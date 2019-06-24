Nicki Minaj on Miley Cyrus: ‘A Perdue chicken can never talk s–t about queens’

I have a for-real question: does anyone still care about Miley Cyrus? By that I mean, do we still have strong feelings for or against Miley, or do we occasionally show a mild interest in her, or a mild contempt, and then we move on? Because these days, it really does seem like Miley mostly evokes ambivalence from most people. Maybe I’m just not paying attention to her anymore and I assume other people are ignoring her too.
Nicki Minaj is not ignoring Miley. Minaj and Miley have a beef history – in 2015, Miley was talking out of her ass about Nicki Minaj in the New York Times ahead of her gig hosting the 2015 MTV VMAs. I went back and found that interview and I sort of gasped all over again at how bitchy Miley was about Nicki Minaj’s completely legitimate complaints about how MTV treats white artists versus black artists, especially women. Go here to review the old sh-t – Miley was SUCH a pill. Part of what Miley said: “I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it. You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my V.M.A.’ If you want to make it about race, there’s a way you could do that. But don’t make it just about yourself… What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite.” Yes, Miley whitesplained how Nicki Minaj should talk about race and racism.
After that interview, Nicki confronted Miley on stage at the VMAs with a “This bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, WHAT’S GOOD” and Miley tried to play it off like the NYT misquoted her. Minaj didn’t let up – she talked sh-t about Miley for months afterwards. Then the beef just sort of faded away. Nicki moved on to other beefs (like her sh-t with Remy Ma and Cardi B) and Miley continued to be an a–hole about other things. But I guess Miley decided to reheat the beef on her new song “Cattitude.” One of the lyrics on Cattitude: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Cardi is Nicki’s beef of the moment, so obviously that was enough for this to happen:
“A Perdue chicken can never talk s— about queens,” Minaj said in response to a question about 26-year-old Cyrus. “But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens recently have been trying to say the queen’s name for clout. And that’s always been happening.”
The rapper added: “That’s what [Cyrus] did in the first place. And then the white girl cried and made the black girl seem like she was a bad guy. In the first place, she disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.”
Minaj also made a reference to Cyrus’ Black Mirror alter ego, Ashley O. “Now you comin’ out with pink wigs, all you bitches want to be Nicki. This is the problem,” she said.
While Nicki is far from my favorite person, she’s not wrong about any of this. Miley was the one instigating that sh-t. It all started when Minaj made a very valid point about which body types and which races are deemed “acceptable” and VMA-worthy and both Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus showed their asses. Taylor ended up taking it back but Miley doubled-down. And she’s still doing it. And Minaj is also right about Miley name-checking her and Cardi – Miley wants to be hyped again, she wants to be part of some scandal again to sell her music.
Perdue Chicken chimed in and Minaj laughed:
Thanks for the mention @NICKIMINAJ, but we don't know nothing about beef.
— Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) June 22, 2019
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🥴🥴😭 https://t.co/wkDWY8MZo0
— MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2019
Perdue Chicken tweets for the win! Stuff like this makes Twitter worth it for me.
Whomever runs Perdue’s social media should be given a raise for that tweet. 😂😂😂
The Perdue Chicken answer is funny
The perdue line cracked me up.
I feel like Miley is trying really hard to stay relevant and to be a topic of gossip and such, and yeah, I feel like most people just don’t care at this point. I don’t dislike her really, I just….don’t care.
I heard some rumbling about Miley being jealous that her father Billy Ray is “the s***”being featured in the Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road song with over 150 million views on You Tube. I’m not sure how accurate this is, but it could in some ways make sense. For all I know it’s a bunch of drama for nothing.
Is there a connection to Nicki there?
I don’t know whether that rumor is true but it is kinda ironic that Billy Ray was accepted by a young black rapper and Miley, with all her obvious attempts (anyone remember the Biggie/Tupac shirt?!), isn’t accepted by black music artists.
My takeaway from this story is that I now know what Perdue Chicken is.
And this is my issue with Miley. She has some major issues around race. From appropriating black hip hop culture to sell albums and the disavowing and talking s*it about it when it no longer served her, to throwing her sister a “ghetto” birthday party- complete with gold teeth, chains and baggy pants. To tone policing and whitesplaining to black artists. Girlfriend has a problem.
Which is unfortunate because I do think she’s talented. But she’s also an a$$hole.
I agree with everything you said except that she is talented.
She is talented. She has a very good voice and she knows how to use it.
Unfortunately, she also seems to suffer from childstaritis. Which kinda translates to hotmessness.
She’s not bad, she’s just young and dumb, and playing that out on a global stage. Can’t say I envy her.
@Some chick- I wouldn’t consider 26, married, and a professional actress for decades to be “young”, but childstaritis and hotmessness certainly apply. She has always struck me as such an attention-seeking BRAT.
Her relationship with Liam tends to mellow her out and bring out the best in her, but just when I start to like her again, she pulls something immature and dumb like this.
People have been using the young and dumb excuse for Miley since 2013, that was 6 years ago. If she really cares about social issues like she says she does, she needs to grow up and educate herself.
@valiantly varnished- you are 100% correct. And what’s even worse is she doesn’t care, has no interest in educating herself and no interest in making change. She’s very dangerous.
Miley changed her stance on gay rights. She was very homophobic when she was 19 (https://www.huffpost.com/entry/miley-cyrus-wears-anti-homophobia-pin_n_1567639) and she learned that love is love and even dipped into the lady pond herself. Miley has the ability to learn and grow but on race issues she wont. As Valiantly Varnished stated, she courted black hip hop culture to sell albums and then when she was done, she back to her country roots.
Perdue 😂
Queens don’t consort with convicted sex offenders
Touche!
Sadly, real queens do every day. Despots, tyrants, criminals, Trump. They smile, shake hands, take jewels, and go home hoping the stinck doesn’t follow them.
+1 Eliza!
Cyrus is an idiot but Minaj is with a convicted sex offender, she’s disgusting, so excuse me if I don’t listen to a word she spouts.
agreed. they are both gross in their own ways but defending a child rapist in your family takes the cake. .inexcusable and disgusting
Cate not only does she defend the predator in her family, she is engaged to a convicted sex offender. Look him up—it’s sick.
How on earth you can write a piece about Nicki and NOT mention that is beyond.
I don’t get the Purdue chicken slam. Is it a different way of calling a woman a chicken head? Or is she meaning Miley is white like a Purdue 🐔? Either way, Miley’s new song is lame AF. Cattitude????
Perdue is a chicken company. They know nothing about beef, the fighting or the meat kind.
The Purdue comment is WHAT you said…
And regarding what Black folks mean when they make that statement…it’s something else…and we DON’T HAVE TO GO THERE…
Nicki Minaj…..WHEW CHILE…I have NEVA cared for her…but Miley…who I DO find a talented vocalist…needs to EVOLVE on how she deals with race issues….
Seriously….
It’s funny because in french “perdue” means “lost” so I took it as she is a lost chicken which was quite funny
I don’t watch much tv or listen to the radio anymore so Miley only conjures up mild annoyance whenever I come to this site and read somethihng about her. I cannot get too mad because I choose to read articles about her.
This is never going to go any further than Nicki talking out of her ass because she damn well knows the consequence of going after white women, even if the white women is the aggresive one. She can start fights with Cardi B because a) cardi and her are from the same type of environment b) cardi is not white. The moment she steps to Miley is the moment she is going to have a ton of bricks fall on her head. White people will come out of the wood work to protect Miley because white women like her are infantilized and ever held accountable for being instigators. I personally feel Miley needs a good hard dragging or a scare to shut her the fuck up.
I think you might be right. Which is a trip because one would think that your whole damn house burning down and losing the symbols of everything you’ve worked for over the last decade would make you take a step back and reassess your choices and actions and impact on others.
But not Miley, she needs attention and she’s gonna get it.
Perdue Chickens don’t fxk with pedophiles either but go off i guess. 💁♀️
While I find both of them immature and petty I’m team Miley on this one. Miley has the pipes and can play multiple instruments (on top of supporting multiple animal and gay rights charities) while Nicki… just endlessly enhances her body parts and dates convicted pedophiles. Referencing herself as a “queen” is laughable. Yes, I constantly listen to her music in the gym when I need to add some swag and anger to my workout, but her “art” doesn’t have any substance and her lyrics are not good
You’re on the appropriating, racially tone deaf whitesplaining problematic person’s team because her lyrics are better? I think you’re missing the point here.
Did you not read any of what Nicki said? Miley has a history of appropriation and whitesplaining, which Nicki has been calling out, and you’re “team Miley” because you think she sings better? WTF
Team Nobody on this one, but how is Nicki getting work done even relevant to this situation? She could be all natural and her point about the whole way Miley has handled race and how she went after Nicki for no reason wouldn’t be any less true. Miley’s music hasn’t been deep either.
“Yes, I constantly listen to her music in the gym when I need to add some swag and anger”
You are exactly like Miley. Birds of a feather…
Typical celebrity move…if no one is talking about you…just make up some fake beef lol. Miley has become so desperate !
Apparently, the only thing that separates celebrities from high schoolers is money. Cause it sure isn’t maturity or self awareness.
It’s like a game of who’s the worst and you guys it’s a tough call!
AMEN
“does anyone still care about Miley Cyrus?”
You know, I’ve been wondering the same thing for about 5 years now.