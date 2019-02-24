Aubrey Plaza’s Spirit Award opening was funnier than anything we’ll see at the Oscars

I thought this year’s Independent Spirit Awards were going to be like every awards show this year, meaning I thought they would suck too. But it was actually one of the most enjoyable shows of the year – Aubrey Plaza was host, and her cold-open “spirit witches” bit was hilarious, as was her opening monologue. Here’s the “white girl witches” part, NSFW for language and witchcraft!

And here’s Aubrey’s opening, which was a million times funnier than anything we’ll see at the Oscars tonight, quite honestly.

You can see the full list of Spirit Award winners here – If Beale Street Could Talk won Best Film, Ethan Hawke picked up Best Actor for First Reformed (he wasn’t there) and Glenn Close won Best Actress.

This was the funniest part of the Spirit Awards – Shangela singing a medley for the Best Film nominees. It was amazing!! I WISH the Oscars would do something like this.

Aubrey wore Miu Miu, by the way! She wore a couple of different looks.