Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt reveal their Armani wedding looks

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger got married over the weekend. The wedding went down on Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch. Sources emphasized that it was a light summer menu and what was probably a nice summer wedding, nothing too frou-frou but also appropriate for a Kennedy-adjacent. I wasn’t surprised that they got married so quickly – their whole courtship and engagement seemed fast, but it also seemed like they both just had that instant-click. I’m actually happy for them. They’re churchy, but I feel like they’re a really good match and I hope they last. Anyway, Chris and Katherine both posted one photo from their wedding on their individual Instagram accounts. It was the same photo and the same message though:

Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear,

and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

[From Instagram]

Thoughts on the Armani dress? It was also what I expected – something pretty, sleeveless, with a train, nothing crazy, nothing avant-garde. That’s not their thing. And while her dress isn’t my favorite thing in the world, she looks very pretty and like she’s perfectly happy with her wedding, her dress and her groom.

Also: I saw some speculation in yesterday’s comments about whether Katherine is already knocked up and that’s why the wedding seemed to happen so quickly. I mean, she totally could be, but I also think that their wedding was always going to be this month? It’s when Chris had some time off from work, and Katherine and Maria Shriver have been planning the wedding since the engagement. Maria also threw her a bridal shower in late April, about five weeks before the wedding, so I think this was always the timeline. If Katherine is preg, congrats to them. I kind of think she’s not, but that she will be soon.