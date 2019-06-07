The Sussexes are doing more work on Frogmore Cottage, which will cost more money

There are several stories going around these days, all with the same undercurrent of “how dare she?!” This is one of those stories – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been exiled to Frogmore Cottage, which is within the Windsor Castle property, which is a publicly owned property like Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace. As such, taxpayers pay for the renovations on those kinds of publicly-owned properties. Frogmore Cottage was in bad shape when the Queen “gave” it to the Sussexes, and an extensive renovation was fast-tracked so that it could be ready by the time Baby Archie arrived. The reno took longer than expected – they always do – but the Sussexes were able to move in a few weeks before Meghan gave birth. Still, there’s more work to do. Just because the reno was “done enough” for them to move in, doesn’t mean the reno is done! Thus, we get these kinds of stories:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the taxpayer to fork out for fresh renovation work at their new home. Harry and Meghan, who are believed to have charged taxpayers around half of the estimated £3million bill to convert Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park, have applied for planning permission to further upgrade the five-bed house. The couple moved into the Grade II-listed building, previously used to house royal staff, in April ahead of the birth of their son, on May 6. Now Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, want listed-building consent for more work on the exterior, including to the doors, windows and walls. They also want to undertake work on an outbuilding, install lighting in the garden and carry out landscaping in the house’s extensive grounds. A source said: “The Duchess is very involved in the project and wanted the final design to be perfect for them and Archie so they have called the builders back again to sort some parts of the build out. But this is not all. The couple are now looking at finishing off their garden to make it perfect for them and Archie. Lighting is a key part of the scheme not just to make the garden pretty but also for security reasons.” The bill for refurbishing Frogmore Cottage has not been revealed but the portion picked up by the taxpayer up until March 31 is expected to be included in the Royal Family’s annual financial report next month. Work after March 31 will be in the following year’s report, but only if it is above £350,000. Buckingham Palace declined to comment but the Daily Express understands that the latest work on the exterior will be paid for from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant and the landscaping will be paid for privately.

[From The Daily Express]

Yes, it’s all Meghan’s fault that… she wants further work done to a property which was nearly derelict just seven months ago. I mean, sure, it seems like a waste of taxpayer money, but it *always* seems like a waste of money no matter which royal we’re talking about. William and Kate had a fast-tracked renovation of Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1, and then they just let it sit there, barely in use, for several years as they lived full-time in Norfolk. It was there in Norfolk that they also did a massive renovation on Anmer Hall, and that was NOT taxpayer-funded, because Anmer sits on the Sandringham estate, and Sandringham is “privately owned” by the Queen. Still, Will and Kate didn’t pay for the reno on Anmer – the Queen and Charles picked up the bill. My point? Harry and Meghan are basically doing the same kind of sh-t the Cambridges did, only their renovations and updates are to a smaller property and they’re cheaper than what the Cambridges had done to their homes.

But really, this is all just an excuse for people to continue to police “Meghan’s spending,” because how dare SHE spend money or have nice things or wear designer clothes or use a friend’s private plane or live a renovated home, right?