‘Royal insiders’ complain that the Sussexes got office space in Buckingham Palace

Last fall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their big announcements – they were moving to Frogmore Cottage, and they were separating their office from the Kensington Palace/Cambridge operations. They would have a stand-alone “office,” the same as Prince Charles, Prince William, the Princess Royal, etc. The catch was that the Sussexes’ new office would be based in Buckingham Palace and would fall under the general purview of the Queen’s communications office, also based out of Buckingham Palace. The whole thing was meant to create a physical and emotional separation between the Sussexes and Cambridges. Well, it turns out that some “royal insiders” are butthurt about the fact that the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace office actually, you know, takes up space in Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan have been granted a prime suite of offices in Buckingham Palace — sparking grumbles from royal staff. The Sussexes and their new team will be based in up to six large rooms off the lavish master corridor. But a royal insider said: “The Palace traditionalists are grumpy that such a prime space is being given over to Harry and Meghan, who have perfectly adequate offices already at Kensington Palace.” The rooms are currently unused and can be booked by anyone at the Palace. A Palace source said: “There are a lot of people trying to cause trouble for the Duke and Duchess as a result of this move. But the facts are they were offered these rooms by the master of the household because they are currently unoccupied and used as meeting rooms. They will be reserved for Harry and Meghan when they are at the Palace but the permanent space is shared for the staff. There is not going to be work done on the offices and there is no budget for any new furniture or anything like that. It’s simply a case of taking out the current furniture and installing new desks.” Harry and Meghan will be moving in by the end of the year after splitting from William and Kate’s Kensington Palace operation.

They just have to bitch about something, don’t they? How dare they… use the office space which was going unused? How dare they use the offices they were given by the Queen? How dare they move their office into BP when that was truly the whole point, to separate the brothers? How dare they EXIST?? And on and on. It sounds like the Queen chose the space wisely too, or more likely, her senior staff chose the space wisely. If the office space needed any kind of renovation, the papers would have had a field day with that too, HOW DARE THEY.