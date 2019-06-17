The Queen will not attend Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening

I don’t know what to expect from Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening. With the Cambridge kids, we generally knew what to expect because they were and are royal. But Meghan and Harry made such a big deal about how Archie is “private” and how he doesn’t have a title right now, so will they even allow press to cover the christening? I don’t know. But the Sussexes’ office seems to be indicating that there will be something of an event with photographers present, maybe. Here are some new details about the christening:
Meghan and Harry plan to embrace royal tradition at the christening of baby Archie with a full Windsor ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t always stuck to tradition – but they are reportedly set to have their first child baptised at St George’s Chapel where they famously tied the knot in May last year. Dad Harry was baptised at the chapel in 1984, aged three months, and Archie will be two months old when it comes round to his turn.
Archie is expected to follow royal tradition by wearing a replica of the Honiton lace christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria for the baptism of her first child Princess Victoria in 1841. The original gown was worn by 62 royal babies including Harry and William. But a replica has since been made after the Queen reportedly deemed the original too fragile.
The family event is expected to be attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. One key member – the Queen – will not be there because of prior commitments, the Sunday Times reports. It is understood that the ceremonies will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, Rev David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
A date has not been released yet, but reportedly it should take place in early July, which is during Wimbledon. Which obviously means that Serena Williams is one of the godmothers, right? No, I jest, I doubt Serena is one of the godmothers. But I bet Jessica Mulroney will be a godparent. Doria Ragland is also expected to fly back to England for the christening. As for the Queen not attending… I find it suspicious that she won’t attend even though a date has not been confirmed. It’s like “ma’am, will be you available this weekend?” “No, I’m busy.” “And the weekend after?” “Nope, still busy.” That being said, the Queen didn’t go to Prince Louis’s christening, so maybe the Queen is just tired of christenings at this point.
One last thing: the Daily Mail reports that the Queen did give Meghan an “honor” recently – the honor of an invitation to Balmoral for her birthday. Sources say the Queen invited Meghan, Harry and Archie up to Scotland to celebrate Meg’s 38th birthday (on August 4) and that the Queen will even host a little birthday party for Meghan with a cake and everything.
I think the Queen is over christenings and that’s why she skipped Louis’ last year, mainly to establish that she was over going to them, lol. So now if she skips this one, its not going to be seen as a slight towards Baby Archie. My guess is, if she is available and around, she goes, and if not, she doesn’t.
I imagine they do have a date set and are just not announcing it for whatever reason.
That would be my guess too, they have the date arranged and aren’t releasing it yet. And now I can’t get the mental image of TQ throwing a birthday party complete with hats and noise makers!!
I don’t think that TQ ever threw those type of parties. I remember an interview with Princess Anne (probably around 40 years ago) who said that her childhood parties were very polite affairs, held in the nursery with the nanny, and where jelly/jello had to be eaten with a cake fork! She was determined to do it differently with her kids.
The Balmoral invite for Meghan’s birthday is very sweet.
Did the Queen attend Zara’s baby Christening earlier this year?
Yes. But Lena was 10 months old at the christening (I just googled lol.) I wonder if they purposely scheduled it around the Queen’s schedule, hence why it took “so long” relatively (compared to the Cambridge christenings.)
I guess when you are that age, your like WHATEVER, I’m over all this. Don’t blame her though.
WOW in that last photo with Harry, Meghan sure looks like her mother.
She sure does.
I don’t blame the queen. I hate ceremonies of any kind. Especially when people that aren’t religious, never go to mass, and have been living together for years want me to go to their hours long Catholic ceremony. My husband is an atheist so I was confused when his sister insisted he be Godfather to her son. It’s like these things have no real meaning beyond the public spectacle. I find it kind of offensive to people with real religious convictions. *I’m not claiming to know anything about this couple’s Christian beliefs.*
Tongue in cheek, why vent here, just don’t attend.
Yea but are you head of the Catholic Church? Because you do know the Queen is head of the Church of England, right?
The Queen always attends the christening of the firstborn. Except Harry’s and Meghan’s.
So look at recent events which might have annoyed the Queen. Was there something? Oh, wait … I think she has had enough of Meghan’s political stance about Trump. If it is a state dinner then the Royal Family does attend. And nope, not attending a dinner for Trump and then attending Trooping the colour the next day – inacceptable. The Royal Family must be politically bipartisan.
Make no mistake: the Queen is putting down her foot, here.
Yeah, she’s really going to show Meghan who is boss by celebrating her birthday at Balmoral with her.
What’s in that tea you’re drinking? Because I want some. That is a next-level woo conspiracy theory right there. Yikes.
If she’s that pissed at Harry and Meghan how do you think she feels about her future heir and the scandal and shame he is dumping on his family, and by reflection hers, Gia?
I should be a royal reporter because for the most part this is what I predicted. I knew it would be a toss up for the Queen which is fine because I think this is another moment for Charles to be head of the family with his sons the way he was a Louis’ christening. I heard Jessica Mulroney is Jewish so she can’t be a godparent and even if that’s not the case I don’t expect any of Meghan’s famous friends to be a godparent this time.
None of the famous friends are really that close for her to make them godparents. But u never know, she may have deepened those friendships in the past two years.
I wish Serena would be a godparent but Serena is JW so there goes that and JM is jewish so no luck there as well. Maybe Zara?
Is it possible that they might not have godparents at all?
Come on people. We know the godparents. George and Amal!!!!!
I wonder if they would only do one godparent of each sex, rather than several. (so Archie would only have two.)
He’ll definitely have godparents and I think of the cousins the most likely are Peter Philips and Princess Eugenie and I think they’ll have at least four but maybe they want it to be really low key so having just two godparents would reduce the number of people in attendance because they wouldn’t have a bunch of spouses there.
I hope we get good pics of the people arriving and leaving.
IIRC, I read somewhere that Amal is a Druze.
Amal’s father is Druze, but since he married outside of the faith it is unlikely he is practicing.
Total speculation the Queen won’t attend. As nothing has been released, I’m not counting the Queen out. Especially if they have the christening at Windsor Castle before the Queen leaves for Balmoral. Archie is Harry’s firstborn so I hope she comes, but if she doesn’t, he’ll have his grandparents there.
That seems so…cold. Especially for it being his first child. Idk. I don’t like this family at all anymore. The more that comes out about them the weirder it gets.
But…but… HaRrY’s HeR fAvOrItE!!!!!!
It’s a safe bet Bad Dad and the demon spawn won’t be there. The birth announcement by BP left Sam Dad and Jr’s names off, telling the world they will never be received. You don’t drag the BRF for three years and expect to be invited to royal family events.