Wait, Khloe Kardashian’s ‘bad nose job’ look was just makeup contouring?

In May, many of us realized that Khloe Kardashian had gotten a new nose job. It looks botched AF. Khloe has spent the past two months showing us angles of the nose job, which oddly resembles her mother’s too-small nose job, and so Khloe basically looks more like Kris Jenner now. I still maintain that Khloe has had a ton of face work, so much so that it’s difficult to even point out which procedures she had to make her look so different, but the latest nose job was super-obvious, wasn’t it? But… what about this Vogue video? Khloe did a video with Vogue where she shows off her makeup/beauty routine, and the routine includes lots of “contouring” for her nose and jawline. The video also includes Khloe’s nose from different angles, and in this video, her nose does NOT look as jacked as it has in the past two months?

Was this filmed pre-nose job, or shall I say, before her latest nose job? Or have I spent the last two months calling out Khloe’s botched nose job when really it was just “contouring”? I really don’t know. Khloe says to camera:

“So one of my favorite things is nose contour. But this does stress me out a little bit.” The reality star explained that it’s often hard for her to know whether the contour will look as good in a photograph as it does in person. “In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different,” Kardashian said. “So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!” Besides her nose, the star also uses her M.A.C Cosmetics Contour Palette to contour her jawline, which she said makes her face look smaller. “Especially after baby, when you have had a baby [and] you’re working on losing weight, and you’re still not losing that much weight. [In] your face you just feel so big. This I swear is like a magic eraser. I sit here and I’m just like, ‘Please go away! Come again another day. Please! Or just don’t come!’” Kardashian hilariously joked.

[From People]

I… really don’t know what to think. I could have sworn that she had a botched nose job. Maybe this was filmed a while back, pre-nose job. I just don’t know. One thing I do know: watching Khloe try to apply all of her creams, lotions and makeup with those nails is kind of gross/funny.