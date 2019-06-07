Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk have broken up, she moved out of his house

This week has bizarrely been about the slow-burning breakup of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Before this week, we could go months without hearing anything about Irina and Bradley, and then suddenly this week there were multiple exclusives in Page Six, E!, Us Weekly and The Sun about how their relationship was completely on the rocks and they were hanging on by a thread. Well, this week has been brutal for them, I guess? The Sun reported last night that Irina has moved out of the Pacific Palisades home she shared with Bradley (it was his home, he owns it). A source told The Sun: “Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It’s not looking like there’s much long left for the two of them together.” And then after that, People Magazine confirmed that the split was really here:
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after four years of dating, PEOPLE confirms. Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017, an insider tells PEOPLE.
Representatives for the former couple did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel began dating in the spring of 2015.
As I’ve said in my previous coverage, I already know that I’m Team Shayk. She seems cool, and I don’t buy that she was some impossible diva who hated Bradley’s quiet lifestyle or whatever. I think it was more a case of… she fell in love, had a baby, hoped for the best, hoped to eventually marry Bradley, but she discovered that he’s really just all about himself. I hope she has a good support system and I hope she and Lea are safe and happy.
“I’m so shocked!”
—no one
Exactly. I always found them to be such an odd couple. And not in a way of “opposites attract” but more like two people who have nothing to talk about. And I think you are spot on here, we may find out in the end thay she is way more interesting than him. Bradley equals blunt to me.
@SM. You can say that about anyone Cooper has dated since his marriage ended.
All of them the 1st thing that comes out of my mouth is, ‘Really??? Them?’.
I’m not on any team. I think they were an odd couple from the start and to be honest I never really bought that they were in love or even liked each other all that much.
☝☝☝👍👍
Holy wow, she looks AMAZING in that dress. And that dress looks amazing in her. Wow.
I agree that BC is all about himself. That is something I could see about him. Plus, she’s been low key and he’s the one who has most of the drama (in the over all span of years being in the media). But I’m not well read on either of them.
He has a reputation as a narcissist so I imagine he would be hard to live with. I love the dramatic photo over at DM of her walking out of his house with a suitcase and getting into a limo. It was so strategically perfect.
I am team no one. These are two adults who went into this eyes wide open. my feeling about the breakup is no surprise and meh.
I don’t care for him at all, but she’s obviously been calling the paps non stop lately (I look at Daily Fail for royal photos, don’t judge, and she is ALWAYS in it as of late in pretty obvious pap set ups)….so I can buy that he’s a huge jerk but I don’t necessarily buy she was happy to be low key and stay home and think there may be a grain of truth in that she wanted to go out more. Or…more likely (and I usually hate speculating, so I’m a hypocrite) the beard contract ran out.
Regardless, I’m team Irina and people also need to leave poor Gaga out of this sh*t. Apparently people are spamming Gaga’s instagram with a lot of vile comments.
I’m sure it’s because he’s pining for Lady Gaga and has nothing at all to do with the non-renewal of a bearding contract.
I have no opinion on whether he’s gay or not, that’s his business, but you could tell she was only hanging on through awards season.
Ugh. So those shipper weirdos who were hoping they’d break up (and a two year old girl’s parents would no longer be together) so he would get with Gaga and they could live out their “Star is Born” wet dreams? Yeah they’re on twitter being as awful as you can imagine. 🙄 🙄
He seems like….a lot. This doesn’t surprise me at all. Nice of her to stick around for the Oscar campaign though. That’s Hollywood.😂
Social media is so gross at times and encouraging “shipper” culture is one of the many things wrong with it. In addition to that sh*t, apparently people are spamming Gaga’s IG with horrible comments calling her a sl*t and all this BS.
This isn’t a surprise but I’m sad for their daughter.
I haven’t seen anything that suggests I should be team anyone. Marriages end all of the time, especially among people for whom imagine is part of their work.
And hoping their child is safe when we have no reason to think otherwise is hella dramatic.
Cosign all of this. Lowkey accusing someone of being abusive is wrong af.
I stand by what I said yesterday. He seemed miserable during awards season when it became apparent he wasn’t winning a thing. I think his ego took a hit and he became unbearable to be around. Better to end it now than to stick around and be miserable and fighting in front of their kid.
Yowza, she looks stunning! If she was bearding, why? If she wasn’t bearding, why again? She could do so much better than him.
She is waaaaaaaaay out of his ballpark.
Wow those fanatic ppl should leave Gaga alone. Is she the new Angelina?
Shayk will be fine, Jeff Bezos is not married yet.
In all honesty, she’s so hot. One of the most beautiful in my list.
I’m confused by the beard comments. He was married to a woman prior to this and clearly these two had sex often enough to produce an accidental pregnancy. Has he had DL contact with members of the same sex? Probably. That doesn’t make him closeted.
I just find it odd these comments predominantly show up about men we don’t care for around here and it feels like subtle shade.
I actually like BC, but I’ve never believed this was a real relationship. At any rate, sex is not the only way to make a pregnancy…
Irina’s contract is up. She decided not to renew. That’s it. No drama.
Also, I’m not sure it’s fair to say that BCoop is all about himself. Rather, he’s all about himself AND HIS MOTHER. That puts a strain on any relationship.
What freaking contract? Why would anyone give birth in their prime years to a guy you fabricate relationship with? Irina is wealthy enough (her net worth is 10-15 mil), she’d been friends with Donatella Versace, Ricardo Tischi and Naomi Campbell way before she met Bradley. Or what, she can be bought cause she’s Eastern European? (Eyeroll)
I had to laff seeing Irina’s Papp walk with her suitcase in the DM article about their split. It seems as if everyone involved really planned this turn of events out including money shots of her in her outfit etc.
And omg what was that thing she was wearing in the pix? She looked like she was leaving to go repair someone’s air conditioner.
THIS. His mother may be a delight, but he is still attached at the hip.
People are all over the internet yelling “gaga” while… I don’t think Gaga is “pretty” enough for Bradley (by his own standards). Yeah, that’s my opinion of him – he’s a shallow douche
I think she’s the most gorgeous model around today. Somehow, Bradley seems sad to me. I don’t see the “narcissist, egomaniac” thing at all, but what do I know? He seems tragic, drugged, something. Kinda lost.
God, I’m so sick of the “beard” and “contract” comments (they are honestly so insulting at this point) and all the ASIB and Gaga references and “jokes”all over social media and various articles. (Not you Kaiser! I appreciate how far away you’ve stayed from all of that!) These two had a life together. They had a family with their daughter, two dogs, had multiple homes together… all of that is breaking up for them now. ASIB was a movie, this is their real life. They have a young daughter who they seem to have really wanted to make things work for. Things ending like this… it’s just sad for them, not something to sneer at or laugh at.
I personally think people called her instantly his beard because her previous relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, which really seemed only to exist back then for red carpet events and arranges paparazzi shootings.
his mother *has* to be a problem as well. i can tell. i can see an overbearing old bitch a mile away.
Yep, yep.
Have never heard a bad word about her, and trust me, that suburb is all about gossip.
having a 3rd wheel in your relationship is hard. it is even harder when your partner is a mama’s boy. it doesn’t matter how nice she is to the neighbors.
There are few celebs about whom I feel strongly enough to comment, but BC is one of them. He sends chills down my spine— and NOT the good kind. In every interview, especially since A Star is Born, he displays a toxic mixture of bloated sense of self and fragile ego. For years women have spoken out about their relationships with him and what terrible experiences they were, and I believe them.