Elsie Fisher in a Paul Smith suit at the Spirit Awards: perfect and cute

I loved Eighth Grade, it was a wonderful movie that encapsulated that awkward time of life. Elsie Fisher, 15, was so watchable on screen, she just made you root for her character and her performance made it relatable. That film really brought me back. Comedian Bo Burnham won Best First Screenplay for Eighth Grade, and Elsie was nominated for Best Female Lead, which of course went to Glenn Close (and Pippi!).

Here’s a GIF of Bo thanking Elsie, it was cute and you can tell that they enjoyed working together.

Elsie has been rocking suits on the red carpet. This is her signature style and she just looks great and her age. She was in a navy Paul Smith suit with brown accessories and brown snakeskin boots. Check out the cute print on her shirt with colorful little fashion drawings. I hope we see so much more of her.

wenn36058866

Fellow best actress nominee Toni Collette was in a pink Alex Perry gown with pleated flowing split sleeves. I really like the design of this gown, it’s like a typical clean pencil dress, tailored perfectly, with one unique feature that doesn’t overwhelm the look. Her styling was so pretty and her makeup looked amazing on camera. Toni was nominated for Hereditary, which was also up for Best First Feature. While her performance was excellent, that film was sadistic and I regret sitting through the whole thing. I don’t understand why critics liked it.

wenn36058539

wenn36058541

Regina Hall was nominated for Best Actress for Support The Girls, a comedy about a Hooters-type restaurant. I’ve never heard of it before, but the trailer makes it look awesome I so want to see it now! It’s on Hulu and I’m watching it Tuesday! She was in a voluminous striped Lela Rose gown. I like this except for the ruffle on the bottom.

wenn36058520

wenn36057989

Helena Howard was also up for Best Actress, for Madeline’s Madeline. I watched the trailer for this movie and I don’t really get it. It’s a film about a theater troupe and it has an 87% critics rating and a 48% audience score. People say it’s really arty and the cinematography is hard to take. She was in white Lowe gown with red accents. I like the design of this dress as we so rarely see turtlenecks on dresses. I love a good mock turtleneck. This has a dressy boho vibe with the patchwork pieces and fringe.

wenn36061275

wenn36058426

photos credit: WENN

9 Responses to “Elsie Fisher in a Paul Smith suit at the Spirit Awards: perfect and cute”

  1. tempest prognosticator says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I like all the looks. If you showed these photos without explanation, I wouldn’t guess that they were at the same event. Not a bad thing, just an observation.

    • Mia4s says:
      February 24, 2019 at 9:05 am

      It’s weird isn’t it? Yes it’s a televised awards show, but it starts at 1:30 in the afternoon in a tent by the beach in Santa Monica! I think people just don’t know which way to swing.

      I like Elsie’s look, I’ve liked her styling all season. She’s 15 and charming and now I want her to go away from the cesspool of Hollywood for about 10 years so they can’t ruin her.

  2. Tanguerita says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Regina Hall’s make-up artist must hate her.

  3. manda says:
    February 24, 2019 at 9:55 am

    I think Elsie’s suit is ill-fitting and she has the worst posture in that first shot (but that’s just a criticism of the chosen photo–I know not everyone is ramrod straight all of the time)

    Toni’s white shoes hurt me :(

    • LivePlantsCleanAir says:
      February 24, 2019 at 11:11 am

      @manda ~ All skinny jeans end up being ill fitting over boots…the top of the jean often gets caught on the boot and then there is no straight leg line, which ruins the look, for me (mine do the same thing). I agree with you 100%+ about the white shoes….with a black bag, ruining a gorgeous look. I saw Lupita Luongo with a one shouldered version of this dress that OMG was utterly completely and magnificently stunning.

  4. Chaine says:
    February 24, 2019 at 10:16 am

    I don’t care for the suit for this event, way too severe.

  5. amg says:
    February 24, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Heredity was PHENOMENAL!!!

  6. Athurmose says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:40 am

    I’m bewildered by Toni’s shoes.

