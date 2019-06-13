Jessica Biel really was an anti-Vaxxer this whole damn time

In 2015, In Touch Weekly had an interesting little story about how Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were refusing to vaccinate their son Silas, who was seven months old at the time. I yelled at them, as did other people, but weirdly, Jessica and Justin never confirmed or denied the In Touch story and it all kind of faded away. I actually forgot about that completely until this week. This week, Jessica Biel joined Robert Kennedy Jr. in lobbying the California State Assembly to reject a bill which would limit the medical exemptions from vaccinations. Basically, California legislators – who are seeing an increase in California in measles, mumps and all kinds of diseases for which there are vaccines – are trying to make it more difficult for parents to refuse to vaccinate their damn kids. Legislators want to ensure that parents have approval from a state officer if they want to get a medical exemption to vaccinate their kids. And Biel and Kennedy were there to argue against the bill.

Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist whose recent work has focused increasingly on baseless allegations that vaccines are unsafe and can injure a statistically minuscule population of “medically fragile” children, appeared at the California State Assembly beside an unlikely scene partner: actress Jessica Biel. In a series of Instagram posts, first reported in Jezebel by Anna Merlan, the two posed with activists, legislators, and miscellaneous bureaucratic architecture. In the caption, Kennedy called Biel “courageous.”

The duo had come to lobby against SB 276, a California state bill that would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer. The bill has been decried by anti-vaxx advocates like Kennedy and vaguely critiqued by current Governor Gavin Newsom, over official estimations that it would reduce medical exemptions by nearly 40 percent.

Although reports circulated in 2015 that Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, did not plan to vaccinate their kids (“She feels that vaccination could cause complications,” a source told In Touch Weekly), Biel has never publicly commented on the vaccination debate. But on a phone call with The Daily Beast, Kennedy confirmed that the actress, whose past controversial opinions include insisting it is a “struggle” to get roles because she is too sexy, was “upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty.”

Kennedy, who takes issue with the label “anti-vaxx”—which he deems “pharmaceutical propaganda” and “a lie”—declined to align Biel with the controversial movement. “I would say that she was for safe vaccines and for medical freedom,” Kennedy said, before echoing an anti-vaxx rallying cry: “My body, my choice.”

“My body, my choice” doesn’t apply to leaving your unvaccinated children to get measles, mumps and polio and then those kids infect babies who are too young to get vaccinated and on and on. That’s not My Body, My Choice. No, the rule that applies here is “Salus populi suprema lex esto.” The health of the people should be the supreme law. Biel is an idiot, and I can’t believe Bobby Kennedy Jr. moved from environmental work to anti-Vaxx bulls–t. Can we just cancel Biel now?

19 Responses to “Jessica Biel really was an anti-Vaxxer this whole damn time”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:37 am

    Fortunately, I don’t take medical advice from Jessica Biel

    Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:38 am

    Dangerous morons, all of them. Interestingly, so many anti-vaxxers that I come across spout “my body my choice” yet are then incredibly anti-choice when it comes to women’s reproductive rights….idiocy and hypocrisy reign supreme with some people.

    Reply
    • Embee says:
      June 13, 2019 at 7:41 am

      “Your freedom ends where my/my child’s body begins” and by that I mean that NOT vaccinating should not be an option because of the need for “herd inoculation” to protect those who are too medically fragile to receive vaccines. Shame on her. Shame.

      Reply
  3. dsgd says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:38 am

    TRASH

    Reply
  4. Ariel says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:39 am

    I wish she had a real job of any kind so I could boycott anything she was actually doing to make money. But I don’t think she makes money anymore.

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      June 13, 2019 at 7:49 am

      If she’s not working she could at least take some time to get informed, to read and get her facts straight rather than “feeling” that something “causes complications”.

      Reply
  5. Embee says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Yes, please let’s cancel her. She’s monumentally stupid, vapid and takes navel-gazing to another level (which, owing to her Hollywood peers, may be her greatest feat).

    Reply
  6. OSTONE says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:40 am

    I unfollowed her from Instagram yesterday when I got wind of it. May not do anything to affect her career, but I am not here to suffer fools and tolerate ignorant morons.

    Reply
  7. Alissa says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:40 am

    well, she never struck me as being particularly bright. and she’s willing to deal with Justin Timberlake so that’s a strike against her too. I really don’t understand how people can be this stupid.

    Reply
  8. Joy says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:42 am

    As someone who works in public health, I’m aghast.

    Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      June 13, 2019 at 7:49 am

      I’ve been in the Health care profession for over 20 years. My first job was in public health. I just cannot with this anti vaccine crap. It’s dangerous and is causing a health care crisis. Even though I don’t have children if you are a parent and you have kids that are not vaccinated, you will never come to my house.

      Reply
  9. Pose83 says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:43 am

    You have to take the rough with the smooth. Jon Stewart’s speech was impassioned and important, but unfortunately we now have to listen to other celebrity opinions too. I don’t really agree with giving celebs an elevated platform to discuss non-entertainment based issues, but it happens.

    Reply
  10. Aang says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Vaccinate for the love of god. If there were not so many frauds practicing medicine that will hand out medical exemptions if you can pay $$$ they wouldn’t need to have it approved by a state official. I’m just so over rich people who think the law doesn’t apply to them. Vaccines are for peasants . **there is a population that can not vaccinate and they are the ones harmed by the fake medical exemptions**

    Reply
  11. Ladyjax says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Done. She’s a pretty, talentless fool. I’m on board with canceling her *and* her husband. I cannot respect anti-vaxxers, full stop.

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:45 am

    “Complications?”
    Not getting vaccinated can lead to serious, life altering illnesses, and even DEATH. I hope her poor kid never gets exposed to anything too terrible.

    Humanity is its own worst enemy.

    Reply
  13. Slowsnow says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:45 am

    She is married to Justin Timberlake after all….

    Reply
  14. Ange says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:45 am

    It’s a fairly sick society we live in when someone completely uneducated on the topic is given such a platform to promote dangerous and inaccurate views about it just because they’ve done some movies.

    Reply
  15. dlc says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:47 am

    We already knew she’s not very bright…She married Justin Timberlake.

    Reply

