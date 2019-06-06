Prince William & Harry attended D-Day events in England, not Normandy

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day. France is hosting a huge D-Day ceremony in Normandy, just yards away from what Allied forces called Omaha Beach. Donald Trump is there, as is Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and many other world leaders. The Queen attended a D-Day memorial service yesterday in England, with Donald and Melania Trump also in attendance, but the Queen did not make the trip to Normandy. She’s pretty much begged off all international travel at this point, so Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall represented the crown at the ceremony. Which begs the question… if we’re being told repeatedly that William and Kate (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are “going to be king and queen,” isn’t the Normandy commemoration exactly the kind of event the Future King and Future Queen should attend?

Well, William did do something. William attended a D-Day event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, England. His wife was not in attendance. Kate is… well, she’s the future queen, surely, she has some excuse. William did something interesting: he delivered the same speech his great-grandfather, King George VI, made on D-Day in 1944.

Prince Harry did a D-Day event as well – he attended the Founder’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. He wore his uniform and spent a long time with the veterans. I do sort of wonder if this was less about “spreading out the princes to do different events” and more about Harry and William refusing to be at the same event as Donald Trump?

28 Responses to “Prince William & Harry attended D-Day events in England, not Normandy”

  1. Becks1 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Question for the protocol experts – why wasn’t William in uniform? Because its not a military event, rather a memorial?

    I am actually genuinely surprised that Kate did not attend.

    Reply
    • Redburgandy says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

      Kate will be attending the Household Division Beating Retreat and taking the salute later today.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 6, 2019 at 9:12 am

        Ah, that’s good to know, thanks.

      • Jumpingthesnark says:
        June 6, 2019 at 9:19 am

        Is that a joke? With Ben Ainsley? A euphemistic British way of saying she’s feet up on the couch with a trashy mag in hand?

      • Redburgandy says:
        June 6, 2019 at 9:55 am

        It’s a military event that takes place every year. If you want to know more Google is your friend!

  2. Maria says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I am really surprised at Kate not being there. Well, then again, not surprised, but it seems like she would be.
    Surprised at William not in uniform as well, though there may be a reason. He is wearing his honors though, so I suppose that’s sufficient.

    Reply
  3. Loretta says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Harry looks like a Disney Prince. So handsome.

    Reply
  4. 10KTurtle says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:54 am

    William & Catherine are indeed “going to be king and queen,” but they are not going to be the *next* king and queen- Charles and Camilla are, and Charles and Camilla were thus at the Normandy events to represent Her Majesty.

    Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:00 am

      This. The future King & Queen ARE in Normandy. As it should be

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:02 am

      Kaiser’s comment is in regards to a lot of fans screaming that William and Kate are the FK&Q in order to dimish Harry and Meghan. Kaiser definitely knows Chuck&Cam are next in line.

      Reply
  5. Enn says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:56 am

    “…isn’t the Normandy commemoration exactly the kind of event the Future King and Future Queen should attend?”

    Yes, that’s why Charles and Camilla were there.

    Given everything that the British people endured throughout WWII, it’s fitting to me that W&H did events at home.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Obviously, they did not want to chance being photographed with Cadet Bone Spurs. I hate that what is probably the last commemoration for the majority of these vets is being represented by the cowardly Orange Turd.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

      Charles and Camilla are the most senior royals after HM. It was appropriate for them to attend the commemoration. William and Kate are doing separate events in the U.K., as is appropriate for their rank.

      Reply
      • Jerusha says:
        June 6, 2019 at 9:30 am

        I’m aware of all that and my comment that W & H do not want to be anywhere near Jabba the Hutt still applies..

  7. BayTampaBay says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:59 am

    “and more about Harry and William refusing to be at the same event as Donald Trump?”

    Of course it was.

    What I find really interesting is that I am beginning to believe Prince Charles really enjoys sparring with Old Bones Spur sorta like a fat Tomcat toying with an orange shrew mouse.

    Chucky has never backed away from controversy which I respect him greatly for.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:18 am

      Why do they need to two royals for either event? William, Harry, and Kate are all doing separate events today.

      Reply
  8. Cee says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Kate should have been there, too.

    Reply
  9. Redburgandy says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    There are many commemorative events taking place around the UK with Vets in attendance and I think it’s a good idea that the royals are all spread out to meet them rather than gather in one place. Charles is the next most senior so it’s right that he attends the event in Normandy.

    Reply
  10. Emily says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I love the idea that William and Harry refused to go anywhere with Trump, so I’m choosing to believe it.

    Reply
  11. LNG says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:11 am

    The future King and Queen were there…

    They spread out so there is royal representation at many different events. This is exactly what they should be doing.

    EDIT: I didn’t refresh before I submitted this comment – ditto to everyone else who said this above me!!! :)

    Reply
  12. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Harry looks so good in uniform. I think he’s handsome anyway but he’s extra handsome in his uniform.

    Reply
  13. Erinn says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:27 am

    I spent the last few days reading over documents from my gramps airforce career. The man lived so much more of a life by the time he was 24 then I will ever have lived. This time of the year always gets me emotionally. He was a rear gunner with bomber command during D-Day operations – which was one of the most dangerous (and isolating) positions to be in. He served with No. 489 RNZAF, No. 455 RAAF and No. 415 RCAF. He worked as a Canadian rep for the US Navy (Task force 80) establishing new radar on Ellesmere Island and resupply for Thule, Greenland. His crew rediscovered Robert Peary’s cairn up north. He worked with the UN. His career was just so prolific and interesting that I can’t even begin to imagine the things he witnessed – and he was the kind of man who ALWAYS looked out for the underdog.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      June 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

      Much respect to your grandfather. He sounds like a wonderful man. On June 6, 1944, my dad was sailing out of New York harbor, heading to the war. In December he was in St. Vith, Belgium with the 7th Armored Division, fighting the Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge. He received a Purple Heart for his service there. I can’t imagine what your grandfather, my father, and so many thousands of others went through. After the war, Dad stayed in the Army, so I had a peripatetic childhood and loved it. Next Tuesday would have been Dad’s 100th birthday.

      Reply
  14. Cerys says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:36 am

    I don’t believe the younger Royals’ lack of attendance is anything to do with Trump. It is normal practice for the Royal family to spread themselves about at these type of commemorations. When all the WW1 remembrance events were taking place between 2014 and 2018, they attended a variety of separate events on the same days.
    Charles and Camilla are the future King and Queen so they attended the most high-profile event to represent the current Queen. I don’t normally defend William and Kate but they are both attending events today. Harry does a lot of military events so it would have been surprising if he was not involved.

    Reply
  15. Elizabeth says:
    June 6, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Protocol or maybe security question: Would it be typical for only one “future king” to travel to the same place abroad? So if Charles went to an event in France, would it be typical or atypical for William to attend the same event?

    Reply

