Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt reveal their Armani wedding looks

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger got married over the weekend. The wedding went down on Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch. Sources emphasized that it was a light summer menu and what was probably a nice summer wedding, nothing too frou-frou but also appropriate for a Kennedy-adjacent. I wasn’t surprised that they got married so quickly – their whole courtship and engagement seemed fast, but it also seemed like they both just had that instant-click. I’m actually happy for them. They’re churchy, but I feel like they’re a really good match and I hope they last. Anyway, Chris and Katherine both posted one photo from their wedding on their individual Instagram accounts. It was the same photo and the same message though:
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear,
and for Chris, the perfect suit.
This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Thoughts on the Armani dress? It was also what I expected – something pretty, sleeveless, with a train, nothing crazy, nothing avant-garde. That’s not their thing. And while her dress isn’t my favorite thing in the world, she looks very pretty and like she’s perfectly happy with her wedding, her dress and her groom.
Also: I saw some speculation in yesterday’s comments about whether Katherine is already knocked up and that’s why the wedding seemed to happen so quickly. I mean, she totally could be, but I also think that their wedding was always going to be this month? It’s when Chris had some time off from work, and Katherine and Maria Shriver have been planning the wedding since the engagement. Maria also threw her a bridal shower in late April, about five weeks before the wedding, so I think this was always the timeline. If Katherine is preg, congrats to them. I kind of think she’s not, but that she will be soon.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram and WENN.
I like the dress and overall look, a lot. She looks lovely. Congrats to the newlyweds.
She’s grown up to be the image of her mother, Maria.
She definitely got her hair from Maria. In some pictures, her features also strongly resemble her great grandmother Rose.
Those Kennedy genes are STRONG, that’s for sure (and I don’t mean that in a bad way, they just seem to stomp on everything else in their gene pool!)
Awe! Congrats to them!!! He looks like he really loves her. Wish he would have shaved for the big day… but they both looked nice.
Lol I was thinking the same thing. Scruff is sexy and all but on your wedding day looks unkempt. Either shave or have a neatly trimmed beard.
The dress is pretty and nicely fitted. I love all the fluff and volume of the veil. The only change I’d make is the bit of extra lace at the armpit. The area between breast and armpit is not the prettiest, difficult to fit, and seems an odd choice to accentuate.
I noticed the lace accent too. It looks out of place.
The dress is nice and beautifully fitted.
The bride looks radiant.
That dress is perfection. And I guess we can put to rest the pregnacny rumours. Congrats to them both.
Not my favorite dress. It’s a classic sweetheart column lace dress but looks like a my little pony tail of lace exploding or the back which conflicts with the clean lines. She looks happy and that’s the most important.
I never warmed up to Chris after the nude stunt on Parks n Rec. As if Amy P can’t have a real surprise reaction without his surprise nudity.
The more you look at her, the prettier she becomes. It’s weird how that happens with some people. You don’t notice how beautiful they are at first glance. She grows on you. She looks gorgeous on her wedding day.
I totally agree! At first glance, she is very girl-next-door, but she really is a stunning woman.
Beautiful woman BUT urgh I’m so over sweetheart cut wedding dresses!!! That’s been the go to look since What 2012+?? I married in cap sleeves with a cowl back cut dress because I wanted a classic look that you couldn’t immediately guess the year we married( and fit my budget). When they have money and resources I always hope the bride will think outside the box and wow people with a truly original dress! Again she’s beautiful but since I’m married already, I like to live vicariously through these wedding dresses & this one looks like so many others I’ve seen & weddings ive attended. Congrats to them tho!
She’s gorgeous and looks so happy!
Guarantee she’s pregnant, though. I’d put my apartment on it (if I could actually afford to own property, but yknow)
No way she’s pregnant. She had a June wedding at a popular venue. This was well planned.
I assumed it happened quickly because they don’t believe in pre-marital sex and they wanted to git it.
I don’t think she’s pregnant at all.
Though the ‘quick’ nuptials were probably to make it happen.😉😉😉
Chris turns 40 this year and Katherine turns 30.
I expect a pregnancy to be announced sooner, rather then later.
Congratulations to Chris and Katherine!
The best day of Chris Pratt’s life was his second wedding, not even his son’s birth?
Oh ok…
“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional, and sponsored by Armani, I mean collectively we have more money that the God we pay lip service too, but still we wanted our wedding sponsored”
“This morning we feel nothing but blessed. We hope that lasts a lifetime, or until I get bored of the old ball and chain here and put her out on the street like so many my cats and dogs before her, high five to Jesus!”
I am extra salty this morning, apparently.
eh I can’t begrudge them their cheesy happy shit, but I do find it a bit off to be throwing in the whole ‘happiest day of our lives’ thing – give he had a wife, wedding and child…apparently this wedding outshines all of that? Kinda rude/awkward.
Technically God only counts his first marriage*, seeing as his first wife is still alive, but luckily he belongs to one of them-there cherrypickin’ churches!
[*Gospel of Luke, chapter & verse I can't be bothered to Google.]
She’s a beautiful bride, but I don’t like that dress at all. I’m so bored of strapless dresses with a sweetheart neckline, and the train poofing our the back looks weird.