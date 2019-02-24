Tessa Thompson in Vaquera at the Spirit Awards: too much look, or just right?

Here are more fashion photos from last night’s Independent Spirit Awards (actually, they were yesterday afternoon, if we’re being technical). Tessa Thompson is in everything these days, and she shows up for a lot of red carpets. Which I like – whatever she’s doing, she’s clearly charming the pants off of many directors, casting directors, producers, etc. Tessa wore this Vaquera dress which is… kind of too much for the Spirit Awards. It’s a big look for a small show.
Carey Mulligan in Chanel – what a nice little dress, and a nice way to honor Karl Lagerfeld’s memory. I wonder if this was something she already had in her closet?
KiKi Layne, like Tessa, has been showing up to a lot of red carpets and events in the past four or five months. It’s a smart strategy for an up-and-coming actress in an Oscar-bait film (If Beale Street Could Talk) and her strategy will probably ensure that she’s cast in more films and projects. Plus, it helps that Kiki has been serving up some LOOKS during this awards season. She’s memorable and she’s playing the game really well. This is Chloé – it’s a look.
Honestly, Armie Hammer looked great. His wife Elizabeth sort of looks like she’s pulled too tight, like Gisele.
Richard E. Grant won Supporting Actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me, and he was so pleased and emotional about it. His cried during his speech as he talked about the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Love Tessa’s look!
It’s rather reminiscent of Renaissance fashion, minus the leg exposure.
So happy he won, this was a great movie no one much talked about. He was excellent in his role (I thought Melissa was great as well). I hope he gets to meet up with Miss Streisand at the oscars!
Omg, yes! I hope he meets her, too. Who knew he was so charming?? I feel like I’ve seen Richard Grant as “the bad guy” too many times (he was in game of thrones but I don’t remember who, and he was a slimeball who made a pass at Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey), so my first impression every time I see him is “eww I don’t like that guy.” I’m trying to get over it because he is fascinating in real life
Read “With Nails: The Dairies of Richard E. Grant”. It’s been ten years (or more? I don’t know) since I picked it up, but I remember it being gossip heaven.
Tessa’a dress has an awful lot of fabric, as if someone yanked down the theater curtains & hung it around her. The boots are bad.
Totally agree! ✔️
Tessa is wearing maybe too much dress for the spirit awards, but I don’t she care because she looks gorgeous. Not everyone could pull that dress off and she totally does.
The look is fabulous and she is just soooo beautiful, every time I see her face I’m in love.
Tessa’s dress is waaaaaaaaaay too much for a non-nominee at the Spirit awards…but it is a great dress.
I don’t know where you could wear it but I love the dress.
Kiki’s is interesting and venue appropriate but I wish she’d left off all the clashing blue jewelry.
I feel like Tessa is one those people who serve high drama at the grocery store and I’m not mad about it.
I really like Tessa’s look, honestly. It’s like a modernized fashion take on a Victorian noblewoman’s dress.
In Regards to Tessa:
C’mon Kaiser! Don’t hate, Appreciate!
Stunning and made me say damn out loud 😄