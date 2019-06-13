Donald Trump was really tweeting about the ‘Prince of Whales’ this morning

British D-Day Commemoration In Portsmouth

I wondered if I would get another chance to use more of these photos from Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, and here we are. Much as I try to ignore Agent Orange, he keeps oranging. This morning, he went on another tweet-spree and there were like a million terrible things in the tweets, mostly about the reaction to Trump saying that he would love to take any and all beautiful opposition research from foreign adversaries. This is the tweet which got the most attention:

Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai's Diamond Jubilee Luncheon

Yes, “Prince of Whales.” Insert WHALE EMOJI. Trump left that tweet up for like 30 minutes before someone corrected it to Prince of Wales. Also: “Queen of England (UK)” is pretty hilarious too. I mean, when I was a little girl first learning how to spell, I thought it was “Prince of Whales” too. When I was 6. Homophones give people trouble. But this is the President of the United States, just back from a state visit to the UK. He truly thought Prince Charles’ title was Prince of Whales. Does that make William the Prince of Porpoises? Kate can be Duchess of Dolphins.

Anyway, the point Trump was making in his tweetstorm was that he “talks” to foreign governments all the time and he’s not going to call the FBI every time. Which wasn’t the question posed to him in the ABC News interview – he was asked if he would accept information about his political rivals from foreign governments and he said sure, he would love to take it. Prince Charles isn’t handing him a dossier on Beto, for the love of God.

U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two

President Trump state visit to UK - Day One

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Donald Trump was really tweeting about the ‘Prince of Whales’ this morning”

  1. Alissa says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Lord, bear me strength.

    Also, I wish he would understand how to use the quotation marks. Because we talked about “Everything!” makes no sense. Ugh. UGHHHH.

    Reply
  2. NeoCleo says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    This is not normal.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Oh, FFS, we are living in a nightmare…..

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    #PrinceofWhales on twitter is giving me life today. It’s amazing.

    He’s such an idiot.

    Reply
  5. Cee says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:32 am

    Perhaps he got his title mixed up when Charles spent half an hour talking to him about climate change and the ocean?
    In his mind “Charles The Prince = oceans”

    Reply
  6. amanda says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    I really want Charles to tweet something cheeky about ocean conservation or just saving the whales.

    Reply
  7. crass says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    The Prince of Whales and the Duchess of Cornchips says the Cheetos President

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    “Should I immediately…”

    Yes, you should immediately. I cannot stress that enough.

    Reply
  9. Sassbr says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:38 am

    If he wasn’t ruining everyone’s lives, this would be sort of adorable.

    Reply
  10. AryasMum says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:39 am

    He tells Stephanopoulos that “everybody” takes information from foreign adversaries. As for notifying the FBI, well he’s seen a lot of things in his life, and he doesn’t think he’s ever called the FBI.

    One would think that calling the FBI is noteworthy enough to stick in one’s memory.

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      June 13, 2019 at 10:54 am

      Watch as the US press singularly fail to ask every member of the GOP whether or not they’ve accepted foreign-source information as their Dear Leader has just accused them of doing.

      Reply
  11. Chef Grace says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Prince of Whales, fat orange blob was probably looking at himself in a mirror while tweeting.

    Reply
  12. Original Jenns says:
    June 13, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Hey, if France could have a Dauphin… I’m just kidding. That is light years of evolutionary intelligence before a Trump makes that connection.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment