Sarah Ferguson joined Prince Andrew & the Queen at Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II attended Royal Ascot on Saturday, because Ascot is truly one of her favorite events on the social calendar – she loves nothing more than scowling at horses and placing some discreet bets. I believe that the Queen attended every day of Royal Ascot, and she brought various relatives along to watch the horses as well. The York princesses attended, as did Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips (and his wife) and many more. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only attended on Day 1.
Anyway, on Saturday, the Duke of York was basically his mother’s escort for the day, because Philip has retired from public life and I guess he didn’t want to make the trip. And because of Philip’s absence, that meant that Andrew could invite his ex-wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York. This was not Fergie’s first trip to Royal Ascot as a Andrew’s ex – she’s gone in years past, always when Philip is not around. Philip still despises Fergie, but the Queen has apparently softened on Fergie over time. The Queen respects that Andrew and Fergie still get along so well and have such a positive relationship post-divorce. There are even rumors that Fergie will be fully welcomed back into the royal fold when Philip passes away, and that Fergie and Andrew will remarry. We’ll see.
For now, just enjoy these photos of Fergie doing a deep curtsy as the Queen passed by in the carriage. After that, Fergie and Andrew actually spent much of the race chatting with each other. Fergie’s mustard dress is awful, right? So cheap-looking, I hope she didn’t pay much for it. I also don’t get the mustard dress with a green hat, green bag and… purple shoes. Is she color-blind?
The nice thing.. Fergie always gives a good curtsey. The rest, oh honey, why? The accessories in teal and purple? The too tight bright yellow wrinkled dress that’s triple knotted to stay cinched at the waist? I mean she took lots of effort to put this together and it’s a wreck. Thicker fabrics 1-2 sizes up and limit an outfit to 2 colors.
She must buy all of her clothes two sizes too small thinking she will lose weight.
There’s a rather serious case of “taste deficiency” with this family.
Like it’s an actual, physical disease.
Now we know where her two daughters get their fashion sense.
This look is a whole mess. It is always nice to see how well she and Andrew still get along. I still find it shocking that Andrew’s general shadiness doesn’t get more attention.
I feel like its good to see Fergie in this outfit. It gives perspective on the York princesses, lol. (I’m serious about that! If they get fashion advice from their mother, it explains a lot of their missteps.)
Looks like Fergie’s being moved by the Holy Spirit during that curtsy.
Lol, that’s hysterical! Great line.
HAHA I love it!
Ahahahahahaha “is she colour blind” brilliant!! Fergie can’t dress for sh!t and her daughters are unfortunately the same. I do think the yellow is a lovely colour on her though!
Sarah’s fashion needs an update. Does she have a stylist?
Could this be a ploy to get a clothing allowance from Andrew? We know she is capable of dressing better, we have seen her wedding attire these past few years.
i doubt she could afford one.
I would love for fergie to be welcomed back into the royal family.
All the tabloids would focus on her.
I kinda like the mustard dress with green accessories, but not the purple shoes. I think the main crime against fashion here is that the dress is so ill-fitting: it’s a wrap dress that barely wraps around her. I always appreciate her enthusiasm, though!
The purple shoes is what ruins it for me. Dark green would have suited better.
I’m with you on this. I think the teal/green is fine with the yellow but the purple makes it look extra wacky. The purse seems to match the green of the feathers rather than the teal of the base of the hat which slightly annoys me, but it’s matching SOMETHING at least. If this dress fit better, and we dropped the purple, she could have looked great.
I like the colour and style of the outfit but the material is just no. It looks linen or something and isn’t flattering.
Fergie, like her daughters, was ridiculed by the press for her weight.
Carole Middleton pls help Fergie with her fashion sense.
A clothing car crash. Shoes, bag & hat, all nice, just not together, dress is horrendo.
The whole ensemble would look a thousand times better if the dress fit.
Lord, she looks like she just rolled out of bed wearing that dress.
fergie would look so much better if she simply purchased clothing in her ACTUAL size – she’s always squeezing herself into something too small and it makes her look bigger than she is.
I had heard that the Queen had been quite fond of Fergie back in the day. She was funny and cheerful, and a contrast to the depressed (for good reasons) Diana. Also I have to wonder whether Fergie, who was not aristo but “aristo-adjacent” (her father had been Prince Charles’s polo manager) was thrilled and appreciative to be in the family, as opposed to Diana who had grown up in that world. And that may be why Fergie has been so patient all these years – no remarriage, sharing a house with Andrew – she wants back in when she gets the chance.
It also helps her that the Queen is very fond of the York princesses (her favorite grandchildren?) and they love their mum.
A nice plump canary. That’s what she looks like. She needed to put an iron to that dress to have any sense of respectability about her.
She and Andy are totally still together and sharing beds. I am willing to bet they never separated in spirit only on paper to satisfy the courtiers and Philip.
Look how her hosiery bunches up at the ankles. Even her hosiery fits poorly. Explains a lot
about the daughters.
Always liked Fergie.
The minute Philip dies she’s back in the fold.
She’s done some regrettable things in the past but so has Andrew( hanging w Epstein ) .
Let them be happy!! In the gilded birdcage of the royal family .
By the way I don’t believe in monarchy. I’m surprised the British public still supports them.
Do you think Fergie and Andrew are together or ahem friends with benefits? They seem far too chummy to be just exes.
I’m in the “They’re gonna remarry when TQ passes” camp.
I do like the bright yellow with her hair, but the rest is a nope.
I don’t hate the outfit as a concept (save for the purples shoes – maybe a patterned heel that includes the yellow, green, and some purple?) but the poor fit just kills it. She’s always so close and manages to miss.
I really like Fergie. I’m a tad too young to remember any of the messiness from the divorce. To me she’s like an eccentric aunt – dresses kooky, looks like she’d be fun to have a drink with, perhaps a bit shady. Whatever, she’s fun and would liven things up a bit!