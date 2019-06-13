Duchess Meghan actually brought Archie to the palace for Trooping the Colour

As I’ve said a few times this week, I was really hoping for some fun, dumb gossip from last weekend’s Trooping the Colour. Instead, we just got the regular old Meg-haters who basically danced a jig because Meghan – gasp! – hasn’t lost all of her pregnancy weight in a month. The dumb cruelty, my lord. Trooping the Colour was also notable – but not scandalous – because it appeared that Meghan and Kate were getting along rather well. Yes, it was a performance for both women, but it worked.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton came together to celebrate the Queen in a stunning display of unity. The royal sisters-in-law delighted fans during their Trooping the Colour appearance on Saturday. Not only was it Meghan’s first appearance since introducing son Archie to the world, but she and Prince Harry rode in the same horse-drawn carriage as Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their way to Buckingham Palace. (Last year, Meghan and Harry rode separately in their own carriage, while Kate and Camilla sat together.) “Everybody was smiling and looked happy,” Emma Forbes, a U.K. journalist whose father, filmmaker Bryan Forbes, had ties to the royal family, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It was a real moment of continuity.” Missing was any sign of interpersonal fallout from last month’s announcement that Harry and his brother, Prince William, were dissolving the Royal Foundation charity that the two couples shared. (A source called the move, which followed the brothers’ separating their joint court at Kensington Palace, “a natural progression.”) “Meghan was chatting to the Duchess of Cambridge, and they were getting on well,” says Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty. Adds royal photographer Mark Stewart: “Meghan was animated and happy to be there honoring the Queen.”

That was People’s big royal story – just a bunch of people who noted the same thing I did: Kate and Meghan seem to be fine. Left unspoken is whether Harry and William even speak that much these days. The brothers seem to have difficulties putting in these kinds of happy-looking appearances. As for the little royal cousins… Us Weekly says that Meghan actually did bring Private Archie to Buckingham Palace, he just wasn’t on camera:

A family affair! Duchess Meghan made her first royal outing after giving birth to her son, Archie, and the infant enjoyed the quality family time as well. “Archie was at Trooping the Colour,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the Saturday, June 8, parade in this week’s issue. “[It] was a chance for him to meet some of his cousins.” The insider went on to say, “The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the Queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breast-feeding.” During the parade, the former actress, 37, had a hard time being away from her baby boy. “She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” the source told Us. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen. … Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them.”

I wonder if this is true and Archie was around for Trooping, and some of the other kids got to meet him. I wonder if that’s why Kate was being so nice to Meghan in the carriage – Kate was buttering up Meghan so Meg would let Kate hold the baby! Kate’s like a professional baby cuddler these days. No, I jest. Archie probably was there because Meghan’s a new mom and she didn’t want to be apart from Archie for a few hours, plus the feeding schedule, plus the extended family probably wanted to see Archie too.