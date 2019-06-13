Did the US Women’s soccer team deserve to be criticized for celebrating their win?

One of the most infuriating stories happening this week is about the World Cup, and the US Women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, Team USA played Team Thailand and it was an utter beatdown, a historic rout for the American women, with a final score line of 13-0. The American women celebrated every single goal like it was their first and last, high-fiving and hugging and cheering for themselves. And that was the controversy. People yelled at the women for “unsportsmanlike conduct” in… celebrating their goals as professional athletes in the biggest international stage of their lives. Don’t you know that women are never supposed to shine and sparkle and celebrate their achievements? Here’s a good primer on what happened:
The critics argue that Team USA should have, like, stopped celebrating or maybe stopped going for goals at some point when it was clear they were going to win? Which is bullsh-t, because A) it was a historic win and “doing it for the history books” is a great reason to go for it and B) the number of goals scored will likely be very important if Team USA reach a tiebreaker. Plus, no one can convince me that it’s somehow better sportsmanship to STOP competing mid-game just because it’s clear that your team is going to win. They are all professional athletes and it’s disrespectful to not go in for the kill.
Still, the celebrations! Don’t people know that women should never be too boisterous, too happy, too self-congratulatory? Who do they think they are, men? Lindsay Gibbs at Think Progress had an excellent piece about the context in which the American women are playing, as they are currently suing US Soccer for pay equity and increased funding:
It should make us uncomfortable that the inequities in women’s soccer are so massive, that it’s not yet possible to have the field of a 24-team World Cup be competitive from top to bottom. It should make us queasy that many soccer federations don’t even convene training camps for women athletes, let alone arrange official friendly matches against quality opponents to enable those teams to build their ranking and develop their homegrown talent. And it should make us furious that FIFA has failed, time and time again, to both require federations to spend more than 15% of its funds from FIFA on women’s football, and to hold them accountable when they fail to meet even that minimal mark.
It should turn our stomachs that Team USA, the most successful women’s soccer team in the world, is still having to fight for equal pay. The players are currently suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination, alleging that, “Despite the fact that [U.S.] female and male players are called upon to perform the same job responsibilities on their teams and participate in international competitions for their single common employer, the U.S. Soccer Federation, the female players have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts.”
It should make us squirm that the female players decided to take on such a big-time lawsuit right before the biggest tournament of their lives — something many would consider a distraction — because they knew that this is the only time in the next four years that they will receive this much attention. They need every ounce of leverage that they can muster, since U.S. Soccer is so hesitant to endorse equality. The U.S. women believe they must win the tournament to advance this larger cause. Because of that self-imposed burden, every match, every goal at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, takes on a heightened significance.
“They need a result, really, if they want this lawsuit to go well or at least to max out the potential that it has,” Meg Linehan, soccer writer for The Athletic, told ThinkProgress. “If they don’t come home with the trophy, it makes their position a little bit harder. And this is definitely the toughest World Cup that we’ve seen on the women’s side.”
It should make people ashamed that we give professional female athletes so few resources and coverage, that when they do get on the World Cup stage, they are literally playing for their livelihoods, for a moment in the spotlight, for a chance to be seen.
Support women. Support women who celebrate themselves. Stop policing their celebratory behavior as “classless” or “unsportsmanlike.” These women are incredible, and they KNOW they’re incredible. They want you to see that they’re incredible and they know it too.
I said this on twitter, but my question for people who say they should have stopped scoring – what should they have done? Just passed the ball around for 30 minutes? given the ball to Thailand? that would have been more insulting IMO. And, their celebrations by the end WERE more toned down than in the beginning, until they broke the World Cup record and then that caused more celebration. They.broke.the.WC.record. And people are complaining about their celebrations.
I see comparisons to the Patriots, who tend to run up the score (especially back in their 18-1 season). Often that year the Pats sat their starters by the 4th quarter. But the backups still played their hearts out. Belichick didn’t say to them, “okay go out there and just stand there with the football.” And the substitution rules are different in soccer; you cant just bench the whole team.
Score differential matters, making a statement mattered, etc. They absolutely should have celebrated their win.
Honestly, anything less would have been an insult to Thailand.
Becks, while I agree with your overall point I think the “controversy” wasn’t because of the actual score but because the team celebrated many of the goals like it was an historic event.
I’m not saying they shouldn’t have celebrated after breaking the WC record but it wasn’t just that one time. I have zero problems with anyone celebrating a goal, but there’s a fine line between celebrating and being over the top, and IMHO they crossed that line. (And I would say the exact same thing if it was a men’s team).
I just find the whole “they crossed a line” argument to be so arbitrary. What celebration would have been appropriate? Just a high-five? Just smile? (not too big though.)
As I said I thought they definitely DID tone down their celebrating around goals 5-9 and then when they broke the record they were amped up again.
ETA and for many the controversy WAS the actual score. “Running up the score is bad sportsmanship” is one of the things I have seen discussed repeatedly over the past few days. Then they moved on from that to “well they celebrated too much.”
It is for sure arbitrary and also a question of personal opinion too – I think that’s why there’s so much talk about it. I don’t generally like the whole “let’s do a team dance” type of celebrating that I’ve seen in several sports (football, soccer) but if someone wants to run around the pitch like a maniac, go nuts, lol.
I personally don’t have an issue with the final score; like you said, what were they supposed to do? Sit on the grass and take naps?
The touchdown dances bother me way more than this, LOL.
I think if this wasn’t the World Cup, and if they weren’t suing for equal pay, I would have more issues. As it is – you do you ladies.
@LadyMTL – someone below commented that they should have stopped scoring. Those are the kinds of comments I’m referring to.
The whole team celebrating every goal like it was the end of the game or a winning penalty shot was OTT. The individuals celebrating after they scored, sure, the team congratulating and the end of the game, absolutely. And no, I don’t think they needed to stop trying to score.
As for “oh, men do it,” and with the caveat it’s been years since I’ve sat and watched a game all the way through, there are the TD end zone and high fives when someone hits a homer and goes back to the dugout, but it’s not the entire team linking arms, etc. every single time someone scores. Even in the World Series, Super Bowl, the men’s World Cup games I’ve attended, etc.
Seemed a bit over the top to me too.
Yeah, it truly is unsportsmanlike conduct for men AND women. When I was on my high school water polo team, there were some teams in our district that had significantly worse funding/coaching/players and they were *always* destroyed. Our coach actually punished us for “beatdown” wins. If we were winning by 5, we had to do 10 pushups for every goal outside of that we scored. No exceptions. When we were at different tournaments/regions we didn’t know, the same rule applied. Winning by more than 5 (in games where scoring is one point) is just intentionally humiliating your opponent- that’s what I was taught as an athlete growing up and I still believe that.
Good for them for making history and I’m proud that they won, but rubbing the humiliation of being destroyed in Thailand’s face is bad sportsmanship plain and simple.
So what should they have done? Just stood there on the field?
It’s the WORLD CUP. It’s not high school water polo. Of course they should have scored as many goals as they could.
Made them seem like bullies.
Kinda agree with @ostone below. There’s definitely a double standard. This however is not the case (although I’m sure there’s sexism in the mix, let’s not kid ourselves).
The over the top celebration of your 8th, 9th, 10th …goal and against a lesser team. It was crass, c’mon. Barcelona FC used to be like that during the hey days of Pep’s years. And they used to get called out every time. Even their captain (Puyol) used to stop the celebrations when they go OTT.
I also want to add that my first grader loves to wear soccer kits to school. He has two Ronaldo, two Messi, Kane (Mbappe is coming today lol). He also has an Alex Morgan kit and loves it. I feel like that says something about the impact of these women.
I recall the media bitching about a team of black boys in little league world series for celebrating “wrong” a number of years back, and women of course, can’t celebrate correctly.
Thank goodness we have white men, who, no matter how they behave, are always right.
This.
Yes. I didn’t see the game but nothing I saw in these clips seemed any more excessive than a TD celebration in the end zone or a HR burst of cheer in a dugout. It’s depressing that this “controversy” has overshadowed such a historic win.
i didn’t see the game so i can’t say if it’s too much, but oh please – have we not seen men’s football last summer – they celebrate too, c’mon.
I saw one person comment that “the US Men’s team doesn’t celebrate like that” and I was like, well you let me know when the US men are back in the World Cup and we can see how they celebrate lol.
Lol @becks1. I just saw the men’s team play on Sunday against Venezuela and they were terrible. They were completely outplayed and made some horrible decisions. I’m so glad the women are fighting for their pay because they have so much more talent than the current men’s team and deserve way better.
I used to play soccer at the provincial level (in Canada) and I was always taught starting at a very young age that if we are winning by a huge margin and the teams are clearly un-equally matched, it’s not very sportsman like to keep making a huge scene every time we scored. I was on both mixed and women’s only teams.
Was this un-sportsman like behavior? I think so. Did it deserve to cause such a controversy and brou-haha? no, that was just misogyny plain and simple. It’s not an either/or situation. I also suspect the “controversy” was linked to anti-American feelings
i’ve played sports my entire life. when your A team is running up a score then the coach should put in the B and the C team to not embarrass the other team.
this isn’t a woman/man thing to me. it’s sportsmanship. there’s no reason to act like every goal is the best in the world. these players and coaches should get a dressing down. people here have used the argument “well nobody says anything when men do it”. Who cares? that doesn’t make it right. if my daughter or son acted like that during a game they would have an earful in the car on the way home.
i’m sorry but that wasn’t sportsmanship. that was showboating. it’s gross to me regardless of gender.
They were entitled to celebrate, especially players who scored their first World Cup goal, and they certainly shouldn’t have held back from scoring if they were able to. But the celebrations did feel excessive. 13 goals against a very poor side in the first round don’t need to be celebrated in the same way that the winning goal in a world cup final would be celebrated. It felt unsporting to me. (Although the soccer world really doesn’t have much of a platform for moralizing about fair play anyway.)
TBH, I kind of feel it was anti-Americanism rather than sexism.
I was waiting for this post to be included! So thank you! Men (and surprisingly, few women) have been all up in their feelings regarding the badassery and talent of the USWNT. Why is humility always expected when women are the ones celebrating a victory? Why didn’t anybody say anything when the Germany’s Men National team murdered Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup and they celebrated their goals? Or when the USA’s Men Basketball team destroys any other opponent once and once again because they are the best? Why is it a big deal when Serena Williams gets emotional yet nothing is said of her male counterparts? Some of the women on the pitch scored their first EVER goal in a World Cup. The biggest stage there is for soccer worldwide, while they are involved in litigation that undermines their work and blatantly discriminated against them. This world and our society is meant to keep women down, and the USWNT are saying hell naw, celebrating AND showing us (and the USA Men National Team to boot) how it’s DONE. Well done, ladies.
THANK YOU. Some of these comments are blowing my mind. I may have to step away from this thread.
You celebrate your win ladies.
But Germany decided to stop celebrating after their fourth goal in order to not embarass the host country even more…
ok, i’ll bite here. i think there’s a time and a place. for instance, in a final championship game… ya run up that score, show everyone you’re the best in the world. playing a crappy team in the beginning of a tournament, let’s settle down a little bit.
humility is what is missing in this world lately – for MEN and women. and so is respect. i’m 36 and when i was growing up we were taught that when we played sports. team sports is where you first learned to deal and work with others.
and as for serena and her “passion”. i love her. i love tennis. but there’s a reason bjorn borg is more respected than john mcenroe and it’s not just because he won more majors.
LOL I’m 37. I will tell you that my brothers and I were for sure not taught humility when we played sports. We were taught to win. And yes, to be a good sport about it, but to win and to play the best you could.
these women clearly know how to work well with others, its why they were able to score so much.
No. In the mens world cup all the match winners in the knockout stage celebrate like they’ve actually won the trophy itself. Its an old argument but presumably they went into the game focused on “being the best”. Its not the teams fault if the Thais were less than their best. You can only play whats in front of you. Nothing worse than losing by a single goal to a crap team. Hope said they overcelebrated. Ok. She jinxed the team & they’ll probably lose in the next round.
This complaint happens to the mens team’s as well. When you’re 10 goals (in soccer that’s a lot!!!) ahead of another team, celebrating looks like bad sportsmanship because you’re obviously playing a less skilled team and just shoving it in their face. They do slow down the game and just kick it around, or get criticism.
I find soccer so boring because people usually don’t score. So if anyone, men or women, score that big they should be able to celebrate as much as they want!
Our culture gives trophies to everyone these days for fear of offending the losers. Get over it!
F**k these guys. All they should police is their own dicks.
As a soccer mom (of a boy and two girls), I thought the massive celebrations toward the end of the game were over the top. Keep scoring, keep celebrating but not with the whole bench running to the sideline. Even my 9 year old daughter said it was disrespecting to thailand especially when the team was close to tears at the end of the match. I get that this is a huge dream for many kids so I understand in the heat of the game to be OTT but I don’t get that people don’t complain when men celebrate because at least in the lopsided men’s games I see, I don’t see that type of celebrating from the men.
It’s not that they shouldn’t celebrate its that They were gloating and cocky with each goal knowing they were the better team. You can celebrate but be a little humble. When they lose they r real cry babies too. Show some class
This! They are the worst losers.
I think The very important thing to realize is that total goals over the course of the tournament factors in to a potential win at the end if there is a tie. Additionally, they were going for a record. Also, it’s a long series of games. It’s hard to turn off your competition and then turn it back on. Also soccer only has limited substitutions allowed so it’s not like they can sit their starters. Also, it’s professional sports. It’s not jv soccer. Is this really an issue? I give Up.
Yes. But US is going to be top of their group, period. Even with a 5-0 game they’d clinch a goal differential head start if needed. They cleared the bench to celebrate every goal. Not the first, or the last, or a tie breaker. The Thai women were visibly distraught about to cry, and they cleared the bench as if it was the best goal ever 13x. One or two times, sure. But 13 times! It’s excessive.
Thank you @crowdhood. I keep reading people saying things like “At my child’s match, this would never be allowed”.
But the thing is, this wasn’t a children’s soccer match. This was the World Cup. These are all adult, professional women, competing at the most important tournament in their field.
I mean, I felt sorry for the Thai players, but I also don’t agree that the U.S. women needed hold back either in their scoring or celebrations.
And it also seems strange to compare this match to a group of 12 year olds playing a recreational football game.
Look, I am a huge women’s soccer fan. I covered high school and college sports for years. I have seen some serious blowouts. I have absolutely no problem with the US team scoring 13 goals, in fact it was encouraged considering the tiebreaker. But I did not like the amount of celebrating on the last few goals. The run over to the bench, mobbing each other on goal 10 or 11 or 12 was too much.
I have watched almost every level of sport, men and women, and there is a certain point where the celebrations back off. Almost every coach I have watched or played for has told us or their players too back off the celebration.
At some point, it starts to feel like rubbing it in the faces of a clearly outclassed opponent. And I will say this about men’s teams, women’s teams and professional teams. I have absolutely no problem with the score and continuing to play hard but at some point you have to read the situation and back off the celebration.
This all being said, what a stupid controversy. And no the US men will never have to deal with this because they are awful and will never be up 3 goals on a team much less 13, which makes the pay gap all the more infuriating.