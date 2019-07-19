‘Royal insiders’ complain that the Sussexes got office space in Buckingham Palace

Last fall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their big announcements – they were moving to Frogmore Cottage, and they were separating their office from the Kensington Palace/Cambridge operations. They would have a stand-alone “office,” the same as Prince Charles, Prince William, the Princess Royal, etc. The catch was that the Sussexes’ new office would be based in Buckingham Palace and would fall under the general purview of the Queen’s communications office, also based out of Buckingham Palace. The whole thing was meant to create a physical and emotional separation between the Sussexes and Cambridges. Well, it turns out that some “royal insiders” are butthurt about the fact that the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace office actually, you know, takes up space in Buckingham Palace.
Harry and Meghan have been granted a prime suite of offices in Buckingham Palace — sparking grumbles from royal staff. The Sussexes and their new team will be based in up to six large rooms off the lavish master corridor. But a royal insider said: “The Palace traditionalists are grumpy that such a prime space is being given over to Harry and Meghan, who have perfectly adequate offices already at Kensington Palace.”
The rooms are currently unused and can be booked by anyone at the Palace. A Palace source said: “There are a lot of people trying to cause trouble for the Duke and Duchess as a result of this move. But the facts are they were offered these rooms by the master of the household because they are currently unoccupied and used as meeting rooms. They will be reserved for Harry and Meghan when they are at the Palace but the permanent space is shared for the staff. There is not going to be work done on the offices and there is no budget for any new furniture or anything like that. It’s simply a case of taking out the current furniture and installing new desks.”
Harry and Meghan will be moving in by the end of the year after splitting from William and Kate’s Kensington Palace operation.
They just have to bitch about something, don’t they? How dare they… use the office space which was going unused? How dare they use the offices they were given by the Queen? How dare they move their office into BP when that was truly the whole point, to separate the brothers? How dare they EXIST?? And on and on. It sounds like the Queen chose the space wisely too, or more likely, her senior staff chose the space wisely. If the office space needed any kind of renovation, the papers would have had a field day with that too, HOW DARE THEY.
I’m so tired by the whiny palace insiders.
How petty and small their lives must be if this is so distressing for them.
Maybe–given that they are so distressed–they could quit their jobs and go do something else a little less upsetting.
Just a few thoughts here.
This is EXHAUSTING !!!
Truly!! First thing after reading this, I came to comment, and just gave a big sigh, like “what’s the point?” No matter if H&M came up with a way to cure cancer (“What took you so long?”) to end world hunger (“Some people can’t eat that! Allergies!”), or give the world drinkable fresh water (“IN BOTTLES???!! PLASTIC??”), these “sources/courtiers” would find fault and complain and harass them.
It IS exhausting!
All this grumbling is really just a pre-text to let Meg know she is not welcome or important enough to occupy space. I suspect they expected her to bow to them and know her place/ just be grateful that her kind exist in the RF…
They are taking the never complain part far too far…
This is the second son of the heir apparent and brother of the heir to the heir apparent, and his wife MM…I mean c’mon they can have BP office space.
I find it amusing that even the most royal of families in the most royal of palaces STILL have to deal with petty office politics of people fighting over conference rooms and the best chairs.
They are always grumpy about something. They must be really fun at parties!
Is this more drivel from esteemed journalist Katie Nichols?
When Phillip and TQ moved into BP, Phillip tried to update some out of date things in the Palace and the courtiers bitched publicly and privately about everything, including things that benefited them.
One of the first things he did was move the kitchen closer to the dining room where they ate so that the servants didn’t have to carry their meals so far across the palace that the food regularly arrived luke warm.
They resent anyone who tries to make any changes in fear that it will lessen their positions.
“Royal Insiders” = someone who walked past Buckingham Palace one time.
Perhaps they all need new jobs. I mean, it must be “horrible” to have to work under such dire conditions all of the time!! I say, move on, then!
Why do I get the feeling it’s Kensington Palace staff upset that Harry and Meghan are moving? The leaks have slowed a bit but with this move, they wouldn’t be able to leak anything at all. They can’t really keep an eye on the Sussexes to report back to the tabloids in exchange for keeping William and Rose Affair secret. I feel like they just word it to seem like BP, but it’s really KP upset.