Beyonce’s curated ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album is out & Blue Ivy is on it!

We knew that Beyonce would be dropping her new album alongside The Lion King. Artists do that now, when they have a big part in a new movie, they do a companion album which is usually inspired by the film, so it’s all synergy or whatever. Beyonce’s not the first. But damn it, she might be the best! Beyonce dropped The Lion King: The Gift, with an album full of music which is inspired by The Lion King. Beyonce “curated” the album, which features songs written by African artists, and performed by African and a few Western artists. The album also includes “Spirit,” the big single Beyonce released ahead of The Lion King’s release. Overnight, Beyonce posted the songs on YouTube and other music services and people are already obsessing. You can see/hear the songs here at YouTube, on Bey’s channel.

People are already obsessed with “Brown Skinned Girl” because the song starts with Blue Ivy’s voice AND SHE GETS A SONGWRITING CREDIT. Again, not the first time Blue Ivy has been featured on one of her parents’ tracks. But this definitely feels BIG. Blue Ivy is so awesome.

So now my new favorite thing is that people are like “the only person who could ever truly compete with Queen B is Blue Ivy,” and it’s sort of true. Blue Ivy is coming for all the crowns.

Blue Ivy didn’t have to snap this hard. Beyoncé who? #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/vF4oNR2Cmu — Giselle V. (@itsgissel) July 17, 2019

