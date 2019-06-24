Sarah Ferguson joined Prince Andrew & the Queen at Royal Ascot

Embed from Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attended Royal Ascot on Saturday, because Ascot is truly one of her favorite events on the social calendar – she loves nothing more than scowling at horses and placing some discreet bets. I believe that the Queen attended every day of Royal Ascot, and she brought various relatives along to watch the horses as well. The York princesses attended, as did Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips (and his wife) and many more. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only attended on Day 1.

Anyway, on Saturday, the Duke of York was basically his mother’s escort for the day, because Philip has retired from public life and I guess he didn’t want to make the trip. And because of Philip’s absence, that meant that Andrew could invite his ex-wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York. This was not Fergie’s first trip to Royal Ascot as a Andrew’s ex – she’s gone in years past, always when Philip is not around. Philip still despises Fergie, but the Queen has apparently softened on Fergie over time. The Queen respects that Andrew and Fergie still get along so well and have such a positive relationship post-divorce. There are even rumors that Fergie will be fully welcomed back into the royal fold when Philip passes away, and that Fergie and Andrew will remarry. We’ll see.

For now, just enjoy these photos of Fergie doing a deep curtsy as the Queen passed by in the carriage. After that, Fergie and Andrew actually spent much of the race chatting with each other. Fergie’s mustard dress is awful, right? So cheap-looking, I hope she didn’t pay much for it. I also don’t get the mustard dress with a green hat, green bag and… purple shoes. Is she color-blind?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images