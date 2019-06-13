“Cassie is knocked up, eight months after her split from Diddy” links

Cassie is pregnant with a baby girl, eight months after splitting with Diddy. The baby-daddy is Alex Fine, her boyfriend of several months. [JustJared]
Keanu Reeves didn’t know he was the internet’s boyfriend. [Dlisted]
Aubrey Plaza reviews creepy dolls. [OMG Blog]
Michael Che really just cannot handle mild criticism. [The Blemish]
Justin Bieber doesn’t want to fight Tom Cruise anymore. [LaineyGossip]
Mike Redmond is hilariously obsessed with dunking on Meghan McCain as often as possible and I’m here for it. [Pajiba]
Don’t get your hopes up about Hope Hicks. [Jezebel]
I weirdly love Carolina Herrera’s latest collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]
What is going on with Jennifer Aniston’s style these days? [GFY]
I really hope that Marisa Tomei & Pete Davidson are not dating. [Seriously OMG]
Yaaasss. Happy for Cassie . Move. Right. On. Flourish. Grow. Do not look back.
Yes! So happy for her. And her boyfriend seems like a great dude…and he’s easy on the eyes.
Amen. All that man wanted was the one that got away- JLO.
I am so extra happy for her!
Congrats! They are going to have a gorgeous baby.
I love seeing women move on from toxic and abusive relationships and then flourish! I’m glad Cassie saw that peace of mind and happiness trumps money! Congrats to her ❤️❤️
Ummm, Keanu is NOT the internet’s boyfriend. He’s MINE. Backoff internet!
Congratulations to Cassie! ❤️❤️🎉 🍼🖖🏽