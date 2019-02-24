Tessa Thompson in Vaquera at the Spirit Awards: too much look, or just right?

2019 Independent Spirit Awards Press Room

Here are more fashion photos from last night’s Independent Spirit Awards (actually, they were yesterday afternoon, if we’re being technical). Tessa Thompson is in everything these days, and she shows up for a lot of red carpets. Which I like – whatever she’s doing, she’s clearly charming the pants off of many directors, casting directors, producers, etc. Tessa wore this Vaquera dress which is… kind of too much for the Spirit Awards. It’s a big look for a small show.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

Carey Mulligan in Chanel – what a nice little dress, and a nice way to honor Karl Lagerfeld’s memory. I wonder if this was something she already had in her closet?

2019 Independent Spirit Awards

KiKi Layne, like Tessa, has been showing up to a lot of red carpets and events in the past four or five months. It’s a smart strategy for an up-and-coming actress in an Oscar-bait film (If Beale Street Could Talk) and her strategy will probably ensure that she’s cast in more films and projects. Plus, it helps that Kiki has been serving up some LOOKS during this awards season. She’s memorable and she’s playing the game really well. This is Chloé – it’s a look.

2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Honestly, Armie Hammer looked great. His wife Elizabeth sort of looks like she’s pulled too tight, like Gisele.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Richard E. Grant won Supporting Actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me, and he was so pleased and emotional about it. His cried during his speech as he talked about the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

2019 Independent Spirit Awards Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Tessa Thompson in Vaquera at the Spirit Awards: too much look, or just right?”

  1. Nev says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Love Tessa’s look!

    Reply
  2. TurkeyLurkey says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:37 am

    So happy he won, this was a great movie no one much talked about. He was excellent in his role (I thought Melissa was great as well). I hope he gets to meet up with Miss Streisand at the oscars!

    Reply
    • manda says:
      February 24, 2019 at 10:00 am

      Omg, yes! I hope he meets her, too. Who knew he was so charming?? I feel like I’ve seen Richard Grant as “the bad guy” too many times (he was in game of thrones but I don’t remember who, and he was a slimeball who made a pass at Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey), so my first impression every time I see him is “eww I don’t like that guy.” I’m trying to get over it because he is fascinating in real life

      Reply
  3. tuille says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Tessa’a dress has an awful lot of fabric, as if someone yanked down the theater curtains & hung it around her. The boots are bad.

    Reply
  4. dlc says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Tessa is wearing maybe too much dress for the spirit awards, but I don’t she care because she looks gorgeous. Not everyone could pull that dress off and she totally does.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    February 24, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Tessa’s dress is waaaaaaaaaay too much for a non-nominee at the Spirit awards…but it is a great dress.

    Reply
  6. LadyT says:
    February 24, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Kiki’s is interesting and venue appropriate but I wish she’d left off all the clashing blue jewelry.

    Reply
  7. eto says:
    February 24, 2019 at 9:52 am

    I feel like Tessa is one those people who serve high drama at the grocery store and I’m not mad about it.

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    February 24, 2019 at 10:05 am

    I really like Tessa’s look, honestly. It’s like a modernized fashion take on a Victorian noblewoman’s dress.

    Reply
  9. GeekLuva says:
    February 24, 2019 at 10:54 am

    In Regards to Tessa:
    C’mon Kaiser! Don’t hate, Appreciate!
    Stunning and made me say damn out loud 😄

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment