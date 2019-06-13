Khloe Kardashian reveals her ‘truth’ about the messy start of her relationship with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were never a great couple. He always had one foot out the door, throughout the entire relationship. Even when they first started, it was bad and shady – Khloe and Tristan started up soon after he impregnated his then-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Jordan was pregnant throughout the first six or seven months of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, and then when Jordan had the baby – a son named Prince – Khloe tried to pretend it wasn’t really happening, or that it was all just a minor kerfuffle and she (Khloe) did nothing wrong because Jordan and Tristan were done before she (Khloe) met him. Well, this week, Radar (and People, and other outlets) published some highlights from child support court documents involving Jordan. Jordan discussed how, yes, Tristan cheated and it was horrible for her while she was pregnant:

In the documents, Craig, now 27, claimed she was living an “extravagant” life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant in April 2016. Craig alleged Thompson was eager to start a family at the time — but one month later, she found out he had been cheating on her, she claimed. “Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she said in the court papers, according to RadarOnline. But Thompson’s alleged infidelities continued, and Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing,” per the documents obtained by the outlet. Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, were first linked around September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s son Prince. Rumors have circulated online that Thompson met Kardashian while he was still with Craig, though Kardashian has denied any involvement in their breakup. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline, Craig said Kardashian and Thompson’s “relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst.” “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said. According to Craig, she was forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of her ex’s newly public relationship: “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Poor woman. I mean, I suspected that – Tristan is a serial cheater, and it wasn’t like he got Jordan pregnant and then seamlessly moved on to Khloe. No, he was screwing around on Jordan with multiple women, and Khloe was one of them and then Jordan and Tristan were done. Anyway, people came for Khloe yet again – even though it’s clear that Tristan’s lie-filled infidelity is more like a serious pathology at this point – and Khloe responded this week on her Instagram Stories:

Khloé Kardashian is addressing claims that she began her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating his previous girlfriend Jordan Craig, the mother of his son Prince, 2. “I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth,” Kardashian, 34, wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday night. “Take it as you will.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then explained how she first met Thompson, 28. “My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” she wrote. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.” Kardashian said that the basketball player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth! The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.” “Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry!” she wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

I laughed a little bit at the idea that a few dates into the relationship, Tristan was whipping out receipts for his breakup and those receipts were… emails and texts, I guess? And Khloe never thought to simply go to Jordan and ask her what was up? The whole thing is weird and it’s just a reminder that I could never get involved with a guy whose ex is pregnant. Some women (Khloe, Gisele) can deal with it, but I can’t. Anyway, I sort of believe that Tristan told Khloe that he and Jordan were done, but that doesn’t answer the question of “why the f–k did she believe him?” Even with the text-receipts, why believe him? Because she wanted to believe him. Because she’s dumb. And so is he.