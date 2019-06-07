Duchess Kate repeats a great Catherine Walker coat for Beating Retreat

Embed from Getty Images

It took me forever and a day to get the gist of exactly what Trooping the Colour was all about – a parade and plane-show for the Queen’s fake-ass birthday – and now I have to learn what a whole new thing is? WTF is Beating Retreat? Apparently, it’s a thing. It’s a thing that happens two days before Trooping the Colour. It’s a thing which is sort of a military parade, with some fireworks thrown in. Sometimes the Queen attends, sometimes she asks someone else to attend in her place, like Prince Charles or William or Harry. This year, she asked… the Duchess of Cambridge. And Kate actually looked like she had some fun with it. I guess this is why Kate couldn’t attend the D-Day event with William earlier in the day (sidenote: it’s actually completely possible that she could have attended both events, considering the, like, seven-hour staggered start-times, but whatever.)

For this event, Kate looked really great. It always feel so refreshing to see her in a clean and modern silhouette, in a coat which isn’t slathered in buttons, ruffles, peplums, butterfly collars, mini-capes or puffy shoulders. This Catherine Walker coat is a repeat, but something she hasn’t worn in years – we first saw this during the Cambridges’ Canadian trip in 2016. I truly have no memory of it, but I wish it was a coat we had seen more of. She paired it with one of her favorite pairs of earrings, the Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings, which I always thought were super-fake but it turns out they retail for like $5000. She also wore her shamrock brooch, which usually only gets worn for her St. Patrick’s Day trip to the Irish Guards. Seeing out of the St. Patrick’s Day groove is… odd. Maybe she just thought it would look nice with the coat.

Also: for those of us wondering just how William and Kate got out of doing a bunch of events with the Trumps, apparently they scheduled a “private meeting” with some people from The Royal Foundation on Tuesday, the morning after the state banquet. Very convenient, that was absolutely the ONLY time for a private meeting, I’m sure!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images