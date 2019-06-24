Khloe Kardashian shows off some more angles of her terrible nose job

Something that drives me absolutely bonkers about the Kardashian-Jenner clan is how so many of them go under the knife and they just end up looking like a younger, most plastic version of their mother. Kendall Jenner never blew me away with her natural look, but then she started Botoxing and getting lip injections and now she just looks like a “Young Kris.” Kylie Jenner has messed with her face so much that she resembles a cartoon version of Kris as well. Kim looks more like her mother every year, and Kim ‘toxes on the reg too.
But the worst case of Kris-itis is now Khloe Kardashian. About a month ago, people began pointing out that Khloe had gotten a very weird nose job, and it looked like really botched work. It’s like a cross between Michael Jackson and Kris Jenner, and I’m convinced that Kris’s current nose is the product of the same kind of botched plastic surgery too. They all go in wanting some tiny, upturned nose and they come out looking SO different and WORSE.
Anyway, Khloe has been posting Instagrams over the past few days and we’re seeing some new angles on this nose job. It’s still horrible no matter how she angles her face. Weirdly, I think her Nu Nose looks the worst head-on, where you can tell that they somehow made her nostrils smaller. Everything looks out of proportion now. Like Picasso was her plastic surgeon.
I think it looks good.
+1
Yeah me too. It looks like a nose job nose, but probably more because we all know what it used to look like
Agree
She is completely unrecognizable.
Jenny McCarthy + Busy Phillips= Nu Nose Khloe.
Gun to my head, if the only way to save my life was to identify the women in those pictures, I wouldn’t have guessed it was Khloe.
Jesus, learn to love yourself.
How did looking like a family of blow up sex dolls become the prime goal in their lives?
Isn’t it tragic?
That’s weird because when you see “normal” pictures of klobacha she’s her normal ugly self. These are photoshopped images of what she wants to be.
Really, all extensive surgery does at the end of the day is destroy any unique character to your face – and the nose is usually the worst culprit because that’s often the central feature and the most noticeable. I can count on one hand the number of people I’ve met who I think could actually benefit from a drastic nose job, so that should tell you how ridiculous the new tiny nose trend is.
So many in Hollywood has had a nose job. Especially the women, just a little tweek to thin it, and slim nostrils. It’s like theres a package deal to get nosejob and headshots together for a promo package.
But this is terrible work. The nose itself isn’t bad but it’s too small for the face. Doesn’t line up with the ears, too much space between lip now too.
So many young girls hate what makes them unique and when “everyone” is doing work it normalizes it when most don’t need it. (Not shaming those who get it, but many grow up to embrace what they’d change when they’re young – i did). I remember being young and wanting to look like celebrities, but i feel like back then they at least were somewhat unique. Now they all look like the same over-contoured over fat injected Kardashian clone. As if you don’t look like this, or have the deformed hip (that again is out of proportion) you’re less than. Makes me sad. I hope there’s a pendulum to swing in a more natural direction soon!
Doesn’t look out of proportion to me. But I also wouldn’t have recognized her in these pics…
Has no one learned from the cautionary tale of Jennifer Grey??!!
Yes, it is still strange to me how different she looks. But it’s not like they have serious acting careers to self-sabotage like Grey did.
IMO the Jenndashians are some of the most horrifying celebrities in existence. They seem to have no talents, skills, or inner lives, and they become richer by feeding on, and worsening, the insecurities of other girls and women.
The second part of your post is true, about their feeding on insecurity, but it seems bizarre to say they have no talents or skills. They started off with LA-comfortable money, and are now seriously, seriously wealthy. Plenty of pretty girls with big butts out there who could make a sex tape and not end up multi-multi-millionaires. Self-promotion to this extent is a skill and a talent.
It’s like with Madonna – I don’t respect her choices in any way, but you can’t pretend it wouldn’t take serious serious hustle to do what they’ve done.
I spit out my coffee when I read, “Like Picasso was her plastic surgeon.”. NAILED IT!
If your father is not a Kardashian, you too can look like one with enough plastic surgery
nah, those are Houghton looks from Kris’ family that everyone’s been going for, not Kardashian looks from Robert’s. Kim HAD a long Kardashian nose like her dad but she chopped it off to look like her mom’s tiny nose. look up Kris’ mom MJ, she has a small nose too.
She should have gone to South Korea for plastic surgery, they do it right.
I remember reading an article in the New Yorker about the culture of plastic surgery in South Korea. I had no idea. It’s bonkers. And sad, imo.
It’s really racist and disgusting – I have Korean friends from wealthier families who were told at 17 or so by their parents that all the “whitening” surgeries – eyelids, etc – were basically something they were expected to get. For a lot of young men and woman it’s barely treated as a choice. Very, very sad.
Yes and plastic surgery is a must to get you ahead both in school and at work. There was this plus size model who underwent heavy depression growing up. Her parents kept blaming each other for her supposed fatness. And her lover did not hold her hands in public. Men even told her to her face that their day was spoiled because they saw a fat person. I cannot imagine!!! Ridiculous. I do not want to live there.
As for Khloe, her images are very heavily retouched so I can’t even tell anymore.
It’s just contouring, y’all! I had a friend who had a nose job and it looked so good. Her new nose was still in proportion to her face. And that was in Ohio in the 90′s. These women have access to the best so I don’t think it was botched, I think Khloe has body dismorphia and asked for this look. It’s sad because she looked cute before. She also looks sickly thin to me. She is not built to be this skinny and is probably doing something unhealthy to get her weight this low.