Nicole Curran says she’s been cyberbullied & gotten death threats from the Beyhive

As we discussed yesterday, Beyonce and Jay-Z attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They sat courtside, and they happened to be seated next to Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran. Lacob owns the Golden State Warriors, one of the most successful franchises of the NBA. None of that was the point though. The point of the story was that Nicole and Beyonce were seated beside each other and Nicole leaned over Beyonce to talk to Jay-Z. ESPN posted a very short clip of the LEAN IN, and the Beyhive was convinced that Beyonce seemed uncomfortable with Curran leading over her to speak to Jay. This discomfort was seemingly confirmed when, after Curran’s lean, Beyonce sort of bumped Curran’s shoulder to get her out of her space. Plus, the look on Beyonce’s face was just… classic.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn
— ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019
So the whole thing became A THING and the Beyhive pounced, as they are wont to do. To be clear, 99.9% of the time, the Beyhive “pounces” by… sending bee emojis and making Becky jokes. That’s what I saw in the hours following The Lean: Curran’s Instagram comments were flooded with bee emojis:
I stay up at night wondering if a single human on this planet will ever love me as much as the Beyhive loves Beyonce pic.twitter.com/rf0ROKrtGp
— KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019
Yall the BeyHive is CARRYING on Nicole Curran’s Instagram 😭😭😩😩🤣🤣 #Beyonce #NicoleCurran pic.twitter.com/4UZyA5cqjc
— Raffy Regulus the Enbydexterous (@raffy_regulus) June 6, 2019
It happens literally all the time. The Beyhive monitors their queen and jumps to her defense constantly. They are hyper-vigilant. They swarm and bee-emoji attack the likes of Kid Rock and Tamera Mowry-Housley and they still have their eye on Becky With the Good Hair. But I guess Nicole Curran has never been swarmed before. She tried to do damage control by posting this to her Instagram:
When I saw that IG yesterday, she had already disabled the comments so that post would not be swarmed with bee-emojis and skulls. It was a bad photo to use, right? Because it’s another photo where Curran seems to be invading Beyonce’s personal space. Anyway, at some point on Thursday, Curran just deactivated her social media accounts and then she ended up pleading with the Beyhive to leave her alone:
Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019
Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019
Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019
Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019
Do you buy this or nah? I think Curran was definitely shocked by the reaction of the Hive, and I think what happened to her definitely constitutes cyberbullying. I also buy that whatever was happening in that clip was probably pretty innocent in Curran’s mind, although I’m still analyzing Beyonce’s body language, you know? The thing is, I feel like this situation just could have been something fun and funny, like “OMFG did you see Beyonce give a little shoulder-bump to the woman who leaned over her?” and then it turned into something really rough.
Also: there were a lot of people wondering why Beyonce hasn’t said anything directly about this situation, but I don’t think it’s particularly notable that Bey hasn’t released anything in her own name – she rarely, if ever, does that. Bey rarely speaks on behalf of Bey. What she did do was authorize her publicist Yvette Noel-Schure to post an Instagram message reading: “I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.” Basically: we love how much you love Queen B but you guys have to chill.
Nicole Curran says she’s getting death threats over viral Beyoncé photo https://t.co/xlWADzu9nt pic.twitter.com/KmLibPFcCQ
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2019
Beyonce & Jay-Z are taking in some #NBAFinals action. 🙌
(📸: @nba) pic.twitter.com/z5yaC7CIir
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 6, 2019
Insanity. These idiots should put their energies into family separation or something else that matters.
Exactly Beyonce is not a god! the fan worship is scary she really does need to address this because who knows the physical harm that can be done by this crazy fans. smh
Beyonce should defend Curran.
Her failure to do so says a great deal about her, none of it good. The woman GAVE her seats to a basketball game that cost more than most people make in a month. She was getting them drinks. If you don’t want her in your personal space, stop accepting her hospitality and for God’s sake, stop your pathetic minions from threatening her.
If you don’t want her in your personal space, stop accepting her hospitality and for God’s sake, stop your pathetic minions from threatening her.
THIS!!!
Or my god- just say “Hey. I feel a bit claustrophobic when people get too close” and it’s over with. While I do think Bey was genuinely uncomfortable with how close the woman was – I really do not think this woman was doing anything intentionally nefarious. Some people are super touchy feelie. Some people (like me) don’t like when people get into their space. But at some point if I’m in a situation with the other person who I know isn’t doing it to be a prick, I need to advocate for myself.
I’m not certain why old girl is taking this so seriously except that whitr girls love some fragility.
If I were her, I’d have disabled my comments and posted a pic of me living my best, expensive life on a yacht or a Paris balcony and tagged it #atleastIdidntbiteher
I mean…if people were harassing me and threatening my life, I might take it personally too. Bullying is bullying.
She’s literally getting death threats.
You guys must be new to IG and Twitter.
But admittedly, I always doubt the word of basic Beckys and their threat assessments. They’ve cultivated the fine art of weaponizing their emotions and innocence.
like…none of what you are saying justifies a person being called names or threatened or told to off herself. People who do that should be banned from social media platforms, not given a “meh” and free rein to keep it up.
As a WOC: please eff off with your abuser defence under the guise of racism.
No one deserves death threats, regardless of their ethnicity.
It’s not okay to threaten, harass, and degrade any woman, even if she’s white. Stop this.
I would take death threats seriously. There are some unhinged people in the world, as evidenced by people threatening her life over leaning too close to a singer they love. That’s insanity, no matter who were talking about.
Nah, as a black woman I’m gonna have to say: this ain’t it.
There is no justification for these psychos sending her death threats over fucking Beyonce.
Oh that’s ridiculous. FFS.
The Beyhive is absurd. Just ridiculous. There’s no reason for this woman to receive harassment or threats over that tiny clip. And honestly, letting the Beyhive run wild without personally checking their behavior really puts me off Beyonce. She could shut this down with one Instagram or one tweet, but she hasn’t.
ITA. Is Beyoncé so fragile that she is injured when someone speaks to her husband or accidently brushes up against her ? It doesn’t matter what that woman was saying, it is loud at a game. All she did was lean over so she could be heard. We all have done this. If B doesn’t shut this behavior down there will come a point where people will avoid her in fear of being attacked by her beshive
And honestly, letting the Beyhive run wild without personally checking their behavior really puts me off Beyonce. She could shut this down with one Instagram or one tweet, but she hasn’t.
Thank you this is basically all i have been saying.
YES.
She NEEDS to say something personally and really crack down on it. She doesn’t need to comment on every supposed scandal or anything. She doesn’t have to put out her position on any supposed feud. But she NEEDS to actively discourage this kind of hideous behavior. Using a publicist isn’t enough. I like Bey, but it’s just insane for her to not do anything, and I’ve thought that for years.
That picture of her touching Beyonce is so cringeworthy. I’ve been in that situation before and I recognize that look on Beyoncé’s face, like “yeah okay, please stop touching me.” Like she’s completely ignoring how uncomfortable she is. She just seems clueless.
This could be ended with a simple, direct statement from Beyonce. The fact that she has not done so cheapens her considerably. The woman is getting death threats and Beyonce knows it and does nothing. Also, Beyonce, if you don’t want the woman to act familiar with you and your husband, stop accepting free tickets that retail at more than most people make in a month from her.
Agreed. I hope she makes a statement soon.
If you look at the video, you can see she is totally asking about drinks, and he says soda and she says “lime?”
Beyoncé looked annoyed, but I doubt it has anything to do with the lady flirting with Jay-Z. The lady is probably just super annoying. Now the lady is getting death threats. Mess.
If you think the lady is annoying, don’t accept her hospitality. Otherwise pull up your big girl panties and act with some class.
Stan culture is so absurd. And I don’t blame Bey for not being able to control psychotic people taking out their problems on twitter—also, people forget but Bey, Ariana, Gaga, Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna have all called their stans out once or twice and it didn’t do any good.
My issue is less with stans, and more with blue check mark journalists, not gossip bloggers, encouraging this BS. There were A LOT jumping on the bandwagon—some were saying this woman should apologize to Bey and they were ripping her clothes, her appearance, her hair in low key ways. People who do that feed the fire.
Nicole does a lot of philanthropy and is known for being a bit kooky. Anyone who is fairly familiar with the Warriors knows this and people who were there said she was talking to Bey most of the night, too.
Yeah, it’s honestly become so ingrained in society and it’s disgusting.
Especially after all the #metoo shit that’s come out about people who were idolized – why are we still putting celebrities on SUCH a high pedestal?
Beyonce has asked her fans to stop this threatening behavior several times. Her own fans told her to “mind her creole business”. I think she is a little afraid of them.
Then they aren’t fans. Period. They’re just mean girls and boys looking for any reason to pounce, which shouldn’t be tolerated. We need to get this bully-stan culture off social media before someone gets hurt or harms themselves.
I really hate the way fandoms feel like they have the right to pile on whenever they perceive their idol has been remotely insulted, especially when it’s over something like this – a video that’s a couple of seconds long with no idea what’s being said in the clip or the nature of the relationship between all three individuals. Stan culture is the worst.
If this woman doesn’t know about the beyhive, well she knows now. Girl, just disable your comments for a while and continue on.
Ridiculous. Death threats because Beyoncé looked annoyed. The Hive needs to grow up. Beyoncé doesn’t need them to fight her mythical battles.
Yes, she got in her personal space for 2 seconds at a crowded venue. Is this death threat worthy? Of course not. They may be the best seats but they are small and right up against each other. She couldn’t stand on the court to talk to Jay, the clip starts with him talking to her so whether about drinks or whatever, it was a conversation. I get annoyed when people lean over me too, but I wouldn’t want them getting death threats, especially if it was over if he wanted a lime in his drink.
I agree re the seat size – the “bump” to me looked more like Beyonce adjusting herself in the seat. And the seats do seem like they’re on top of each other.
Honesty, this will blow over faster the less everyone stops talking about it. We’ve seen this before, not just with the Beyhive but with other Stan and Shipping culture.
Disable the comments until they get bored and carry on.
And if you’re really concerned about cyberbullying, perhaps a post redirecting attention to an organization that fights for victims of cyberbullying who can’t comfort themselves with an impromptu vacay while the heat is on.
Except “Be Best” of course.
This is why so many fandoms suck. People take on an obsessive level of entitlement and do shit like this. When it has devolved to a level where people are lobbing death threats, Beyoncé needs to come out if her cone of mystery and exclusivity and tell people to stop instead of letting her publicist post a milquetoast blurb about how we should all love each other. Pretty sure she’d still have plenty of fans if she told people to quit acting like psychos over everything.
Lol of course Bey gets her publicist to say something. Her Stans went after someone richer than Bey and has power over her. Piss off the owners wife? No more court side tickets for you.
The Behive and Swifty’s are two toxic fanbases who spend too much energy fighting for the *perceived* honor of two super rich and privileged artists. They are so embarrassing.
Honestly, it didn’t help matters that every gossip site — including this one, my favorite — reported on this like it was actual news and then had to walk it back with some form of “oops, how sad and terrible this happened!” OF COURSE this happened.
This! The reaction to this was ridiculous, and the fact that it was reported everywhere made it a billion times worse. People here were arguing over it be if a racist interaction and everything. Didn’t the lady say she was literally asking jay z if he wanted a drink but it was loud and she had to lean to hear him? I would probably have the same look if someone leaned over me like that in such close quarters, even if it was my own mom. People need to calm down
Thank you for stating the very obvious at the risk of getting blocked. it was reported here like it was a fact Beyonce was legit upset by the woman when in actuality we all know nothing because we weren’t part of the conversation.