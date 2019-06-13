Duchess Kate rewore a Barbara Casasola dress to the Action on Addiction gala

The Duchess of Cambridge is patroness for Action of Addiction, and last night she attended a gala dinner for the charity in London. There was much talk of Kate “braving the elements,” like she’s a delicate flower who will wilt if a raindrop touches her head. Kate has been rained on before and lived to tell the tale. Mostly, I’m just mad about the rainy weather in England because a women’s grass court tournament in Nottingham got rained out and now the ladies have to play on an indoor hardcourt. Hello, grass season.
Anyway, Kate decided to do a re-wear for this gala dinner – I vaguely remembered this Barbara Casasola dress, but I couldn’t place it without help – we first saw this dress in 2016, when Kate attended another gala dinner event for the National History Museum. I went back to look at what I wrote about the dress at the time, and I came out laughing because I was, like, trying to be so nice about the fact that Kate had basically glued on a massive wiglet and it made her look like a lollipop. That’s something else I’ve noticed about the subtle style changes Kate has made in the past year and a half: far fewer wigs and half-wiglets and “fall” hairpieces. As for this dress… I sort of liked back in 2016, and I sort of like it now. The styling is better now, with the sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes (she’s trying, y’all) and the normal, soft waves. Speaking of trying, Kate actually made a speech at this event! She said:
“Action on Addiction was one of my very first patronages, and as such, it is very close to my heart. I’m hugely passionate about the support it provides, especially for parents, children and families who suffer from, or through, addiction. And in some ways, it was the catalyst for my interest in early childhood development too.”
“Sadly, for many who are suffering with addiction, they just don’t receive the help they need early enough. They have already reached crisis point before they find the support they need. What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery. It also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction for as long as it takes.”
“This evening’s dinner not only marks Addiction Awareness Week, but it also provides an opportunity for us all to remember the vital work being done to help all those affected by addiction feel able to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction.”
I think at the end of the day, this might be one of her more daring patronages. The royals don’t like to talk about the more difficult subjects of addiction, alcoholism, the generations ravaged by addiction, or even what contributes to addiction. This probably would have been an interesting area to go deeper into, perhaps with her Big Keen Project, but alas, I think we just keenbaited with that. Oh well, at least she’s doing something.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Hugely passionate…girl, the first thing you are told in any creative writing class is show, don’t tell. I need action, or at the very least for her to sound more knowledgeable about these issues.
She sounds like me in highschool trying to write a four page paper off Wikipedia post…
Quite. She does the absolute bare minimum for AoA.
I am sorry, this dress is a miss for me. She has a long torso so the proportions are off. Her hair would look so much better if it were a few inches shorter.
Prom Queen Hair went out of fashion a few decades ago. Someone should tell her. Lollipop indeed.
I will say, this is one of her few evening/cocktail dresses that I actually love. I feel like often for dressier events she misses the mark, and veers towards “too much” – too much lace, too much sparkle, etc. But this one I love. It’s relatively simple, elegant, and sexy. I don’t love her hair down with it, I think a ponytail would really make the dress “pop,” but maybe she is self conscious about baring her shoulders, since we don’t see her that often in strapless dresses.
I don’t like those shoes though. I never like them whenever she wears them lol. BUT I like them better than the nude shoes she wore the first time we saw this dress.
I listened to parts of her speech and she sounded pretty good, and I agree that this charity seems like a good fit for her and her general interests with mental health.
Wait, I think we have only seen these shoes once before. I’m thinking of that other pair of sparkly shoes she has. Still, I don’t care for them, lol.
I think she looks great, too. It’s a dress I would definitely wear if I had her body. I also think she spoke well, but I guess people will find fault somewhere.
I guess I am just really slow on the uptake but I never realized Cathy Cambridge wore wigs; hairpieces yes but not wigs! It is so wonderful to learn something new everyday! LOL! LOL!
It took me a while to spot them too. But once you see them, you can’t unsee them.
She never wears a full wig (that we know at any rate.) But she definitely wears “wiglets” sometimes to make her hair look fuller and thicker.
I don’t care for the shoes. I don’t think they complement the dress at all.
They don’t. But Kate will wear pumps forever. That’s her style.
I really like this dress on her. I think she looks very good. The shoes are not exciting me. Sorry. And the hair maybe something pulled back and off her shoulders to show off the top cut of the dress. I think she would look great showing off her shoulders.
I think she really looks good though. And she’s WORKING.
Kate, if you ever visit the site, please let me style you for a few months. PLEASE. I would
Love to play dress up with a live Barbi doll that comes with royal jewels to boot!!! But we’d have to lose the leggings. 🙃
I wanna believe Charlotte was tired of nude pumps and bedazzled one for mom.
I listened to the speech and was surprised at how lackluster she came off. No passion or even nuance in her tone. But no furious blinking either. She can’t help but touch her hair though. It does look thick and shiny. Cute dress.
ok help me. people keep saying she uses botox. but look at her forehead, that looks normal. but the eyebrows look weird. I’m not good spotting plaster surgery stuff. any info will be appreciated.
It can be hard to spot sometimes with her, because often the pictures you see of her have been photoshopped, so when you see those and then see pictures of her at an event like this, where she’s obviously not photo-shopped, you might think “no botox.”
What you have to do is compare pictures of her that are not photo-shopped. I am not the best at spotting stuff like botox either, but for me with her you can tell bc she has no “11s” between her eyes. In that picture of her with her eyebrows raised while talking, you see some lines on her forehead, but you should see more.
It looks like she got touched up around the eyes and cheekbone area – she has a somewhat startled look.
but i have to say, she looks killer in that dress. one of my favorite looks.
Don’t mind the dress and hair but GF really really needs to do something about her makeup, esp that eye makeup. Its too heavy and harsh looking.
Speech was basic and if she really was yugly passionate about it then she’d do more to support it esp as I think this is the first time in a LOOOONG time she’s done anything for Action on Addiction.
Question: I swear I remember that at last year’s Trooping the Colour there was a big stink because Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder dress – or is this one ok because it’s not daywear?
People said it was different because “protocol” and the Ascot dress code does not permit bare shoulders (I think.) I personally think it was just because it was Meghan.
But, at the time there was a lot of insistence that strapless/off the shoulder gowns were not allowed for royals (remember when Meghan wore that black one-shoulder Givenchy to the fashion awards in November and people had a fit?) but that argument was always BS. Kate has worn strapless and one-shouldered gowns before. The Queen herself has.
Not gonna give her a cookie for working because the bar is already set so low for her – but, are her photographs ‘shopped before they get released? Her face looks overly botoxed and filled, and I can’t figure out if it’s a bad ‘shop job or too many injectibles?
She looks very pretty. Her hair is gorgeous – and I do believe it’s her own hair. More importantly, this is a worthy cause.
Looking at these pictures all I can think of is how jealous I am of your weather. It’s almost 40 degrees here and I’m melting. I’d happily deal witht he rain if it was so nice and mild all the time.
She looks really really good.