For what it’s worth, Duchess Kate & Duchess Meghan seem to get along now

At this point in the program, I don’t think many people genuinely believe that there’s some deeply held beef between the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex. Do I think Kate and Meghan are BFFs? No, I don’t. But I think they see each other as coworkers, and while there might have been some growing pains and difficulties early on, they buried the hatchet by Christmas and they have been the ones doing the heavy lifting to ensure that the two couples “get along” for the sake of the family. I believe the beef was always between the brothers, and Meghan and Kate got “blamed” for it, because it’s sexier to have a duchess-war.
Anyway, I was just reminded of this when I went through all of the photos from this year’s Trooping the Colour. It’s true that the Sussexes and Cambridges stood apart on the balcony, but Harry, Kate and Meghan all rode in the same carriage (with Camilla), and for what it’s worth, the photos of Kate and Meghan interacting were kind of lovely. Kate and Meghan smiling genuinely at each other, Meghan on the balcony looking down at George and Charlotte affectionately (and Kate beaming too). I’ll buy that William and Harry are still beefing – especially given the “let’s exile the Sussexes to Africa” story was not even two months ago – but the duchess-beef isn’t a thing anymore, if it ever was.
Now, do I believe that this is the end of minor passive-aggressive social media moves and event-scheduling drama? Of course not. But that’s fun stuff. And as we’ve seen over the past year and a half, Meghan has done what no one else could do: she got William and Kate to work consistently and be truly KEEN. The competition is good for both couples.
Also: some “body language expert” is trying to sell a story about how Kate and Meghan were showing a lot of “tension” with each other. That’s why I wrote this story, my take on the “Kate and Meghan are still DEEPLY BEEFING” idea. If anything, Kate has never looked more comfortable in her position, and she seemed genuinely happy to be in the carriage with Meg. Now I kind of hope they both go to Wimbledon this year to see some matches.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN.
Honestly every time they are in each other presence they seen genuinely happy or ok to be there. I saw footage and photos of then in the carriage and they didnt seem to care.
But AGAIN the beef has never been with them. It’s always been the brothers. I feel like they have a pretty ok relationship.
Aw and Meg talking to little George is adorable. Kate and Harry have also always gotten along. I feel like Bill is the odd man out.
I don’t think the coworker idea is apt- I think they’re normal sisters in law. Not super close but get along at family events just fine
Yes, I agree. I also think now that Meghan & Harry’s baby is here that adds a whole new dimension of common ground to their relationship, as two moms.
There’s no real reason for them not to get along. Why make your life unnecessarily difficult when it doesn’t need to be? When it comes to havigating their own lives, I think they’re both emotionally intelligent enough not create conflict where there doesn’t need to be any.
Was there ever any indication beyond gossip and “sources” that the two women had any issues? Cause I never saw any.
No. They never remotely looked like they disliked each other.
I think people were hoping for a feud, but they both seem happy with the destinies they’ve gotten. And I don’t think there’s any real reason for them to be unhappy either, imo.
Same here, they always seemed fine to me, and it was just tabloids looking to stir up sexist drama, because of course two women couldn’t get along!
No, I think its like what Kaiser said – the beef was always between the brothers, but its “sexier” to have a war between the duchesses.
I really think it’s the baby thing. Meg having Archie gives them something in common and something to talk about. Kate seems to genuinely enjoy her children and being a mom, and I’ll bet she’s more than happy to talk to Meghan all about motherhood, pass on tips, etc.
I don’t think there was ever any dislike or animosity. I think people were just bored, wanting something salacious and combined that with the tendency to pit women against each other to form a fantasy that was more entertaining.
Yeah, I am on team “the issue has been the brothers.” At Wimbledon last year Kate and Meghan seemed to get along fine, and at Christmas it was clear that they were making a concerted effort to quell the feud rumors. I don’t think they are BFFs, nor will they ever be, but I think they get along fine.
I do think there is probably some rivalry between the two “houses” (I mean that’s pretty obvious) but I don’t think that equates to bad blood between the two women.