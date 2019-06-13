Duchess Meghan actually brought Archie to the palace for Trooping the Colour

As I’ve said a few times this week, I was really hoping for some fun, dumb gossip from last weekend’s Trooping the Colour. Instead, we just got the regular old Meg-haters who basically danced a jig because Meghan – gasp! – hasn’t lost all of her pregnancy weight in a month. The dumb cruelty, my lord. Trooping the Colour was also notable – but not scandalous – because it appeared that Meghan and Kate were getting along rather well. Yes, it was a performance for both women, but it worked.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton came together to celebrate the Queen in a stunning display of unity. The royal sisters-in-law delighted fans during their Trooping the Colour appearance on Saturday. Not only was it Meghan’s first appearance since introducing son Archie to the world, but she and Prince Harry rode in the same horse-drawn carriage as Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their way to Buckingham Palace. (Last year, Meghan and Harry rode separately in their own carriage, while Kate and Camilla sat together.)
“Everybody was smiling and looked happy,” Emma Forbes, a U.K. journalist whose father, filmmaker Bryan Forbes, had ties to the royal family, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It was a real moment of continuity.”
Missing was any sign of interpersonal fallout from last month’s announcement that Harry and his brother, Prince William, were dissolving the Royal Foundation charity that the two couples shared. (A source called the move, which followed the brothers’ separating their joint court at Kensington Palace, “a natural progression.”)
“Meghan was chatting to the Duchess of Cambridge, and they were getting on well,” says Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty. Adds royal photographer Mark Stewart: “Meghan was animated and happy to be there honoring the Queen.”
That was People’s big royal story – just a bunch of people who noted the same thing I did: Kate and Meghan seem to be fine. Left unspoken is whether Harry and William even speak that much these days. The brothers seem to have difficulties putting in these kinds of happy-looking appearances. As for the little royal cousins… Us Weekly says that Meghan actually did bring Private Archie to Buckingham Palace, he just wasn’t on camera:
A family affair! Duchess Meghan made her first royal outing after giving birth to her son, Archie, and the infant enjoyed the quality family time as well.
“Archie was at Trooping the Colour,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the Saturday, June 8, parade in this week’s issue. “[It] was a chance for him to meet some of his cousins.”
The insider went on to say, “The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the Queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breast-feeding.”
During the parade, the former actress, 37, had a hard time being away from her baby boy. “She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” the source told Us. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen. … Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them.”
I wonder if this is true and Archie was around for Trooping, and some of the other kids got to meet him. I wonder if that’s why Kate was being so nice to Meghan in the carriage – Kate was buttering up Meghan so Meg would let Kate hold the baby! Kate’s like a professional baby cuddler these days. No, I jest. Archie probably was there because Meghan’s a new mom and she didn’t want to be apart from Archie for a few hours, plus the feeding schedule, plus the extended family probably wanted to see Archie too.
I never bought the fact Kate and Meg were at odds. I am not saying they are besties (I don’t know any sisters-in-law who are) but they are obviously cordial to each other. It was easier to sell the “duchesses at war” story when in reality it was William and Harry the ones who were pouting at each other all this time.
It seems like this article is trying to stir up something, but I’ve never bought it that there was tension between the two. People seem to go to extremes: they have to be BFFs or enemies. The reality is very normal: two nice women who have their own interests and their own families to worry about. Frankly, it would be nice if they teamed up more, but William might get jealous of the attention.
Kate is lazy, and waity, and a social climber, but I never got the impression that she was bitchy or mean. We would have heard stories if that was the case. So I too never bought the line that these two were at odds.
I have not seen any stories criticizing Meghan for not having lost baby weight. But if there are, jeez. It’s a lot more relatable than Kate going on juice fasts to get that weight off.
Never bought for a minute that there was a “beef” between Cathy & Meghan as Megan was a godsend for Cathy’s reputation, how Cathy is perceived by the UK royal watching public and nasty troll posters of the Daily Fail commentariat.
Well there were stories that she and her sister were mean girling the York sisters.
Not surprising, since my friend gave birth right before Meg and she’s nursing or pumping every 2-3 hours. But why didn’t Harry go out without her?
I think Louis was at Trooping last year as well, just inside.
Anyone looking at the pictures could see Meghan and Harry on the balcony!
This makes total sense to me. If she is BFing, for that length of time at that age, she would either need to pump or nurse, and nursing was probably the easier choice. and that way more family members got to meet him if they hadn’t yet.
My thoughts too. And it’s a family affair. He was brought as it should be.
Exactly. The event was several hours long, if I remember correctly. Your breasts would start leaking toward the end (not to mention the discomfort.)
EXACTLY.
That dress did not seem really nursing-friendly though, but maybe Meghan didn’t think of that when she got it lol.
My first wouldn’t not take a bottle for anything. I was set to stand up in a friend’s wedding when he was 3 months and he still was eating on demand, no schedule. My mom came to church and sat in the garden with the baby and I was able to feed before and after the ceremony. She also came to the reception and they were very kind to provide us with a room where my mom could read a book, the baby could sleep, and I could pop in to feed if needed. We left right after dinner but I got to participate. So I believe this story is plausible and not really out of the norm.
Makes total sense to me, good for Meg!
Kate was nice because she had dressed Louis like Harry…passive aggressive! If Kate stopped with all the foolishness maybe they could become friends. Kate seems to believe women should be in competition instead of a friendship. They both could learn from each other…
I think that is an awful lot of speculation. Kate seems to have just been doing her thing (as odd as it seems) by putting Louis in that outfit. If I had a relative that did that, I wouldn’t be offended. I actually don’t think I’d care either way.
Women have always had societal pressures to compete with one another in terms of looks and attention from men, while men compete for jobs and money. There is probably an underlying competitiveness with both Kate & Meghan but I doubt very much it’s any greater than exists in most friendships.
Blue Orange: you don’t find it odd that Kate dressed Louis like Harry Fir his first TC? All this knowing that Harry has a newborn son. Do you think it should’ve crossed her mind that maybe Harry wanted to see his son wearing that outfit for his first TC?
As far as friends, I don’t see that. I see two women trying to find common ground. Maybe talking about babies. Kate would ruin that within a hours time.
“Do you think it should’ve crossed her mind that maybe Harry wanted to see his son wearing that outfit for his first TC”
I mean, can he not still do that? It’s not like the outfit fits yet. I doubt Harry was surprised by this at all – I wouldn’t be surprised if the outfits were given to them to use when George was little – well before Meghan and Harry were even a thing.
Casey, you know Kate, then….?
I always find it interesting how people can look at the same event or situation and see it so differently. I’m saying this without snark. I realize it all comes down to perspective. I honestly don’t see how dressing Louis in Harry’s clothes is a sign of competition.
Kate has been doing throwback theme dressing since she got engaged to William. How many times has she done a Diana throwback? Buttons, jeggings and throwbacks are just Kate’s niche. I hardly think it has anything to do with competing with Meghan.
I am almost here, that it was just Kate being Kate, except that she wore yellow, which seems weirdly designed to recreate the look from Harry’s TTC, where Princess Anne is in yellow and holding him. That was the part that really made me think, “this is…weird, even for Kate.” She clearly wanted pictures comparing Louis to Harry and she wanted to be in yellow like Anne. That’s what made it REALLY weird to me.
I don’t think it was intended as either an insult to Harry or as some sign of secret support for Harry. I just thought it was weird.
I agree Casey20. Kate should dress her kids in William’s clothes, if you are going to throwback do it with their father’s clothes. Harry has a son now and what if Meghan wants to pass on those outfits to Archie? Even if Meghan doesn’t, Kate needs to stop taking Harry’s things to give to her kids, personally I thought that was very passive aggressive too.
I said this above but who’s to say he won’t be able to? You’re assuming that Kate won’t hand them back now that the kids have gotten bigger and now that Harry has kids. My own sister in law has set aside baby things in case I ever need them. It’s not a crazy idea that she had Harry’s blessing to use them well before now, and that she will hand them back now that he has a son. But it’s not like Archie fits in the outfit yet. And who’s to say it wasn’t an outfit William also wore at some point that was handed down to Harry?
There are photos of William in an almost identical outfit. The kids are always dressed old fashioned for these things and this year color was blue. I honestly think it was no more than that. I can go online and buy an entire wardrobe of mid century kids dress clothes that look just like that.
The point is that there are historical photos of both PW and PH’s first TC. Kate had the opportunity to have George dress like PW for his first TC. Why Kate found the need to dress Louis for his first TC like Harry for his first TC just boggles the mind. She never considered that PH wanted the same opportunity for his son. It’s just odd and she could’ve been more considerate on this issue. Passive Aggressive Kate
It’s a children’s outfit, who gives a shit? Calm down.
Kate is very competitive, anything to make a statement, make statement with your husband childhood clothes.
Who takes clothes of a brother-in-law to give their child when that brother-in-law just had a first male son. In my opinion Kate knew exactly what she was doing. What else will she want to take in the future ifshe thinks she can? She needs to stop.
Much more plausible than this convoluted nonsense is that Kate asked if they minded and no one did.
Based on how different the mothers are and how Archie wasn’t given multiple family names, Louis can keep all those old things. Archie will be his own person not his dad mini me or his mommy’s 80’s cosplay project.
I can’t wait to see pictures of Archie at some point.
People are making way too big of a deal of Louis wearing Harry’s old clothes. Baby clothes get passed around families all the time there’s no shade or conspiracy on Kate’s part because that was just an outfit Harry wore to Trooping one year. It’s not even the outfit he wore to his first Trooping which also wouldn’t be a big deal to me but at least I might understand the anger so I need folks to chill.
The thing is this that this isn’t a normal family. This is a family on the world stage whose every move is noted and analyzed. For Kate to take something that belonged to Harry and put it on her own child is eyebrow raising at least, particularly since he now has his own child. Why would Kate need to do that when this family is huge and presumably there are tons of children’s clothes in that family to be borrowed or lent? I can’t help but see it as a deliberate move.
Meghan’s face is still just a little rounder than usual which looks adorable for her.
Seriously, people are on Meghan for not having lost weight? So she’s a size 4 instead of a size 2? People are just nuts.