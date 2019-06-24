‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #21: Was Taylor Swift sending a message she’s bi?



Intro we have new ads: Minutes 0 to 4

We also mention we're waiting for the next scandal or breakup this summer and find Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's split boring.

Royals: Minutes 4 to 13:30

We had two big events this week, The Order of The Garter and Royal Ascot. We talk about Kate’s faux pas when she missed seeing Queen Letizia. We also discuss Kate’s twee style. The Royal Foundation is splitting in two different organizations for the Sussexes and The Cambridges. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were criticized for their fashion, with people comparing Eugenie’s dress with the boob darting to Anne Hathaway’s Prada Oscar gown. Beatrice’s dress looked like something Kate would wear.

Taylor Swift: Minutes 13:30 to 20

Taylor Swift released the video for You Need to Calm Down, which threw so many gay celebrities together in one video. There was the appropriation argument and also the parallels between Taylor’s video and Beyonce’s 2011 Party video. Taylor and Katy Perry buried the hatchet but did anyone really care? Also, was Taylor sending a message to people with her hair in the video? If she is bi, do people care?

Big Little Lies: Minutes 20 to 24

Spoilers up to season two episode two. Chandra wasn’t too impressed with the first episode of the second season of Big Little Lies but she thought the second episode was bonkers and full of plot twists. I agree to start watching it so we can talk about it.

Downton Abbey Movie: Minutes 24 to 28

Spoilers to the end of Downton Abbey series. This week we got to see new character posters for Downton Abbey. Chandra loves these costume and historical dramas but I’m mediocre on them. I’m still looking forward to the movie. The part of the series that bored me enough to stop watching is the part that Chandra loves!

Little Women first look: Minutes 28 to 30

We got our first look at Greta Gerwig’s version of Little Women, which Chandra is excited about. She hated the 90s Winona Ryder version and I really don’t care about it.

User Feedback: Minutes 30 to 32:30

Thanks to Launica Angelina, Heather, Mooya, Orange Owl, BlueSky and Victoria for your nice feedback!

Comments of The Week: 32:30 to 37

My COTW was by Perplexed on Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s fashion. Chandra’s COTW was by Jen on the confusion over Cersei’s pregnancy on GoT.

You can leave a voicemail or text us at 434-218-3219.

