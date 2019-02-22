“Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot looks completely fantastic” links

The trailer for Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot is here, and I don’t think I’ve been this excited for a TV show in a long time. [Towleroad]

Woody Allen’s American distribution/financing deal is in shambles, so his next movie will be financed by a Spanish company. [Dlisted]

Prince Harry was in uniform again this week, which is probably why Duchess Meghan rushed home from New York. [LaineyGossip]

Victoria Beckham’s collection looks so ‘80s. [Go Fug Yourself]

Poms: a movie about older gals forming a cheerleading squad. [Jezebel]

Lisa Vanderpump is so delightfully shady. [Reality Tea]

Oprah & Steven Tyler search for stillness. [OMG Blog]

Kylie Jenner’s guest house is amazing. [Starcasm]

Paul Feig defends Jason Reitman after Reitman’s terrible comments. [Pajiba]

PS… CB wanted me to mention that she’s ride-or-die for Jordan Peele’s YouTube Premium show, Weird City. You should check it out!