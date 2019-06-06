Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk are ‘on the rocks,’ it has nothing to do with Lady Gaga

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are hanging on by a thread and that they’ll probably break up soon. Sources claimed that they’re trying to make it work for their daughter’s sake, but things just aren’t that great. Which is sad, truly, because their daughter Lea is only two years old. As I said in that post, I’ve become something of an Irina fan and if and when they split, I’m going to be Team Shayk. Well, Us Weekly has a new story which is basically a repeat of Page Six’s exclusive, but here you go:

Trouble in paradise. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship is on the rocks, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” the source says. “They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.” Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked in April 2015. The duo welcomed their now 2-year-old daughter, Lea, in March 2017. Reports first surfaced that the twosome were on the outs after Cooper’s chemistry with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga continued to make headlines earlier this year. However, the source tells Us that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship struggles have “nothing to do with Gaga.” A second insider adds that “nothing romantic” happened between Cooper and Gaga when they played onscreen couple Jackson and Ally in the Oscar-nominated film.

Again, leave Gaga out of it! Lady Gaga had nothing to do with anything involving Irina and Bradley! I don’t even think B-Coop and Gaga got along that well during the filming or the promotion of A Star Is Born. And truly, they didn’t have much on-screen chemistry either. As for Irina and Bradley… I kind of wonder about why these stories are picking up so much at the moment. While Irina and Bradley didn’t go Full Affleck-Garner for his Oscar campaign, they did put on a big show of togetherness during his Oscar campaign, and there really wasn’t a hint of this five months ago. Once the Oscars came and went, did their relationship just fall apart?