Duchess Kate repeats a great Catherine Walker coat for Beating Retreat

It took me forever and a day to get the gist of exactly what Trooping the Colour was all about – a parade and plane-show for the Queen’s fake-ass birthday – and now I have to learn what a whole new thing is? WTF is Beating Retreat? Apparently, it’s a thing. It’s a thing that happens two days before Trooping the Colour. It’s a thing which is sort of a military parade, with some fireworks thrown in. Sometimes the Queen attends, sometimes she asks someone else to attend in her place, like Prince Charles or William or Harry. This year, she asked… the Duchess of Cambridge. And Kate actually looked like she had some fun with it. I guess this is why Kate couldn’t attend the D-Day event with William earlier in the day (sidenote: it’s actually completely possible that she could have attended both events, considering the, like, seven-hour staggered start-times, but whatever.)
For this event, Kate looked really great. It always feel so refreshing to see her in a clean and modern silhouette, in a coat which isn’t slathered in buttons, ruffles, peplums, butterfly collars, mini-capes or puffy shoulders. This Catherine Walker coat is a repeat, but something she hasn’t worn in years – we first saw this during the Cambridges’ Canadian trip in 2016. I truly have no memory of it, but I wish it was a coat we had seen more of. She paired it with one of her favorite pairs of earrings, the Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings, which I always thought were super-fake but it turns out they retail for like $5000. She also wore her shamrock brooch, which usually only gets worn for her St. Patrick’s Day trip to the Irish Guards. Seeing out of the St. Patrick’s Day groove is… odd. Maybe she just thought it would look nice with the coat.
Also: for those of us wondering just how William and Kate got out of doing a bunch of events with the Trumps, apparently they scheduled a “private meeting” with some people from The Royal Foundation on Tuesday, the morning after the state banquet. Very convenient, that was absolutely the ONLY time for a private meeting, I’m sure!
Am I the only one who see the great face work she had done?
Nope.
I can see it too and I am sure that others can as well.
It’s her face. She should do what she wants with it. 🤷♂️
@moses I agree. It’s good work though
Nope, her face looks like it’s been touched and looks really good.
Now to throw some shade, while I think she looks great here, especially her hair and face, I really wish she’d play up the clothes and shoes she wears. This coat looks so much like everything else she wears. It’s boring. And I know she doesn’t always need to be a fashion plate, but some color would do her good. And enough with the nude heels. She could have really mixed in some color and slammed it out of the ball park.
BUT, she is working and looks appropriate and looks like she is enjoying it. So I’m giving her a thumbs up 👍🏽
I am laughing because we say that so often in these posts. “at least she is working!”
Yes, she’s back on the botox. Her face is very smooth looking and these photo’s haven’t been photoshopped, otherwise they would have got rid of the makeup blending issue.
Definitely back on the ‘tox. She must’ve just finished breastfeeding and finally got the OK
@Sunny, Is not Louis like over a year old? Would not breastfeeding been finished months ago?
@bay – depends. I BFed both of mine until they were well over a year. No clue how she fed her babies though.
Yeah she has definitely gotten touched up. She looks good, but touched up.
@Becks1, sad when so many of say that. I’m sure it’s not easy having to do what is expected at these events. BUT, this is the life she signed up for. 10 years and a very famous position where the entire world knows what’s expected. No false advertising. It’s like me telling my husband: “yeah, I know I wanted kids and to be a mom, but I don’t feel like cooking or bathing them or nurturing them. Hope that’s ok, en route to the spa and the vineyard for dinner”.
Nope. It’s good work and deftly done, but she’s definitely had a tweak.
No shade here, she looks terrific!
She looks fantastic and this look really works on her. Ages her a little, but also gives her a touch of that European elegance that the likes of Leticia effortlessly carry off.
As always however the shoes and clutch ruin what could have been a 10/10/
Would have loved to have seen this look with say emerald green suede shoes and clutch as jewel tones suit her so well.
Apart from that every thing else looks great.
One of her few looks that I like, thou the makeup needed better blending u can see the obvious line in a few of those shots.
Its going to be a wet Trooping this year sadly.
This is a lovely look on her. I don’t like a lot of her Catherine Walker coats, but I have always been a fan of this one. Nice clean lines, interesting but not busy, no big buttons LOL.
Camilla was dressed very similarly which cracked me up.
This is the third time Kate has worn this coat. She last wore it at the Easter Sunday service in 2017.
Also William’s event yesterday was not in London but in Staffordshire.
Nice coat, but coats in June? Wtf England? That seems miserable.
It’s freezing cold today and was even raining on the way to work. I don’t blame her…
Kate is just as vanilla as her coat! Boring alert!!! Camilla update, please!!
The work she has done is done very well. I don’t mind it, she looks refreshed
Oh she looks amazing. She hit this one out of the park big time. I remember the coat and would love to have it in my closet.
@All UK Sisters, What kind of shoes??? Would black patent leather have been appropriate for this event?
I really loved this look when I saw it last night. I was surprised she didn’t wear her poppy brooch, though, unless that’s only for Remembrance Day (Veterans Day here in the US).
Poppy would not be appropriate for anything other than Poppy Day or other remembrance events.
Thanks! I wasn’t sure because I saw the poppy wreaths yesterday.
Cute outfit. She should wear sleeker cuts more often.
She looks amazing! 10/10
This is a big win—outfit, hair, everything.
How much of this “new face” is actual work and how much is just less eyeliner and bronzer
She looks fantastic. And furthermore, she looks like she’s having fun, which is nice to see.
Kate looked lovely. This is a great coat dress to repeat.
This is a really good look for her. This is what she should be aiming for if she’s trying to look timeless and mature.
And if Trump was going to try and see me I’d be booking a conveniently clashing meeting too!
just curious do you have an excel file where you write her outfits. I cannot imagine keeping track of them and remembering one from five years ago!
Her makeup looks terrible though – caked on and not softened/blended enough. The Royal ladies struggle with daytime outside makeup