For what it’s worth, Duchess Kate & Duchess Meghan seem to get along now

At this point in the program, I don’t think many people genuinely believe that there’s some deeply held beef between the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex. Do I think Kate and Meghan are BFFs? No, I don’t. But I think they see each other as coworkers, and while there might have been some growing pains and difficulties early on, they buried the hatchet by Christmas and they have been the ones doing the heavy lifting to ensure that the two couples “get along” for the sake of the family. I believe the beef was always between the brothers, and Meghan and Kate got “blamed” for it, because it’s sexier to have a duchess-war.

Anyway, I was just reminded of this when I went through all of the photos from this year’s Trooping the Colour. It’s true that the Sussexes and Cambridges stood apart on the balcony, but Harry, Kate and Meghan all rode in the same carriage (with Camilla), and for what it’s worth, the photos of Kate and Meghan interacting were kind of lovely. Kate and Meghan smiling genuinely at each other, Meghan on the balcony looking down at George and Charlotte affectionately (and Kate beaming too). I’ll buy that William and Harry are still beefing – especially given the “let’s exile the Sussexes to Africa” story was not even two months ago – but the duchess-beef isn’t a thing anymore, if it ever was.

Now, do I believe that this is the end of minor passive-aggressive social media moves and event-scheduling drama? Of course not. But that’s fun stuff. And as we’ve seen over the past year and a half, Meghan has done what no one else could do: she got William and Kate to work consistently and be truly KEEN. The competition is good for both couples.

Also: some “body language expert” is trying to sell a story about how Kate and Meghan were showing a lot of “tension” with each other. That’s why I wrote this story, my take on the “Kate and Meghan are still DEEPLY BEEFING” idea. If anything, Kate has never looked more comfortable in her position, and she seemed genuinely happy to be in the carriage with Meg. Now I kind of hope they both go to Wimbledon this year to see some matches.