Beyonce’s curated ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album is out & Blue Ivy is on it!

We knew that Beyonce would be dropping her new album alongside The Lion King. Artists do that now, when they have a big part in a new movie, they do a companion album which is usually inspired by the film, so it’s all synergy or whatever. Beyonce’s not the first. But damn it, she might be the best! Beyonce dropped The Lion King: The Gift, with an album full of music which is inspired by The Lion King. Beyonce “curated” the album, which features songs written by African artists, and performed by African and a few Western artists. The album also includes “Spirit,” the big single Beyonce released ahead of The Lion King’s release. Overnight, Beyonce posted the songs on YouTube and other music services and people are already obsessing. You can see/hear the songs here at YouTube, on Bey’s channel.
People are already obsessed with “Brown Skinned Girl” because the song starts with Blue Ivy’s voice AND SHE GETS A SONGWRITING CREDIT. Again, not the first time Blue Ivy has been featured on one of her parents’ tracks. But this definitely feels BIG. Blue Ivy is so awesome.
So now my new favorite thing is that people are like “the only person who could ever truly compete with Queen B is Blue Ivy,” and it’s sort of true. Blue Ivy is coming for all the crowns.
Blue Ivy didn’t have to snap this hard. Beyoncé who? #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/vF4oNR2Cmu
— Giselle V. (@itsgissel) July 17, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty, still from the ‘Spirit’ video.
Not a Beyoncé fan and I think she’s overexposing Blue Ivy (who is adorable).
Starting this young there’s always the risk of early burn out.
Blue is far from being overexposed.
We see her 4 times a year at most.
Beyonce is an incredible business woman and performer, no arguments.
But face it, even she can’t help bring a typical Stage Mom. Her mom did it to her, now she is doing it to Blue. Blue is so young and I always feel sorry for kids thrust into the limelight before they are even teenagers.
Is it about Blue or is it about Beyonce… Mama is kind of using Blue to increase her own fame, don’t you think?
From the interviews I’ve seen and read over the past couple of years, a lot of people believe that Blue has the “it factor”. Beyonce’s father even said that Blue has a natural star quality. They are grooming her to be in the entertainment industry. I wouldn’t be surprised if Blue has her own Disney show or movie within the next 5-6 years.
Beyonce doesn’t need her children to increase her fame. She occasionally includes Blue Ivy in some of the art she produces. It’s not like the situation with the Olsen twins, who have been literally working since they were babies.
Does anyone but me think Blue Ivy looks like her dad?
of course not. she has beyonce’s eyes and eyebrows but the lower half of her face is all jay. she used to look more like jay when she was younger but the older she gets the more she looks like beyonce.
No, I totally think so. In the still from the video (in the twitter post) she is making that same face he always makes in pictures.
The video is good and everyone looks so beautiful.
There’s a bit of controversy about it in the outdoors community. Essentially people are mad that she got special access when permits are difficult to get – there aren’t very many offered.
And she arrived in a helicopter which would annoy me more than the falls being closed for a few hours. I can’t stand hearing those things out in the wild. Unless you are taking part in a rescue, the noise really just wrecks the atmosphere. I’m outside! I want to hear birds and stuff!
Also if you are a Bey fan, the image from the falls is stunna. Worth clicking over just for that.
More here:
https://www.outsideonline.com/2399869/beyonce-spirit-music-video-havasu-falls
Blue looks like Jay. There ain’t no denying that. And I agree that she is exposing her way too young. What would we say if it were anyone else??? B has a strong following but let’s be real: if we call out certain people for certain actions let’s call them all out.
On the Homecoming album there’s a track of Blue singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and at the end she says “I want to do it again!” Maybe she just likes singing right now.
I love that shot of her in the video she looked fierce. Such a beautiful kid. Hope she grows up kind and smart.
When she was a baby, Blue Ivy looked so much like Jay to me. The older she’s getting, though, she looks so much like Beyonce. Lucky girl; she’s got some killer genes.
Agree. She’s beginning to look more like Beyoncé as she gets older. I recall seeing a picture of Beyoncé as a little girl and Blue Ivy looked just like her.
I really enjoyed the remake. I know it’s been criticised but I’m one of the few who hasn’t seen the original and took it for what it was.
And Beyonce should release an album of lullabies. Her voice is amazingly calming.
I really like that that song…it’s catchy. Blue Ivy sounds like she may have a good voice.
Beyonce, just like Meghan, seems to trigger some people.
Stage mom? Give me a break. Beyonce is like the rest of us who think our children are the most magical, smartest, most gifted people ever. She wants to share it. She just has a bigger platform than the average parent’s Facebook or Instagram. And still, we barely see Blue. Its only been a little more as Blue has gotten older.
I remember a while back she caught a lot of hair policing for Blue Ivy’s hair being natural. After that, she stopped appearing on social as much, and was seen in public less.
Seems to me Bey loves and is proud of BI. I doubt she’d force her into a career she didn’t want.
The catty mommy-shaming and concern-trolling are ridiculous.
It’s a good, cohesive album. Don’t Jealous Me is the best song on the album. It’s too early to be dancing at work, tbh.