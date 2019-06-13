Duchess Kate rewore a Barbara Casasola dress to the Action on Addiction gala

The Duchess of Cambridge is patroness for Action of Addiction, and last night she attended a gala dinner for the charity in London. There was much talk of Kate “braving the elements,” like she’s a delicate flower who will wilt if a raindrop touches her head. Kate has been rained on before and lived to tell the tale. Mostly, I’m just mad about the rainy weather in England because a women’s grass court tournament in Nottingham got rained out and now the ladies have to play on an indoor hardcourt. Hello, grass season.

Anyway, Kate decided to do a re-wear for this gala dinner – I vaguely remembered this Barbara Casasola dress, but I couldn’t place it without help – we first saw this dress in 2016, when Kate attended another gala dinner event for the National History Museum. I went back to look at what I wrote about the dress at the time, and I came out laughing because I was, like, trying to be so nice about the fact that Kate had basically glued on a massive wiglet and it made her look like a lollipop. That’s something else I’ve noticed about the subtle style changes Kate has made in the past year and a half: far fewer wigs and half-wiglets and “fall” hairpieces. As for this dress… I sort of liked back in 2016, and I sort of like it now. The styling is better now, with the sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes (she’s trying, y’all) and the normal, soft waves. Speaking of trying, Kate actually made a speech at this event! She said:

“Action on Addiction was one of my very first patronages, and as such, it is very close to my heart. I’m hugely passionate about the support it provides, especially for parents, children and families who suffer from, or through, addiction. And in some ways, it was the catalyst for my interest in early childhood development too.” “Sadly, for many who are suffering with addiction, they just don’t receive the help they need early enough. They have already reached crisis point before they find the support they need. What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery. It also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction for as long as it takes.” “This evening’s dinner not only marks Addiction Awareness Week, but it also provides an opportunity for us all to remember the vital work being done to help all those affected by addiction feel able to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction.”

[From People]

I think at the end of the day, this might be one of her more daring patronages. The royals don’t like to talk about the more difficult subjects of addiction, alcoholism, the generations ravaged by addiction, or even what contributes to addiction. This probably would have been an interesting area to go deeper into, perhaps with her Big Keen Project, but alas, I think we just keenbaited with that. Oh well, at least she’s doing something.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images