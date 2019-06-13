Jessica Biel is not against vaccines, she just wishes more kids were unvaccinated

Jessica Biel heard that people were canceling her right and left, and she decided to “clarify” her position. To recap, this week Jessica joined Robert Kennedy Jr. in Sacramento to lobby the state legislature to NOT pass a certain vaccination bill. The bill would put tighter controls on which parents/children get “exempted” from getting vaccines. Basically, the bill would make it harder (if not impossible) for a parent to simply refuse to vaccinate their child because of fake science. As I understand it, the bill would still ensure that if medical doctors agreed that there would be a good reason to avoid vaccination, the child could not be vaccinated. It would be more of a case-by-case basis in which the doctors would have more control, and the parents’ ill-informed whims would carry less weight. Well, here’s Jessica Biel clarifying her position on vaccines:

This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill. I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians. My concern with #SB277 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment. I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB276. Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!

[From Jessica Biel’s Instagram]

Basically, she’s not against vaccinations, she just thinks that… more kids should be exempt, and that parents and doctors should be in agreement. Which I’m pretty sure is the exemption within the bill. As I said in the original post, California is experiencing a public health crisis from all of these unvaccinated kids running around. There are communities who are, right now, in 2019, dealing with new cases of measles, mumps, rubella, polio and more, all because there have been too many parents refusing medical advice and refusing to vaccinate their kids.