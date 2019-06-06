Beyonce didn’t like it when a woman leaned over her to talk to Jay-Z

For Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors played the Golden State Warriors on the Warriors’ home turf, ORACLE Arena in Oakland. The Warriors still lost, because even though Steph Curry is Steph Curry, the Warriors were missing Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Beyonce is a big fan of the Warriors, but she also supports LeBron and just basketball in general. She and Jay-Z usually make it to several of the Finals games, and they always sit courtside. So it was for Game 3 – Jay and Beyonce sitting on the court, right beside the owner of the Warriors, Joe Lacob, and his wife Nicole Curran. Unfortunately for everyone, the seating arrangement was Jay, Beyonce, Nicole and Joe, all in a row. This caused some problems. Watch this:

Becky. Needs. To. Stop. Leaning. MY GOD. If you were that close to Beyonce, wouldn’t you try to spontaneously shrink your body so you wouldn’t dare touch the Bey-couture?? The LAST thing you would do is LEAN OVER BEYONCE to talk to Jay-Z. Wait for Lemonade Deux, with songs like “Becky With the Courtside Seat” and “You Just Try Leaning Over Me One More Time.”

Anyway, the Beyhive was especially active last night, and now you know why. Nicole Curran had to be identified, her social media accounts had to be found, and a million bee emojis had to be flooded in her comments. And thus, a meme was born.

Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s Instagram.

19 Responses to “Beyonce didn’t like it when a woman leaned over her to talk to Jay-Z”

  1. Stiglitz says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:41 am

    This is the most ridiculous thing I read today (not on CB’s account). It must be exhausting to be Beyoncé and Jay Z. So a woman leaned over into bey’s personal space to actually have a conversation with them in what’s probably a super noisy venue. Big deal beyhive, yawn.

    • Snowflake says:
      June 6, 2019 at 7:53 am

      Yeah exactly. Beyonce’s hair looks gorgeous

    • Mgsota says:
      June 6, 2019 at 8:06 am

      I agree. This is so dumb.

    • MariaS says:
      June 6, 2019 at 8:08 am

      She’s not talking to them. She’s talking to him and leaning far into Beyoncé’s personal space to do it. Watch her line of sight. Do I think it’s overblown? Sure, but I don’t think her fans are angry – I think they’re poking fun at it given the subject matter of Lemonade. But if she was irritated I’d understand – that’s a pet peeve of mine (I hate being touched by strangers even unintentionally and having people in my personal space).

  2. minx says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Honestly, the clip didn’t make the woman look intrusive. It was probably noisy AF there.

  3. Lucy2 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:47 am

    …am I missing something? Beyoncé doesn’t seem angry or upset, nor should she, as that’s what you have to do to speak to someone when sitting in a row in a noisy place?

  4. Alissa says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:48 am

    I like Beyonce well enough, but the deifying of her is so overblown. and the bee emoji BeyHive stuff is just as childish as the Snake Fam. fan culture is fairly gross when they feel like they have to attack everyone all the time.

  5. BlueSky says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I think people are reacting to Beyonce’s facial expression, like the woman said something she didn’t like??

    • minx says:
      June 6, 2019 at 7:57 am

      For all we know Beyonce could have been agreeing with whatever point the woman was making, about something objectionable, and her expression reflected that.

  6. Moses says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:51 am

    This is getting ridiculous!

  7. Ninks says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:51 am

    ….. What am I missing?

  8. C-Shell says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:52 am

    The comments and memes on Twitter this morning have given me life. Such a delightful distraction from the shitshow going on in the UK and Normandy.

  9. ds says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:53 am

    wow that seemed so petty from beyonce.

  10. HelloSunshine says:
    June 6, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Is she actually reacting to the lady? She looks like she doesn’t feel well and it’s hitting her hard lol I’ve been there when I was pregnant. Trying to hold it together but then I got kinda sweaty and all nauseous 😂
    ETA that I’m not implying she’s pregnant. It’s just the closest I can relate to suddenly feeling sick recently lol

  11. Grumpier than thou says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:01 am

    It must be absolutely exhausting to have every moment of your life in public scrutinised to this degree. Let the lady have some minor resting bitch face for heavens sake! Also poor Becky, I can’t imagine she’s having the best of mornings!

  12. Angel says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Beyonce’s Hair doesn’t look gorgeous, her WIG looks gorgeous

  13. Michael says:
    June 6, 2019 at 8:04 am

    This is the team owner and his wife. They would be why Jay and Beyonce have those seats. I am sure Beyonce was fine with everything thing and if she wasn’t then she needs a check. She is not an actual queen afterall

