Why is the ‘Duchess Meghan rode on a private plane’ story so scandalous?

I could tell by the flood of commenters all parroting the same talking point that the Daily Mail had decided to make “Meghan’s private plane” into a huge story. The Duchess of Sussex flew into New York and flew out of New York via private plane. She does not own a private plane, but she has access to friends’ private planes and has had access for years, even before she met Prince Harry. In this particular case, Amal Clooney was the one to provide flights to and from New York. And the Daily Mail is throwing a sh-t fit about it.

Meghan Markle was flown home from New York City in a $43million private jet laid on by George and Amal Clooney – and in an extraordinary baby shower gift the A-listers picked up the $125,000 bill, MailOnline can exclusively reveal. The Duchess of Sussex came back to Britain with Amal and her twins early this morning after the extravagant $500,000 trip to the Big Apple where she partied for five nights with her celebrity friends. Meghan landed at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire after a $250,000 (£200,000) round trip to America following a lavish baby shower thrown by Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, and one of the royal’s sorority sisters from Northwestern University. MailOnline can reveal the $43million Gulfstream G450 private jet is owned by a US company with the same name as one registered to the same Los Angeles address as two of George Clooney’s film companies, and all three appear to have the same agent. But it is not clear if the Clooneys own the plane or just have use of it – and the actor’s spokesman is yet to respond.

[From The Daily Mail]

I remember when they did this kind of thing to Michelle Obama, the obsessive detailing of how much she spent on shoes, purses, clothes, travel, hotels, what have you. There’s an undercurrent of “policing” the spending of black women in particular. It’s gross. As I keep saying, the tabloids would have climbed up Meghan’s ass about whatever she did – the fact that her friends paid for this five-day trip was a smart move, but of course the tabs still found a way to “punish” her.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on another ski holiday, and if it’s like all of their other holidays in the past, they also borrowed a friend’s private plane. That friend? Probably the Duke of Westminster. It’s weird that the tabloids are screaming and tearing out their hair about MEG RODE ON A PRIVATE PLANE while during the exact same newscycle, Will, Kate, the kids and their security all used someone’s private plane too. Soooo weird.