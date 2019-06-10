Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk don’t live together, only do overnights 4 times a week

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with Brad Falchuk started as an affair when they were both married to other people. When she secured Brad as her jumpoff, only then did she and Chris Martin consciously uncouple. Post-conscious uncoupling, Brad and Gwyneth still took it relatively slowly – after all, he needed to secure a divorce from his wife as well, and the divorce process for both of them took a while (in California-divorce time). Brad and Gwyneth would go out and most people knew they were together, but it wasn’t some “they’re attached at the hip” deal. Then he proposed, and they got married last year in the Hamptons. And in all that time… they’ve never really moved in together, apparently. Brad still has his own place, and Gwyneth still has her own place (with her kids). She told the Sunday Times Style Magazine that they only spend four nights a week with each other:

She’s a wildly successful Hollywood actress and entrepreneur who is famous for her creative, and sometimes quirky, lifestyle choices. And Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, revealed that she still doesn’t live with husband Brad Falchuk in Los Angeles in order to keep ‘polarity’ in their newly married life. The founder of Goop, who was wed for the second time in September, admitted that Brad only stays with her for four nights a week, spending the rest of the time at his own house. Speaking to the Sunday Times Style Magazine, the actress said the couple’s friends think their unorthodox set-up is ‘ideal’. She said: ‘Oh, all my married friends that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing’. The actress previously revealed she and the TV writer don’t live together yet because they are trying to navigate their blended family and be respectful of their children. But the Sliding Doors actress also admitted her intimacy teacher taught her ‘polarity’ to keep the relationship fresh.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m such a loner, this is probably the only kind of marriage which would work for me – the kind of marriage where I could have my own private space and nights away from my partner. Everybody’s different and some married couples don’t need to or want to spend every waking moment together, or spend every night together by choice. I wonder if people would have a better reaction to this if it was someone other than Gwyneth, though. Because coming from her, it sounds less “everybody’s different, do what works for you” and more like “I’m so evolved and special and elitist that my intimacy teacher suggested that Polarity Is The Future, only peasants live together while married.”

Also: I find it curious that there are references to “we’re being respectful of our children” sprinkled in a lot of stories about Gwyneth and Brad. Gwyneth’s children (Moses and Apple) seem fine with Brad and they both seem to have great relationships with Chris. I wonder if… Brad’s kids have an issue with how everything went down between Brad and their mom? It sort of feels that way, doesn’t it?

Here’s a cute thing which went viral a few days ago. Gwyneth did not remember that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019