Beyonce didn’t like it when a woman leaned over her to talk to Jay-Z

For Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors played the Golden State Warriors on the Warriors’ home turf, ORACLE Arena in Oakland. The Warriors still lost, because even though Steph Curry is Steph Curry, the Warriors were missing Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Beyonce is a big fan of the Warriors, but she also supports LeBron and just basketball in general. She and Jay-Z usually make it to several of the Finals games, and they always sit courtside. So it was for Game 3 – Jay and Beyonce sitting on the court, right beside the owner of the Warriors, Joe Lacob, and his wife Nicole Curran. Unfortunately for everyone, the seating arrangement was Jay, Beyonce, Nicole and Joe, all in a row. This caused some problems. Watch this:

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Becky. Needs. To. Stop. Leaning. MY GOD. If you were that close to Beyonce, wouldn’t you try to spontaneously shrink your body so you wouldn’t dare touch the Bey-couture?? The LAST thing you would do is LEAN OVER BEYONCE to talk to Jay-Z. Wait for Lemonade Deux, with songs like “Becky With the Courtside Seat” and “You Just Try Leaning Over Me One More Time.”

Anyway, the Beyhive was especially active last night, and now you know why. Nicole Curran had to be identified, her social media accounts had to be found, and a million bee emojis had to be flooded in her comments. And thus, a meme was born.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Beyonce: “This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split” pic.twitter.com/1BpSWdYzNB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2019

me, still in the Google doc while two editors tear a piece of my writing to shreds pic.twitter.com/ABmWUGs1Zg — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) June 6, 2019