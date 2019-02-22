“Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot looks completely fantastic” links
  • February 22, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot is here, and I don’t think I’ve been this excited for a TV show in a long time. [Towleroad]
Woody Allen’s American distribution/financing deal is in shambles, so his next movie will be financed by a Spanish company. [Dlisted]
Prince Harry was in uniform again this week, which is probably why Duchess Meghan rushed home from New York. [LaineyGossip]
Victoria Beckham’s collection looks so ‘80s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Poms: a movie about older gals forming a cheerleading squad. [Jezebel]
Lisa Vanderpump is so delightfully shady. [Reality Tea]
Oprah & Steven Tyler search for stillness. [OMG Blog]
Kylie Jenner’s guest house is amazing. [Starcasm]
Paul Feig defends Jason Reitman after Reitman’s terrible comments. [Pajiba]

PS… CB wanted me to mention that she’s ride-or-die for Jordan Peele’s YouTube Premium show, Weird City. You should check it out!

90th Annual Academy Awards Press Room

11 Responses to ““Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot looks completely fantastic” links”

  1. Tiffany :) says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I was SO EXCITED when I saw this trailer…then crushed when I realized it’s on CBS All Access where you have to pay $10 a month to watch. Grrrrr.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:37 pm

      I’ll wait until it’s released on dvd. That’s what I do for The Good Fight. Not subscribing to anothet service in addition to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      Yeah I just can’t get a streaming service that only has one show I’m interested in. Sigh…guess I’m waiting.

      Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Re:Twilight Zone reboot

    That. Cast. Tho.

    So….are they gonna release them all at once because I will totally pay for a month of service to binge them.

    Reply
  3. isabelle says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    So streaming only and not a main series? it really does look fantastic.

    Reply
  4. eto says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Weird City’s first episode is on Youtube! It looks so good. More content from Jordan Peele, please.

    Reply
  5. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    It’s not on regular CBS? DAMN!

    Reply
  6. Incredulous says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    This video not available in Ireland; good advertising there, people.

    Reply
  7. Angela82 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Robert Kraft arrested. :-)

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:48 pm

      I saw that!! And in Florida too (surprise surprise). Man my state is weird af sometimes 🤦🏾‍♀️, but can you imagine. Your team just won the Super Bowl for the umpteenth time and you’re going to massage parlors to get your kicks smh.

      Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    If Allen really does have financing for his next film then in terms of the lawsuit Amazon is soooooooooooooooo f**ked. They need to settle quietly, sell the movie they have to another distributor or just stream it on Prime, and move on NOW with a lesson learned. I don’t feel remotely sorry for them. The other option is they are holding the movie because they figure if they wait long enough then can likely make some money on a release. And you know what? They’re probably right.

    I’d laugh at the Robert Kroft solicitation defence but my sense is this is all the tip of a very big iceberg. It’s frightening.

    Reply

