Khloe Kardashian shows off some more angles of her terrible nose job

Something that drives me absolutely bonkers about the Kardashian-Jenner clan is how so many of them go under the knife and they just end up looking like a younger, most plastic version of their mother. Kendall Jenner never blew me away with her natural look, but then she started Botoxing and getting lip injections and now she just looks like a “Young Kris.” Kylie Jenner has messed with her face so much that she resembles a cartoon version of Kris as well. Kim looks more like her mother every year, and Kim ‘toxes on the reg too.

But the worst case of Kris-itis is now Khloe Kardashian. About a month ago, people began pointing out that Khloe had gotten a very weird nose job, and it looked like really botched work. It’s like a cross between Michael Jackson and Kris Jenner, and I’m convinced that Kris’s current nose is the product of the same kind of botched plastic surgery too. They all go in wanting some tiny, upturned nose and they come out looking SO different and WORSE.

Anyway, Khloe has been posting Instagrams over the past few days and we’re seeing some new angles on this nose job. It’s still horrible no matter how she angles her face. Weirdly, I think her Nu Nose looks the worst head-on, where you can tell that they somehow made her nostrils smaller. Everything looks out of proportion now. Like Picasso was her plastic surgeon.