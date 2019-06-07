Duchess Kate repeats a great Catherine Walker coat for Beating Retreat

Embed from Getty Images

It took me forever and a day to get the gist of exactly what Trooping the Colour was all about – a parade and plane-show for the Queen’s fake-ass birthday – and now I have to learn what a whole new thing is? WTF is Beating Retreat? Apparently, it’s a thing. It’s a thing that happens two days before Trooping the Colour. It’s a thing which is sort of a military parade, with some fireworks thrown in. Sometimes the Queen attends, sometimes she asks someone else to attend in her place, like Prince Charles or William or Harry. This year, she asked… the Duchess of Cambridge. And Kate actually looked like she had some fun with it. I guess this is why Kate couldn’t attend the D-Day event with William earlier in the day (sidenote: it’s actually completely possible that she could have attended both events, considering the, like, seven-hour staggered start-times, but whatever.)

For this event, Kate looked really great. It always feel so refreshing to see her in a clean and modern silhouette, in a coat which isn’t slathered in buttons, ruffles, peplums, butterfly collars, mini-capes or puffy shoulders. This Catherine Walker coat is a repeat, but something she hasn’t worn in years – we first saw this during the Cambridges’ Canadian trip in 2016. I truly have no memory of it, but I wish it was a coat we had seen more of. She paired it with one of her favorite pairs of earrings, the Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings, which I always thought were super-fake but it turns out they retail for like $5000. She also wore her shamrock brooch, which usually only gets worn for her St. Patrick’s Day trip to the Irish Guards. Seeing out of the St. Patrick’s Day groove is… odd. Maybe she just thought it would look nice with the coat.

Also: for those of us wondering just how William and Kate got out of doing a bunch of events with the Trumps, apparently they scheduled a “private meeting” with some people from The Royal Foundation on Tuesday, the morning after the state banquet. Very convenient, that was absolutely the ONLY time for a private meeting, I’m sure!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeats a great Catherine Walker coat for Beating Retreat”

  1. Kittycat says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Am I the only one who see the great face work she had done?

    Reply
    • Renee2 says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:34 am

      Nope.

      I can see it too and I am sure that others can as well.

      Reply
    • Moses says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:39 am

      It’s her face. She should do what she wants with it. 🤷‍♂️

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:40 am

      Nope, her face looks like it’s been touched and looks really good.

      Now to throw some shade, while I think she looks great here, especially her hair and face, I really wish she’d play up the clothes and shoes she wears. This coat looks so much like everything else she wears. It’s boring. And I know she doesn’t always need to be a fashion plate, but some color would do her good. And enough with the nude heels. She could have really mixed in some color and slammed it out of the ball park.

      BUT, she is working and looks appropriate and looks like she is enjoying it. So I’m giving her a thumbs up 👍🏽

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 7, 2019 at 7:41 am

        I am laughing because we say that so often in these posts. “at least she is working!”

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:42 am

      Yes, she’s back on the botox. Her face is very smooth looking and these photo’s haven’t been photoshopped, otherwise they would have got rid of the makeup blending issue.

      Reply
      • Sunny says:
        June 7, 2019 at 8:19 am

        Definitely back on the ‘tox. She must’ve just finished breastfeeding and finally got the OK

      • BayTampaBay says:
        June 7, 2019 at 8:37 am

        @Sunny, Is not Louis like over a year old? Would not breastfeeding been finished months ago?

      • Becks1 says:
        June 7, 2019 at 8:50 am

        @bay – depends. I BFed both of mine until they were well over a year. No clue how she fed her babies though.

    • Becks1 says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:43 am

      Yeah she has definitely gotten touched up. She looks good, but touched up.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        June 7, 2019 at 7:50 am

        @Becks1, sad when so many of say that. I’m sure it’s not easy having to do what is expected at these events. BUT, this is the life she signed up for. 10 years and a very famous position where the entire world knows what’s expected. No false advertising. It’s like me telling my husband: “yeah, I know I wanted kids and to be a mom, but I don’t feel like cooking or bathing them or nurturing them. Hope that’s ok, en route to the spa and the vineyard for dinner”.

    • Beli says:
      June 7, 2019 at 8:27 am

      Nope. It’s good work and deftly done, but she’s definitely had a tweak.

      Reply
  2. Befrazzled says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:32 am

    No shade here, she looks terrific!

    Reply
  3. Mignionette says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:34 am

    She looks fantastic and this look really works on her. Ages her a little, but also gives her a touch of that European elegance that the likes of Leticia effortlessly carry off.

    As always however the shoes and clutch ruin what could have been a 10/10/

    Would have loved to have seen this look with say emerald green suede shoes and clutch as jewel tones suit her so well.

    Apart from that every thing else looks great.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:39 am

    One of her few looks that I like, thou the makeup needed better blending u can see the obvious line in a few of those shots.

    Its going to be a wet Trooping this year sadly.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:40 am

    This is a lovely look on her. I don’t like a lot of her Catherine Walker coats, but I have always been a fan of this one. Nice clean lines, interesting but not busy, no big buttons LOL.

    Camilla was dressed very similarly which cracked me up.

    Reply
  6. Melmella says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:41 am

    This is the third time Kate has worn this coat. She last wore it at the Easter Sunday service in 2017.

    Also William’s event yesterday was not in London but in Staffordshire.

    Reply
  7. Kk2 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Nice coat, but coats in June? Wtf England? That seems miserable.

    Reply
  8. Casey20 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Kate is just as vanilla as her coat! Boring alert!!! Camilla update, please!!

    Reply
  9. LORENA says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:52 am

    The work she has done is done very well. I don’t mind it, she looks refreshed

    Reply
  10. RoyalBlue says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Oh she looks amazing. She hit this one out of the park big time. I remember the coat and would love to have it in my closet.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      June 7, 2019 at 8:08 am

      @All UK Sisters, What kind of shoes??? Would black patent leather have been appropriate for this event?

      Reply
  11. Enn says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:01 am

    I really loved this look when I saw it last night. I was surprised she didn’t wear her poppy brooch, though, unless that’s only for Remembrance Day (Veterans Day here in the US).

    Reply
  12. t says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Cute outfit. She should wear sleeker cuts more often.

    Reply
  13. Nico says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:07 am

    She looks amazing! 10/10

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:09 am

    This is a big win—outfit, hair, everything.

    Reply
  15. DS9 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:14 am

    How much of this “new face” is actual work and how much is just less eyeliner and bronzer

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:20 am

    She looks fantastic. And furthermore, she looks like she’s having fun, which is nice to see.

    Reply
  17. Lisa says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Kate looked lovely. This is a great coat dress to repeat.

    Reply
  18. Beli says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:35 am

    This is a really good look for her. This is what she should be aiming for if she’s trying to look timeless and mature.

    And if Trump was going to try and see me I’d be booking a conveniently clashing meeting too!

    Reply
  19. yiza says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

    just curious do you have an excel file where you write her outfits. I cannot imagine keeping track of them and remembering one from five years ago!

    Reply
  20. OriginalLala says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Her makeup looks terrible though – caked on and not softened/blended enough. The Royal ladies struggle with daytime outside makeup

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment