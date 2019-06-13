Khloe Kardashian reveals her ‘truth’ about the messy start of her relationship with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were never a great couple. He always had one foot out the door, throughout the entire relationship. Even when they first started, it was bad and shady – Khloe and Tristan started up soon after he impregnated his then-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Jordan was pregnant throughout the first six or seven months of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, and then when Jordan had the baby – a son named Prince – Khloe tried to pretend it wasn’t really happening, or that it was all just a minor kerfuffle and she (Khloe) did nothing wrong because Jordan and Tristan were done before she (Khloe) met him. Well, this week, Radar (and People, and other outlets) published some highlights from child support court documents involving Jordan. Jordan discussed how, yes, Tristan cheated and it was horrible for her while she was pregnant:
In the documents, Craig, now 27, claimed she was living an “extravagant” life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant in April 2016. Craig alleged Thompson was eager to start a family at the time — but one month later, she found out he had been cheating on her, she claimed.
“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she said in the court papers, according to RadarOnline. But Thompson’s alleged infidelities continued, and Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing,” per the documents obtained by the outlet.
Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, were first linked around September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s son Prince. Rumors have circulated online that Thompson met Kardashian while he was still with Craig, though Kardashian has denied any involvement in their breakup. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline, Craig said Kardashian and Thompson’s “relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst.”
“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said. According to Craig, she was forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of her ex’s newly public relationship: “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”
Poor woman. I mean, I suspected that – Tristan is a serial cheater, and it wasn’t like he got Jordan pregnant and then seamlessly moved on to Khloe. No, he was screwing around on Jordan with multiple women, and Khloe was one of them and then Jordan and Tristan were done. Anyway, people came for Khloe yet again – even though it’s clear that Tristan’s lie-filled infidelity is more like a serious pathology at this point – and Khloe responded this week on her Instagram Stories:
Khloé Kardashian is addressing claims that she began her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating his previous girlfriend Jordan Craig, the mother of his son Prince, 2.
“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth,” Kardashian, 34, wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday night. “Take it as you will.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then explained how she first met Thompson, 28.
“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” she wrote. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”
Kardashian said that the basketball player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth! The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.”
“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry!” she wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”
I laughed a little bit at the idea that a few dates into the relationship, Tristan was whipping out receipts for his breakup and those receipts were… emails and texts, I guess? And Khloe never thought to simply go to Jordan and ask her what was up? The whole thing is weird and it’s just a reminder that I could never get involved with a guy whose ex is pregnant. Some women (Khloe, Gisele) can deal with it, but I can’t. Anyway, I sort of believe that Tristan told Khloe that he and Jordan were done, but that doesn’t answer the question of “why the f–k did she believe him?” Even with the text-receipts, why believe him? Because she wanted to believe him. Because she’s dumb. And so is he.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Is this where I’m supposed to believe she cared enough to ask for receipts?
Exactly, she lies like a rug too.
I thought the story was that they first met at Kevin Hart’s wedding and that Tristan was at that with a very pregnant Jordan, who is cousins with Kevin’s now wife.
Also the biggest mystery is how I know all that, yet can’t remember why I just walked into my own damn kitchen!
I relate to your last paragraph on a deep, personal level. 😂
Ok if the girl is still pregnant it isn’t “long over” if anything it’s been over a few weeks..
There is my truth, his truth and THE truth.
Khloe chose to ignore obvious red flags
Wow he really has a pattern, huh?
I think she’s admitting that she was duped by him. I’ve been duped by a guy and I’m far from “dumb”. When you’re in a fun, exciting, and new relationship with a too-good-to-be-true guy, you ignore the fact that he IS too good to be true.
I think it’s nice that she has apologized, now that she’s been treated EXACTLY the same way as Jordan was.
Maybe? But I’m stabby this morning so I’m going with he didn’t need to dupe her, I truly believe she just didn’t care once she decided she wanted him. Kim was pregnant before she was divorced from her prop husband, that whole mess with Tigger when his baby mama was in the fold etc.
I don’t think any of these women respect other women or their relationships. I think the I was a victim too ship has sailed.
I don’t think a lot of people respect relationships in Hollywood, in general. (Or there are often different agreements and understandings in celebrity relationships) Also, a lot of women are trying to have babies with dudes who have money to get that good sit down money themselves.
What I get from all of this is that Tristan has been a known dirtbag for years and, because he’s handsome and a baller, both of these women choose to ignore that and have babies by him. And they were still hurt when he did what he does anyway, after all. And they likely won’t be the last.
It should not have taken her being treated the same way to apologize. Knowing Jordan was pregnant she should not have started the relationship in the first place – JMO. And I’m betting she is doing some damage control right now.
Just all lies. She’s the victim in her mind, always, so it can’t be karma. She’s cheated with him but didn’t want to be seen as cheated by him. She was a fool. Own it.
“My truth” is not the same thing as “the truth.”
Right. If a man has a woman currently pregnant there’s no “receipts” you could show me that would convince me it’s a good time to enter a relationship with him. She’s dumb.
But I also think the blame should land on one person: Tristan. He abused Jordan, in my opinion it’s abusive to cause a pregnant woman so much stress that she ends up on bedrest. If the relationship won’t work out that’s one thing, you can still be a supportive pregnancy partner and put the needs of the child and the woman you impregnated first, at least while she’s still pregnant! He is a really horrible human and he’s abusive to women. If I had his daughter I wouldn’t want her around him. He’s shown that his dick is more important to him than the literal health and well-being of the women he sleeps with.
Perhaps he just wanted to get away from her and that family of hers.
OMG “my truth” needs to die a fiery death.
Khloe lives her entire life on social media and she’s trying to convince us she didn’t know whether an NBA player had a gf or not? OK….
Thank you. I’m glad I’m not the only one who finds that phrase annoying.
Ugh. He is just not worth it.
Just gross. Do not get involved with someone who’s “ex” is pregnant, regardless of what they say. Their focus should be on the health of baby, and mother, even if their relationship really is over. It’s messy, just don’t go there. My Dad left my Mom while she was pregnant for someone else and he lied up and down about the demise of their marriage. They were very much together and my Mom, myself, and my three younger brothers were completely blindsided. My Mom was also on bed rest for several months due to the stress of the entire situation and ended up driving herself to the hospital, and being put under for an emergency c-section. Even if my Dad wanted out of the marriage, he still should have been around helping my Mom and us until my sister arrived, instead of going on dates and vacations with his girlfriend (who he later married…which we found out through a newspaper announcement, but that’s a whole other level of selfishness). Even though it’s completely my Dad’s fault, what person would get involved with someone who’s partner is pregnant. It meant they were together pretty recently, right? My Dad eventually left his wife for someone else years later when she was having health problems. I’m pretty sure he lied about why he left her too. My Mom ran into her several years ago and she apologized for believing my Dad’s lies after what she’d experienced during their own breakup. If a situation seems messy, don’t get involved!
Yeah she’s pregnant so yeah we slept together but it was just that one time I swear…🙄
Serial cheaters tell the most outrageous lies and they tell them without any remorse.
I’m married to one and it’s been a hellish revelation discovering the depths of the lies and betrayal.
I’m sorry your father put your family through such pain.
About three years after my divorce, the woman who was involved in the breakup of my marriage emailed me. She said she understood how I felt at the time of the divorce. I laughed. DIdn’t answer her because, no, she didn’t know how I felt and I couldn’t have cared less how she felt.
Kinda makes me sad because of all the Kardashians, Khloe was the one I disliked the least.
I do not get this Tristan person. He does seem anything special what-so-ever to me.
All the Kartrashians…Please go away, please.
Bad publicity and half truths never hurt them before. She’s raising this again to keep in the news cycle.
I don’t think it’s necessarily that she’s dumb as much as that she didn’t care and now she’s lying.
She’s still not taking responsibility for her head in the sand BS because then her open letter would be “I’m sorry I didn’t do more to find out the truth of the situation and I’m sorry I entered a relationship with this person in general, even though I was able to have my daughter, whom I don’t regret,” instead of “he didn’t cheat with me but if he did, he did a good job lying!”
I mean, girl, have some humility? The proof is in the pudding-he literally turned around and did the same to her when she was 9 months pregnant and she went into labor over it. Soooo why wouldn’t you look back and apologize to the woman who was there before? Didn’t she have this crystallizing moment where she felt incredibly dumb because all the stories about his pregnant ex were true??
Gisele was a TOTALLY different situation.
She didn’t know Bridget was pregnant and Bridget and Tom were completely over.
Khloe is an idiot. She choose to get involved with someone whose ex was pregnant.
Then saw as Tristan barely saw his son and decided with Tristan to have another baby.
Can you imagine meeting with someone’s lawyers before starting a relationship with them?
In that first picture Khloe looks like Rachel Dolezal with money. It makes me sad that she has erased her true self so thoroughly. As for her relationship, I think she just wanted to get pregnant, and went “shopping” for good genes. She got pregnant by an athlete and didn’t care about his character or who she hurt.
I’m thinking she should have named her baby karma Kardashian.