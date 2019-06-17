‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #20: Why are people focusing on Meghan’s weight?



I’m allergic to red meat and this is a quicker episode: Minutes 0 to 2

This is a shorter podcast than usual because it’s our second attempt at recording this week. The first time we talked it didn’t record. So we’re goofier than usual because we know we’re making the same jokes! I mention that I’m allergic to meat (red meat specifically, it’s called Alpha-gal allergy) after that tick bite last week. Here’s the twitter thread I mention. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 2 to 8:30

Duchess Meghan made her first post-baby event appearance at Trooping The Color last weekend. We were surprised that people were focusing on her weight because she just had a baby! Meghan and Harry were shoved to the back of the balcony behind other royals, which seemed odd to us. Kate and Meghan are getting along great, and as we’ve seen it’s the brothers, Harry and William, who are feuding. We haven’t seen Harry and William together in a long time and it looks like they’re avoiding each other. Duchess Kate is covering US Magazine with the title “Grace Under Pressure” about how she handled the rumors of her husband cheating. She didn’t say anything about it, which was smart. Kate and William visited a sheep farm together looking matchy and Kate later went to an addiction gala in a fit and flare white dress.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up: Minutes 8:30 to 14

Chandra mentions that they promoted the breakup like it was a movie. We kept hearing that they were having problems and when the news of the breakup came it wasn’t a surprise. We wonder about Bradley’s relationships because he never seems to be in love. There are rumors that Lady Gaga is the reason why they broke up but that makes no sense to us. They’re not promoting anything and we don’t buy them as a couple.

Nicole Kidman takes her cats hiking: Minutes 14 to 15:45

Nicole Kidman has two long-haired fluffy cats, Snow and Ginger, whom she takes hiking with her in a little backpack made for small pets. She talks to them like they’re babies and has posted video of it to Instagram.

US Women’s Soccer team criticized for celebrating their wins: Minutes 15:45 to 19

The US Women’s Soccer Team celebrated after every goal when they beat the Thai team in The World Cup, and they were criticized for that. We find that sexist, especially because the US Women’s Soccer Team is fighting for recognition and suing US Soccer for gender discrimination.

User Feedback: Minutes 19 to 20

Thanks to Marshmallow on Twitter, LaUnica Angelina and Lila for your nice feedback! We missed you too.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 20 to 25

My comment of the week is from Giddy on the post about Trump tweeting he’d met with the Prince of “Whales.” Chandra’s comment of the week is from Other Renee on the post about Kendall Jenner never trying a Hershey’s kiss. She hates dark chocolate and I hate white chocolate and think it’s garbage. We also complain about people bragging about only eating dark chocolate.

Thanks for listening bitches! We’re on all major platforms. You can text us or leave a voicemail at 434-218-3219.