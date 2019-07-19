Tom Holland spotted out with woman who is not Zendaya

I don’t know who was on Twitter Wednesday but among the awful political news and other flames wars, Spider Twitter had an absolute meltdown when photos of Tom Holland and a woman with whom he seems to be romantically linked appeared. So far, all we know about her is that, according to the internet, her name is A. Mystery Blonde, but also goes by the alias, Not Zendaya:

Is Tom Holland Dating? Actor Enjoys Drinks with a Mystery Blonde at London's Hyde Park https://t.co/qLwMmli670 — People (@people) July 18, 2019

During Spiderman: Homecoming promo, it was widely speculated that Tom and Zendaya were a couple. They were very comfortable, constantly together and absolutely adorable. They have never confirmed their relationship and seemingly denied it, although truthfully, they just made several sarcastic remarks that could have been to throw people off their trail. With Spiderman: Far From Home, the two seemed equally comfortable with each other but in a more platonic way, rather than romantic. This could mean they broke up or, the more likely option, that they had not dated in the first place. Kathleen over at Lainey Gossip is convinced they were at least friends with benefits for a while. But I think most of us wanted them to be dating because they are both neat people and they’re cute together with fun chemistry on screen. Plus – and, yes, it has to be mentioned every time we speak of Tom – why would he put that much into his lip synch battle against Zendaya if he wasn’t trying to impress the woman he loved? But alas, now there is Not Zendaya in the picture so we must hate her, or at least that’s what Twitter told us to do after the news broke:

okay but some tom holland stans are insane pic.twitter.com/YRp6Gb5lRN — abril 🃏 emmy nominee jodie comer (@lenasnirvana) July 17, 2019

tom holland: *has a girlfriend*

12 years old stans:pic.twitter.com/6jJ05IptwU — 🦓 (@peterssbooty) July 17, 2019

tom holland has a whole ass gf that isn’t zendaya- what even is 2019 pic.twitter.com/IWbMvdz1Xk — mon (@fakinforyou) July 17, 2019

tom holland’s rumored new girlfriend has changed her @ and her picture to a black screen… the pictures have been out for less than a DAY. can y’all PLEASE rest and stop attacking this poor girl??? no one deserves the shit y’all are giving her — abbi (fan acc) (@mcucevans) July 17, 2019

I don’t know what to do! A. Mystery is certainly Not Zendaya, and she is dating Tom and touching his butt, but she is also really cute, and they seem very giddy together. I know I am supposed to hate her to death, but I can’t seem to do that. As a matter of fact – and this stays between us – I’m kind of happy for them. Actually, I’m really happy for them. Some internet sleuths uncovered this photo of them when they were young… I mean, younger, since they aren’t exactly geriatric now:

THEY WERE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS WHY IS HIS ENTIRE LIFE A MOVIE IM CRYINGGGG #Tomholland pic.twitter.com/CBoQji2Yuu — summo (@mapofnamjoon) July 17, 2019

So there you have it. Tom and A. Mystery have known each other forever, are dating now, possibly have in the past, and our dreams of a Zendom future have been crushed into sand.

I don’t envy this poor woman, though. Either his fandom or Jake Gyllenhaal are coming for her. I am waiting with bated breath, however, to see what lip synch he will do to wow her. I’m thinking One from A Chorus Line with a full kick line in which he plays all the parts.