“Alec Baldwin says he’ll no longer play Donald Trump on SNL” links

Alec Baldwin says he won’t play Donald Trump on SNL anymore. [Pajiba]
Entertainment Weekly is probably becoming Entertainment Monthly? [Dlisted]
The Wonder Woman poster is so pretty & colorful! [LaineyGossip]
Mindy Kaling’s hair looks so cute here. Her outfit is meh though. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lisa Vanderpump really is out of the Real Housewives franchise. [Jezebel]
Lesbian couple badly beaten on London bus. This is awful. [Towleroad]
Keanu Reeves came out for the Saint Laurent show in Malibu. [Just Jared]
Madonna’s new single is “Dark Ballet”. [OMG Blog]
Russia’s pretty sure the CIA had something to with Chernobyl. [The Blemish]

  1. Angie says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    But he did it so well!! I guess it makes it easier to play a narcissist, arrogant fool when you yourself are one…

  2. mycomment says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    baldwin was so good as dotard; but i’m sure it’s soul-crushing to be inhabiting that persona week after week…
    oh, and speaking of dotard… of course he had to be an asshole as his last act for D-day: Of Course: Trump Signs D-Day Proclamation In Most Conspicuous Way Possible
    https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-signature-d-day

    and if you haven’t been watching Chernobyl — you definitely need to hit it up; even if you don’t have hbo, it’s available online for free with a little googling. absolutely brilliant; and I had no idea that jared harris is the son of Richard.

