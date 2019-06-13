“Cassie is knocked up, eight months after her split from Diddy” links

Cassie is pregnant with a baby girl, eight months after splitting with Diddy. The baby-daddy is Alex Fine, her boyfriend of several months. [JustJared]

Keanu Reeves didn’t know he was the internet’s boyfriend. [Dlisted]

Aubrey Plaza reviews creepy dolls. [OMG Blog]

Michael Che really just cannot handle mild criticism. [The Blemish]

Justin Bieber doesn’t want to fight Tom Cruise anymore. [LaineyGossip]

Mike Redmond is hilariously obsessed with dunking on Meghan McCain as often as possible and I’m here for it. [Pajiba]

Don’t get your hopes up about Hope Hicks. [Jezebel]

I weirdly love Carolina Herrera’s latest collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]

What is going on with Jennifer Aniston’s style these days? [GFY]

I really hope that Marisa Tomei & Pete Davidson are not dating. [Seriously OMG]