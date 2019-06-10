Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk don’t live together, only do overnights 4 times a week

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with Brad Falchuk started as an affair when they were both married to other people. When she secured Brad as her jumpoff, only then did she and Chris Martin consciously uncouple. Post-conscious uncoupling, Brad and Gwyneth still took it relatively slowly – after all, he needed to secure a divorce from his wife as well, and the divorce process for both of them took a while (in California-divorce time). Brad and Gwyneth would go out and most people knew they were together, but it wasn’t some “they’re attached at the hip” deal. Then he proposed, and they got married last year in the Hamptons. And in all that time… they’ve never really moved in together, apparently. Brad still has his own place, and Gwyneth still has her own place (with her kids). She told the Sunday Times Style Magazine that they only spend four nights a week with each other:
She’s a wildly successful Hollywood actress and entrepreneur who is famous for her creative, and sometimes quirky, lifestyle choices. And Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, revealed that she still doesn’t live with husband Brad Falchuk in Los Angeles in order to keep ‘polarity’ in their newly married life. The founder of Goop, who was wed for the second time in September, admitted that Brad only stays with her for four nights a week, spending the rest of the time at his own house.
Speaking to the Sunday Times Style Magazine, the actress said the couple’s friends think their unorthodox set-up is ‘ideal’.
She said: ‘Oh, all my married friends that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing’.
The actress previously revealed she and the TV writer don’t live together yet because they are trying to navigate their blended family and be respectful of their children. But the Sliding Doors actress also admitted her intimacy teacher taught her ‘polarity’ to keep the relationship fresh.
I’m such a loner, this is probably the only kind of marriage which would work for me – the kind of marriage where I could have my own private space and nights away from my partner. Everybody’s different and some married couples don’t need to or want to spend every waking moment together, or spend every night together by choice. I wonder if people would have a better reaction to this if it was someone other than Gwyneth, though. Because coming from her, it sounds less “everybody’s different, do what works for you” and more like “I’m so evolved and special and elitist that my intimacy teacher suggested that Polarity Is The Future, only peasants live together while married.”
Also: I find it curious that there are references to “we’re being respectful of our children” sprinkled in a lot of stories about Gwyneth and Brad. Gwyneth’s children (Moses and Apple) seem fine with Brad and they both seem to have great relationships with Chris. I wonder if… Brad’s kids have an issue with how everything went down between Brad and their mom? It sort of feels that way, doesn’t it?
Here’s a cute thing which went viral a few days ago. Gwyneth did not remember that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019
she’s so extra
Sorry Goop, but Helena Bonham Carter lived next door to her husband in separate houses FIRST. You didn’t invent living apart.
Intimacy teacher? Wow.
That’s the part that stood out to me more than the living apart stuff.
Yeah, Brad’s kids might not like Gwyneth, so this works on many levels.
They covered this on GMA this morning, also. And they had a little more from the interview, where GP admitted she had a rough start with his son, but says things have smoothed out now that they’ve had some time to define their relationship.
LOL on the Spider Man thing. I can see it. In my work I will sometimes come across a name or whatever and I have literally NO recall of the situation. As for the married-but-living-independently, yes please. My favorite times being married were when my spouse traveled Mon-Thursday for work.
I watched that Chef show this weekend, and it was one of the only times I genuinely found myself liking Lady Goop. LOL. Jon explaining the exact scene and that it was, in fact, in a Spider Man movie. She was so surprised.
I. Love. this. I’m so jealous. No snoring for 3 days. No mess in the bathroom. I think marriages would actually last if each person had their own home. LOL
My mother used to say this all the time. For a while, she was in upper management at a very large company (back in the 80s) and kept a small apartment near her office while we also had our house in the burbs. She swore it was the happiest she and my dad ever were together.
I’m with you. And while you may laugh, I actually think it’s an arrangement maybe more people should consider. With divorce rates so high, clearly something’s not working with the traditional marriage dynamic for a lot of people. I know I am really relaxed and sleep much better on the nights that my husband is traveling.
I know we’ve talked about this before here but if separate houses aren’t feasible, separate beds/rooms are also an “atypical” arrangement that is pretty nice.
Separate bathrooms is the key to a happy marriage.
I couldnt agree more! We have separate bathrooms and I swear, I sleep better when he’s away.
@bythesea: You and Gwinny are on to something…i’ve been thinking about doing that myself. I’m remarried and while i love my hubby, his two daughters are used by his ex to cause problems. We’ve tried many things but i’ve come to the conclusion that we should have separate homes. Truth be told if i had to do it again i’d keep my apartment and would just keep dating him. He is an amazing man but to me, the things i’ve been put through in remarriage are not worth everything i gave up. Hindsight i guess.
My husband and I have our own version of this arrangement and I keep telling women who hear about us and ask me questions “I highly recommend it.” It’s wonderful on so many levels.
I think my Dad traveling extensively for work is why they’ve managed to hit the 50 year mark. Even in retirement while they do travel together they also have separate groups they travel with, and if too long goes between separate trips, well, too much togetherness is not a good thing, lol!
Well – the nights apart do make it easier for him to have a side piece… which she obviously knows he’s into. Such a considerate woman. Hopefully I can evolve just that kind narcissistic a$$hat if I spend enough money!
A lot of people do this. Well, more than you might think. My grandmother was doing this in the 80′s, and all the granddaughters admire her greatly. Also, it must be 10 years ago now that the Times did a big story interviewing couples who were married but maintaining separate residences. I agree it’s not for everybody, but I have always wondered just how many would choose it if it were financially viable for them. I suspect a lot more than we might think, and I further suspect it would be a lot more WOMEN making this choice than we might think.
I agree, i’m one of those women who would sign up for it in a hearbeat.
I’m difficult in that I hate being alone, but also need space lol. My husband will sometimes stay up to watch a movie or play video games online with his friends and will fall asleep on the sectional. And those nights I sleep pretty much diagonally haha. I’d mostly rather have him there, but every once in a while having the bed to myself is a dream. Especially if it’s a bad pain day or a migraine day.
I think this obviously makes sense for them. I think if I had their kind of money, and already had had kids I’d consider doing something similar if the other person was cool with that. But at the same time, I’d be equally happy to have a big bedroom with a huge bed, and a pull out couch just in case. There are some days where I just need the extra space and nobody touching me.
Sounds like a marriage that would work for me. Separate bathrooms? Definitely. Separate houses? Even better. It sounds like he has his kids 3 days a week and that’s when he stays at his house.
Doesn’t make her less annoying but I think this is a good arrangement. You’ll kind of miss each other and still get the space. I’ll do it if I can afford it, partly cos I’m stuck with my mother in law. Then I’ll also buy my parents another house next to mine hahah.
To be fair, I think the insufferableness would require several days off…
Ha!
Oh, the polarity of it all.
Polarity and intimacy expert??? You do you Gwyneth lol.
With the separate houses – it may be part of the custody arrangement (the ex may not want the kids staying with GP?) or it may just be what works for them. I don’t need a separate house from my husband but a separate bedroom would be nice lol.
My husband and I have separate bedrooms. It’s fantastic.
I was/am a dedicated loner who used to joke that the only way I’d ever get married is if my husband lived down the street from me, or was in the Navy and spent 6 months of the year on a submarine, totally unreachable.
It was when we were dating and I realized I missed my husband when he was out of town, more than I enjoyed my nights of “freedom” while he was away, that I knew he was the one. I was honestly shocked to find myself more comfortable in my skin WITH him, than without him. Twenty years of marriage later, he still travels for work, and I still handle it, but I never don’t miss him either…Which would be totally foreign concept to my younger self who was so certain she didn’t want to share her space with anyone. (Or, that the teen who was certain she didn’t want to have kids, is now happy to be a stay-at-home mom of three.)
As for Brad and Gwyneth…They’re two insufferable rich people who both seem to think they’re above all “the little people and their little lives,” which is why they’re annoying; not because they don’t live together full time even while married. Plenty of relationships have long separations or even live in different cities by choice or circumstance. Doesn’t make those partnerships any less real.
It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to miss them though!
This is the only arrangement that would make me consider getting married again. I’ve been single for 7 years after a 10-year marriage and can’t imagine living with a man again. A few overnights a week? Yes.
My boyfriend is starting on the “we should move in together” train. I love the relationship we have right now. He lives about an hour from me via public transit, so he comes to mine Friday night and hangs out until Sunday afternoon. Sometimes he’ll come for dinner on a weeknight if he gets off work early, but doesn’t sleep over. It’s perfect. I’m not ready to give up my own space yet, as much as I adore him. I like my clean bathroom and whole bed to myself.
It makes more sense to me for normal people to do this, but I find it kinda weird for celebrities that have houses that are 5x the size of my one. Want your own space? Just go to the opposite wing or the guest house. But whatever makes people happy.
Oddly enough, I know two different people with no connection who had parents that divorced, but ended up buying houses down the street from each other, never dated anyone else, go out all the time and still get it on. My one girlfriend explained it as they just could not be married, but instead are in a perpetual state of “going steady”, and it works for them. The other said his parents hated each other when they had to live together, and only after divorcing became best friends who also don’t really date anyone else. Maybe there is something to that, that doesn’t require a divorce. I used to think it was so abnormal that I had to sleep in a separate room from my husband when his snoring was so awful it kept me up every night, but now that I “moved back in” I really miss my old bedroom haha. So interesting how many people told me they would love to do that, but were afraid their partner’s would think it was a sign of something wrong. I typically can’t stand GP, but I actually think this is a pretty cool thing. I’m about a decade younger than GP, but I know how set in my ways I am, and I can’t imagine having to compromise with a new person.
I think a lot of divorces happen when people can’t afford enough space and are forced to face each other every freaking minute.
This sounds like Rhea Pearlman and Danny DeVito’s situation too. They aren’t “together” anymore but aren’t divorcing and still spend a lot of time together.
Bet they aren’t legally married.
WTH is an intimacy expert, and why does she need one?
Friends of mine do this, because of their jobs. It’s probably helped them stay together so long!
I’m guessing these two are doing it because of shared custody with their exes and the kids, so the kids don’t all have to live together. Does anyone ever ask her about how the relationship started? They seem to have gotten a pass for that.
I can’t imAgine being Goop’s step kid…… that would be, ALOT, on top of your parents divorce and whatever teenaged things they have going on.
This is off topic but I find it so odd to be engaged/married to two guys with the same name(Brad) I know it was 20 plus years ago but I still find it IDK weird for me.I have never dated two guys who have the same name,maybe I’m weird ☺.
My one brother married two Debbie’s. Another one married two nurses that both became lawyers. So doesn’t seem as strange to me.
“Nurse to lawyer” career change is a strangely specific “type” for a guy to have.
She is forever weird. I wonder how many other “coaches” she has in her life– fingernail coach? vulnerability coach? head-up-your-ass coach? The possibilities are endless.
I can imagine Goop being the stepmother from hell, considering how controlling she is reputed to be. Also is his kids are old enough to understand what really went on then am not sure I would be quite welcoming of the new relationship/marriage.
Goop is all about Goop.
This detail let’s slip the reality of conscious uncoupling: kids are not going to react the same way as adults.
If Brad and Gwenyth aren’t living together when he has custody of his kids, they’re basically not blending their families. And they’re not required to do that, but it’s not the “happy happy joy joy” scenario they keep trying to sell us, either.
My favorite part of this is that they refer to her as the “Sliding Doors actress.”
Eh, on the shirt.
We do the separate bedroom and bathroom thing and I love it. This, however, sounds like future planning to me. How much easier could a divorce possibly be than if they each still has their own home? They are just somewhere on the “spectrum” of being married, somewhere between freedom and commitment.
This may or may not be true for them but as someone who has had a similar arrangement for over a decade, there have been a lot of people (often women) who poopoo’d our situation and their relationships have come and gone while we remain happily doing what works for us.
Honestly, this sounds so nice. If I could afford two houses on the same block I’d love it. I adore my husband but he works from home and we have two kids so I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been by myself in our house in the last year. For an intense introvert like me (who also has a people-intensive job) it’s often just exhausting.
If we lived close by and the kids could just run over anytime, and we could have overnights when we wanted… I mean. I love my husband and love being with him but that sounds kinda awesome!
That said, I imagine for two adults with houses and lives and slightly older kids, why uproot everything and move in together in their circumstances? They’re rich enough to buy a nice second home that can be theirs together if they want.
And as screwy as “intimacy coach” sounds, there’s a reason we have the expression “familiarity breeds contempt.” Sometimes it really can be hard to maintain a spark when you’re handling day to day life with kids.
Not making the kids move since they don’t financially have to was probably the basis for the arrangement.
My poor husband has had a sciatica flareup the past 6 weeks and is only comfortable on the couch in the basement. While I hope he feels better soon, OMG I LOVE HAVING THE BEDROOM TO MYSELF.
After a pretty shitty first marriage, I said never again. I spent 5 years enjoying my alone time, the tidy bathroom, etc.
Then I met husband #2 and everything fell in place. We worked in the same team, then started dating. Then we moved in together and we were driving to work together, working together, having lunch together and going home together. After a couple of years of that, I got an amazing work opportunity, which involves a lot of travel (anything between 50% and 75% of my time). And we miss each other loads! Most people say it must be a good thing, having this extra “me” space, but we both truly enjoy spending time together. Now if you had asked me in the past, I would have never thought I could ever be happy to share my life this way with a man. I guess it helps that he’s not messy in the bathroom!
So never say never. I have learnt that things are simply easier when you’re with the right person.
That really is true, isn’t it? My first marriage was a disaster but despite spending a ton of time together with my second husband, we truly do love being together.
This seems strange to me but I am not rich. Us middle class people can only afford to live together 7 days a week!
Proof of the well established theory that we believe things that reinforce the beliefs we already had.
I already thought she was a pretentious, slimy conman.
And when I read this I thought- she’s not *really* married. She just wanted to present to the public as married. As in: her life is perfect, the relationship is flawless. Her world is locked down.
And in reality, his kids probably hate her guts for homewrecking their parents’ marriage, and they are not actually living as married people.