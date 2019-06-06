Prince William & Harry attended D-Day events in England, not Normandy

Embed from Getty Images

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day. France is hosting a huge D-Day ceremony in Normandy, just yards away from what Allied forces called Omaha Beach. Donald Trump is there, as is Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and many other world leaders. The Queen attended a D-Day memorial service yesterday in England, with Donald and Melania Trump also in attendance, but the Queen did not make the trip to Normandy. She’s pretty much begged off all international travel at this point, so Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall represented the crown at the ceremony. Which begs the question… if we’re being told repeatedly that William and Kate (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are “going to be king and queen,” isn’t the Normandy commemoration exactly the kind of event the Future King and Future Queen should attend?

Well, William did do something. William attended a D-Day event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, England. His wife was not in attendance. Kate is… well, she’s the future queen, surely, she has some excuse. William did something interesting: he delivered the same speech his great-grandfather, King George VI, made on D-Day in 1944.

Prince Harry did a D-Day event as well – he attended the Founder’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. He wore his uniform and spent a long time with the veterans. I do sort of wonder if this was less about “spreading out the princes to do different events” and more about Harry and William refusing to be at the same event as Donald Trump?

