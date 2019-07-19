Wait, Khloe Kardashian’s ‘bad nose job’ look was just makeup contouring?

In May, many of us realized that Khloe Kardashian had gotten a new nose job. It looks botched AF. Khloe has spent the past two months showing us angles of the nose job, which oddly resembles her mother’s too-small nose job, and so Khloe basically looks more like Kris Jenner now. I still maintain that Khloe has had a ton of face work, so much so that it’s difficult to even point out which procedures she had to make her look so different, but the latest nose job was super-obvious, wasn’t it? But… what about this Vogue video? Khloe did a video with Vogue where she shows off her makeup/beauty routine, and the routine includes lots of “contouring” for her nose and jawline. The video also includes Khloe’s nose from different angles, and in this video, her nose does NOT look as jacked as it has in the past two months?
Was this filmed pre-nose job, or shall I say, before her latest nose job? Or have I spent the last two months calling out Khloe’s botched nose job when really it was just “contouring”? I really don’t know. Khloe says to camera:
“So one of my favorite things is nose contour. But this does stress me out a little bit.” The reality star explained that it’s often hard for her to know whether the contour will look as good in a photograph as it does in person. “In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different,” Kardashian said. “So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”
Besides her nose, the star also uses her M.A.C Cosmetics Contour Palette to contour her jawline, which she said makes her face look smaller.
“Especially after baby, when you have had a baby [and] you’re working on losing weight, and you’re still not losing that much weight. [In] your face you just feel so big. This I swear is like a magic eraser. I sit here and I’m just like, ‘Please go away! Come again another day. Please! Or just don’t come!’” Kardashian hilariously joked.
I… really don’t know what to think. I could have sworn that she had a botched nose job. Maybe this was filmed a while back, pre-nose job. I just don’t know. One thing I do know: watching Khloe try to apply all of her creams, lotions and makeup with those nails is kind of gross/funny.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
It was a result of contouring just like her diaper ass was a result of squats and Kylie’s breasts were because she was on her period.
Jaysus-it’s not even a good lie. But these tricks are as addicted to that as they are to publicity, cultural appropriation and plastic surgery.
She definitely got a nose job, it’s just the contouring makes it look extra extreme. Her original was broad in the tip, and that’s gone in the “pre-makeup” part of the video.
100% it’s a nose job AND bad contouring. Like drag queen levels of makeup is their natural look!!!
You said I was going to say.
Whatever she needs to make herself feel better I guess.
Is it just me or does that long blonde wig look like some tattered party city business?
Her nose is not an issue I have with her. I’m more upset about the crinkled, tattered, staticky pomeranian strapped to her head.
It looks plastic, like Barbie hair.
Super offensive to Pomeranians!!!! Lol!
I still think she did something – contouring wouldn’t make THAT much of a difference, and she was bordering Kris Jenner/Michael Jackson nose in some of those.
I can’t imagine looking in the mirror and having every single feature altered to the point where you are unrecognizable from even a few years ago.
I keep saying that a lot of the celebs who’s nose/face changes is a LOT to do with makeup. I don’t think most people realize just how much they can create fake shadows and light on the face with makeup. Makeup has come a LONG way.
I think she might have had a minor nose job, but she was probably contouring her nose like she did BEFORE the work, and it made it look wonky.
I agree. I have a friend who has seen Kim in person and swears up and down she has the same nose as 2007, but it’s just caked in an obscene amount of makeup. Like, clown-level. Her body, on the other hand, is apparently so ludicrous there is no way it’s natural.
And that’s the thing – a lot of these makeup techniques are great for photos. But nobody really looks great like that in real life.
Kim’s body just seems like it would be painful. I’m short like she is, I can’t imagine having her proportions though.
Why all the lies? And the fervent need to defend those lies? Ugh. This family. Her nose is missing the meat that used to be at the tip.
Perhaps the lies are a strategy to “grow back” some of the nose that her surgeon cut away in her second or third botched rhinoplasty.
These ppl treat their fans like idiots.
If she gets stressed out putting makeup on her nose how does she cope with reality?
I don’t see how anyone can function with nails that length. No insult intended, and if you can more power to you. Me? I’d poke an eye out.
The baby voice is so annoying (hers, not her daughter’s 😉)
True is so beautiful!!
I watched it out of morbid curiosity and boredom the other day.
That sh.t takes forever!!!
I’ll give her that, her reno timeframe is shorter than anything the Property Brothers could achieve!
That was EXHAUSTING!!!
However, her little girl is ADORABLE.
That’s all I chose to retain.
The two main thoughts I had watching the first couple minutes: 1) Her daughter is freaking adorable. 2) She must waste a lot of product getting it stuck under those talons.
Never noticed before as I never watch videos of her (aka moving, only pictures), but what really struck me on this video here is how different the space between her upper lip and her nose is. Looks like Britney Spears, Kim, pretty much everyone in Hollywood right now. Doesn’t look great
She should really go back to her natural hair and natural hair color and natural nails. Her look is so fake and overdone like an instagram influencer. The blonde is so awful for her complexion not to mention the texture looks like straw..
Her long nails look very juvenile in my opinion.
My thoughts : she had a 1st nose job and then a ‘correction’ (second surgery or just fillers) to make it a little less short. But her nose definitely changed compared to 6 months ago, it’s more narrow and the bump is gone.
I’m such an amateur. My routine is a scrub, cream, bb cream, blush, lipstick. I’d look like a clown if I tried doing all of this.
Her nose job is extreme, and it’s more obvious with her aggressive contour. Which is fine, but be honest about it. They have lots of young fans and need to own the message that they are sending to their young daughters and to young girls. She doesn’t even look like the same person, her surgeon did not even seek to retain her natural look at all. So what does that say?
I had assumed she had a team of makeup artists doing it for her legit every day, and figured she would look as ungainly doing it at Kylie did with her skin products.
these poor kids, they don’t stand a chance being brought up in this vapid family
The first time I saw that bottom pic of her (the one with the crazy light long crimped blond hair) I thought I was looking at a pic of Lindsay Lohan. Anyone else see it?
I don’t believe her. I looked at old pics of her…no way.
I think she’s gorgeous. Shoot me.
Too much time, too much money. Do something productive w your life instead on focusing solely on appearance.
This family may be rich but they’re dick, sick sick!!
Pretty sure she fixed it. It really was that jacked. But nose jobs can be fixed rather quickly. Everyone was talking about how bad it looked. She did something about it. I’m glad. I’m also done with Khloe picking on her face when a man betrays her. It’s like she feels ugly every time she gets cheated on. It hurts to see, not gonna lie. My mom has a friend like that.