not Blue Ivy. So Bey isn’t suing over the name, but rather the wedding planners implied association with BIC – the birthday related sales, name-dropping on the radio, and attempts to weasel into Parkwood HQ to have her meet and greet with Beyonce’s team. I’d be hella pissed too.
And cultural icon? Personally I agree, but also that’s lawyer speak to support their argument. It’s not like a caftan-clad Beyonce is dictating these papers wondering how she can best exaggerate her amazing daughters qualities, before firing a few servants for the hell of it.
The company is located here in Boston. Shortly after Blue Ivy was born, the Carters sent a cease & desist letter to the owners for the mere use of the name Blue Ivy. The owner refused to change the name and got slapped with the lawsuit. That’s when she started with the promotions.
Bless Bey’s heart, bless it!!
Beyonce is firmly jammed up her own ass, I find her completely insufferable. She’s beautiful and talented, but my “queen of the world” isn’t a pop star with a GED. She comes off like a jerk with this story, and a bad mother.
I totally get the not wanting another to profit from your enterprises, having said that, how much of a dent is a regional business with a handful of employees with a weak online presence REALLY going to put in your global empire.
The shade just makes it seem more petty.
ETA. No, Blue Ivy is not a cultural icon. Bey-Z are cultural icons both in their own rights and together.
Lol, is she serious?
If Beyonce isn’t careful, the world will start calling her lucky, privileged daughter Blue Asshole, and the they are going to have to rebrand and copyright this name. Honestly, the kid shouldn’t have to pay for the sins of the parents, but I suppose that’s a cycle that can’t be broken.
Ridiculous. The entitlement of claiming your 7 year old is a “cultural icon” blows me away.
+ 1000000, this is beyond ridiculous. These people really are living in their own world..
Yeah, this is a bit petty. Seems like she’s going after a small business owner who s not doing much harm and licenced the name first? Not a business move that would really ingratiate a big star to the public, whomever they were.
She’s a child! A child who has incredible access and privilege based on her parents- this does not make a cultural icon but an extension of her parents’ egos and successes.
And people wonder why I don’t like Beyoncé, this kind of shit right here is exactly the reason.
Thank you!
I wonder about the people who “worship” Beyoncé. I mean, she’s a fabulous, entertaining performer, but some people take it waaaaaaaaaaaay too far. Some folks are straight up suspicious in their…dedication. I stopped reading certain blogs because of their outsized obsession with the women.
And my friends, all early middle-aged black women, agree! We like her. Enjoy a lot of her music. Absolutely. But she isn’t anybody’s “goddess.” She’s a great performer who has packaged aspects of black culture for non-black consumption. She’s involved in a jacked up marriage to a rapacious man who is full of all KINDS of shit. She also has a tendency to (let’s call it) “over-borrow” from other artists.
I honestly can’t handle the hubris. Hmm, there are three h’s that sentence lol. That’s more interesting than celebrities usurping civilizations. They give me IBS.
Isn’t “Blue Ivy” a flower, or a strain of ivy, already in the common parlance before the baby was born? (I think so, and that’s where this lady got the idea for her company). And no, I don’t think Beyonce should be able to trademark her child’s first name. (I’d love to see her try with “Sir.”) This is incredibly poor judgment by the Carters.
I think its a bit much to clim their daughter is a cultural icon. Especially since this kid is a minor…and who knows if they even want to be in the limelight
umm no, she is not a cultural icon ffs. Let her be a kid, and stop suing small businesses.
Beyonce needs to have a seat. The only person who’s “confused” about this is her.
Oh dear God, big nope. Peak celebrity narcissism. Why would any parent even want this for their kid? I’m at least glad to see the comments here are not beyhivers going crazy.
Shirley Temple was a cultural icon at 7. Blue Ivy Carter is a 7 year old girl who should be allowed to be a 7 year old girl.
Thank you commenters for calling bullsh*t on this. A 7 year old child is not a cultural icon despite what her parents want us to believe by constantly trotting her and her image out and profiting from it.
Bey has her head up-her-own-a$$ so far I thought this was goop.
Of course she is a (pop) cultural icon, juste like George, Charlotte and Archie are. We’ll see if it stays that way.
From what I’ve read, the wedding planner had opposed Beyonce’s trademark of BLUE IVY CARTER stating it may create confusion with her business BLUE IVY. So this response from Beyonce’s is a response concerning that and stating that her daughter is a culture icon and will in no way be confused with the wedding business.
This kid is going to end up as Ivanka Dudley or DudleyDursley at best.
Cultural icon? Get over yourself, Beyonce. She’s a child. That’s the story. She’s a child of incredible wealth, privilege and name recognition, but she’s the same as John Smith’s 7 year old. They are both in 2nd grade, learning how to read and write. Stop it!
GTFOH with that. She is not a cultural icon, she’s a kid FFS. Ridiculous.
Yeah, not a fan of this at all, Beyoncé looks so petty and vindictive.
Honestly, telling the world her daughter is a cultural icon at 7 not only puts incredible stress on that little girl, but makes her think she is superior to other children. That can really backfire.
I have been around plenty of 7 year olds that are as cute, hilarious, and smart as Blue Ivy. She is a typical adorable 7 year old, not anything special.
I guess Beyonce is just a normal mom and thinks her kid is extra special.