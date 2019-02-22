Do Chicago police have the wrong motive for Jussie Smollett’s staged assault?

Jussie Smollett turned himself into police custody yesterday and was arrested on one felony count of filing a false police report. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was released in the afternoon. He had family and security around him as he left the court. Jussie’s team issued this statement:
“Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system,” Smollett’s legal team said in the statement. “The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”
I mean… it’s always an election year, and the prosecution would always like to skip directly to sentencing. None of that is really a great defense. Personally, I think it would have been interesting for Jussie’s team to attack the Chicago PD’s theory on motive. Chicago police seem to believe that Jussie staged his assault so he could get sympathy and… get a bigger paycheck?
The increasingly complicated story of Jussie Smollett’s January assault, and the mounting evidence that he staged it, has left many of those who have worked with him in shock. But nothing has been greeted with more confusion than his motive, which police allege was a pay grab on an aging hit series — a job for which he was already well compensated and may be able to hold onto until he sees a jury.
Chicago police said Thursday that the embattled Empire star choreographed the “publicity stunt” because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on the Fox show. Sources familiar with his and other deals on the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong drama say that he never expressed dissatisfaction with his rich compensation.
Smollett’s salary is substantial, especially for someone who was a relative unknown when he was first cast on Empire before its 2015 premiere. His base pay was originally said to have been in the $40,000-$50,000 per-episode range at the time, considered typical for an actor of his previous stature and placement on the call sheet. After Empire broke out as a massive ratings hit and cultural phenomenon, Fox and producers 20th Century Fox TV renegotiated the cast’s contracts between the second and third seasons. (Producers 20th TV also gifted the cast Rolex watches as wrap gifts after season one.)
Remaining in the second of what sources describe as three tiers of cast salaries, Smollett’s pay was elevated to upwards of $125,000 per episode. By comparison, stars Terence Howard and Taraji P. Henson — both household names on the top of the call sheet — started out earning in the $110,000-$120,000 per-episode range and, in 2016, were elevated to the $225,000-$250,000 ballpark. Given the current demand for talent in TV, when Netflix and Apple are driving the price for stars of all levels upwards, multiple sources describe Smollett’s current salary to The Hollywood Reporter as being in the the upper echelon for an actor with his experience on a successful show.
THR is pointing out that Jussie actually had a great salary for a TV actor who was a relative unknown before the show. THR ends up theorizing (in so many words) that it wasn’t that Jussie wanted a bigger paycheck on Empire, it’s that he wanted to make a name for himself as a solo recording artist and singer in his own right, off the show. Which makes much more sense as a motive?
Speaking of Empire, after Jussie left his bond hearing, he went straight to the set of Empire. TMZ reports that “the cast and crew were waiting at least 30 minutes for Jussie to begin the scheduled scene. When he eventually showed his face he was very emotional, and surrounded by his family.” He told everyone, “I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.” Sources told TMZ that Jussie looked like he had been crying, and they let him come back later to shoot his scenes.
I guess I’m really confused as to why he’s continuing to profess his innocence, especially since according to reports they have the actual check that he wrote out to pay them for the staged attack. which, why in the world would you ever write out a check for that? paper trails, man!
this whole thing is bizarre and exhausting and sad. I don’t think that his motive was for a bigger salary at empire, I think it was for name recognition and be known as an activist. but I’ll be honest but I don’t really care what his motive was at this point.
The bond proffer listed some of the evidence and I just can’t understand why Jussie is maintaining his innocence. Calls to the brothers in the hour before and after the attack, a call to a brother while he was on a layover in Turkey following the attack, the check, and video of the brothers on a bench waiting for Jussie to show so they could “attack” him. They also have video of the brothers purchasing the items worn in the attack and apparently Jussie insisted they were white because he could see white skin around the attackers eyes. The superintendent came right out and said Jussie mailed himself a fake letter, and Jussie has a history of lying to police when it suits him. At this point, wouldn’t it be better for him in the long run to just admit it, take his lumps, and try to rebuild his reputation? I don’t get it.
“At this point, wouldn’t it be better for him in the long run to just admit it, take his lumps, and try to rebuild his reputation?”
You would think. I tend to think he actually had a chance to redeem himself. But he seems to choose the route of doubling down. After all, in this day and age, you can deflect and deny and get a pass. Exhibit A: Donald J Trump. Ironically a guy Jussie abhors. Sigh.
The brother’s were personal trainers, they had worked with him before. They said he wrote it was for training on the memo line
Ugh, yes, a man of such impeccable moral character he tried to frame his own brother for drunk driving… 😒
^^Boom^^
It doesn’t matter that THR thinks he’s well paid, if HE thought he was underpaid. In the end the motive is more or less the same, seems to me? He is accused of faking a hate crime to benefit himself/his career, what that meant to him at the time, specifically (higher pay now? Or a singing career later? Both? Neither?), doesn’t make a difference
I keep hearing different figures for his bond other sites are saying it’s $10 000…to be honest the bond system in US always left me confused after watching the bounty hunter pay for people’s bonds.
His bond is $100,000. He is allowed to pay 10% of $100,000 means he gave a check or cash for $10,000 to get out. If he does not show up for court the judge will send out a warrant to pick him up and he would be responsible for the other $90,000. I believe that’s how it goes, not completely sure.
That’s exactly how it goes.
That’s my understanding as well. I think Dog the Bounty Hunter is a bail bondsman first (based on your comment I’ve never seen the show). They loan you the $ and charge interest. Most bounty hunters work for bondsmen and go find people who have been bailed out but skip court
All you have to know about the bond system in America is that it’s garbage and often leveraged against the poor and working classes to pressure them into accepting plea deals (and therefore getting a record, innocent or not) because they can’t afford to pay it and definitely can’t afford to lose their jobs sitting around in jail.
I am curious as to what the producers of Empire will do next with this situation. On one hand it has probably brought the show more attention and maybe higher ratings. But, at the same time the cast and crew who had supported Jussie must be feeling a lot of hurt and resentment at how everything has turned out. I can’t imagine it will be easy for Jussie to continue working with the show. I see Jussie’s character being written off the show( thought to have died in a accident off screen)for a period of time and then returning with a different actor.
The other day on facebook some douches were crying about Jussie and how alarming these fake reports of hate crimes are. Because Jussie was stupid and did it wrong, but think of all the innocent white men that have been imprisoned and lost their careers over fake accusations of fake crimes. Because Jussie did it wrong, there must obviously be a million people doing it right.
I dont want to see this f*cker’s face ever again.
huh?
My point was that all it takes is for ONE fake report like this to blow up in the media for people to start treating it like an epidemic.
That’s terrible. I’ve heard it all at this point, down to it’s an Empire conspiracy because one of his costars falsely accused police of racial profiling until police brought the receipts. He has done so much damage to real victims and to his costars, and he diverted police resources to himself when real crimes are going unsolved.
He pretended he was his brother when he got pulled over for a DUI. This man has clearly got a history of lying. I agree, however, that this probably isn’t a salary thing.
I also tend to think it wasn’t strictly about the salary. There might be a grain of truth there though like maybe he was unhappy about the way his career was in general. He clearly wanted to make himself bigger in some way.
I’m not really sure why they feel the need to talk about motive, except that there has been so much public interest in this case and the PD is trying to provide some resolution.
That’s what I was thinking. Isn’t motive up to the prosecuting attorney(s) to prove?
The Chicago Police do not need to prove motive. They need to gather evidence that a crime was committed and hand that over to the prosecutor. The prosecutor needs to present the evidence to a judge or jury. What did he do? Is what he did a crime? That’s it.
Ha, yes, I asked that question just above, didn’t scroll far enough. I also found it odd that the police chief got into motive, it actually struck me as a bit theatrical. Although maybe did the grand jury need some idea of motive in order to move ahead with charges?
I mean…. clearly hes said and done some problematic things so at this point the best strategy might be total transparency. “I did this because…” and turn it into some kind of message or ask for help for the problem he clearly has be it lying or whatever..
The fact that the police department did a press conference just to announce that this was about money is odd.
But the Chicago pd is nothing if not odd
Have you heard Charles Barkley joke about this last night?
“Jussie..you wasted all that money. All you had to do was go to Liam Neeson’s neighborhood” “
OMG that’s amazing! LOL
Lol… burn!
Hahaha OMG
“…it’s that he wanted to make a name”
Ding. Ding. Ding. No shade to Empire and it’s success, but it’s already been as big as it is ever going to be and has been on a downward coast ever since. That’s normal, but it also means they are closer to the end than the beginning. He was never going to get “more famous” than he is now off of Empire alone.Far, far bigger stars than this guy have ended on hit shows and not been able to transition to anything half as big. Sometimes that’s fine if you saved your money, but not good for big egos.
I believe the CPD, Eddie Johnson said he did it because of his salary on Empire. I believe that’s what the brothers told the police he told them was his reason.
Last week I mentioned that I looked up his net worth and it was $500,000 and mentioned this here, and I thought he would be worth more. Someone commented that he was worth more. Also, I have heard his salary is from $20,000 per episode to over $120,000 per episode, who knows the truth. I believe he did this for money and to build up his following for his music career. Anyway, whatever it is he’s a very selfish person.
I don’t think it matters one little bit why he did what he did. Unless this turns out to be a massive frame job by the Chicago P.D. (and I seriously doubt it was), then why are we even considering how they ‘handled it’ as if it that’s the focus of this entire story. Bottom line, it sounds like he took advantage of the horrendous political climate, and whatever the reason was it was clearly for personal gain.
All he managed to do was damage future victims who would’ve already had a difficult time being believed. Of course the Chicago P.D. is going to assume the motive was personal gain.
TMZ has a clip of him in a rap battle with one of the OITNB cast members, and he was actually REALLY good. It’s not going to air now.
Re: how the CPD handled this, imo, It was dumb of Jussie to believe he could get away with this. The CPD is obviously gonna look up your criminal record when you file a report of such a crime, despite any claims of victim status. He has a documented history of lying to police. They (the police) were naturally gonna see that and get suspicious. Thus, they were gonna dig, and gonna catch him. His record would have made them immediately focus on any inconsistency.
Jussie clearly forgot that experienced cops have seen every type of liar, and aren’t just gonna blindly believe anyone. Jussie simply didn’t think they would look at him carefully.
Innocent until proven guilty or guilty until proven innocent?
I do not know but the evidence is piling up. If he has a narcissistic personality disorder and is a very manipulative person I can see why he is still being the victim and trying to gaslight everyone. Those types are never guilty, In their little minds. I have read some posts in other places where some are claiming he is being black mailed by the brothers. I am like WTF?
I just know this has now become political in so many arenas and Jusse has become a poster child for the deplorable’s to use at will.
I am just done with this mess.