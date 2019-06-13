Donald Trump was really tweeting about the ‘Prince of Whales’ this morning

I wondered if I would get another chance to use more of these photos from Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, and here we are. Much as I try to ignore Agent Orange, he keeps oranging. This morning, he went on another tweet-spree and there were like a million terrible things in the tweets, mostly about the reaction to Trump saying that he would love to take any and all beautiful opposition research from foreign adversaries. This is the tweet which got the most attention:
Yes, “Prince of Whales.” Insert WHALE EMOJI. Trump left that tweet up for like 30 minutes before someone corrected it to Prince of Wales. Also: “Queen of England (UK)” is pretty hilarious too. I mean, when I was a little girl first learning how to spell, I thought it was “Prince of Whales” too. When I was 6. Homophones give people trouble. But this is the President of the United States, just back from a state visit to the UK. He truly thought Prince Charles’ title was Prince of Whales. Does that make William the Prince of Porpoises? Kate can be Duchess of Dolphins.
Anyway, the point Trump was making in his tweetstorm was that he “talks” to foreign governments all the time and he’s not going to call the FBI every time. Which wasn’t the question posed to him in the ABC News interview – he was asked if he would accept information about his political rivals from foreign governments and he said sure, he would love to take it. Prince Charles isn’t handing him a dossier on Beto, for the love of God.
Lord, bear me strength.
Also, I wish he would understand how to use the quotation marks. Because we talked about “Everything!” makes no sense. Ugh. UGHHHH.
This is not normal.
Oh, FFS, we are living in a nightmare…..
#PrinceofWhales on twitter is giving me life today. It’s amazing.
He’s such an idiot.
Perhaps he got his title mixed up when Charles spent half an hour talking to him about climate change and the ocean?
In his mind “Charles The Prince = oceans”
I really want Charles to tweet something cheeky about ocean conservation or just saving the whales.
Oh, this would be excellent – come on, Kensington Palace Instagram account, do it for us!!
The Prince of Whales and the Duchess of Cornchips says the Cheetos President
“Should I immediately…”
Yes, you should immediately. I cannot stress that enough.
If he wasn’t ruining everyone’s lives, this would be sort of adorable.
He tells Stephanopoulos that “everybody” takes information from foreign adversaries. As for notifying the FBI, well he’s seen a lot of things in his life, and he doesn’t think he’s ever called the FBI.
One would think that calling the FBI is noteworthy enough to stick in one’s memory.
Watch as the US press singularly fail to ask every member of the GOP whether or not they’ve accepted foreign-source information as their Dear Leader has just accused them of doing.
Prince of Whales, fat orange blob was probably looking at himself in a mirror while tweeting.
Hey, if France could have a Dauphin… I’m just kidding. That is light years of evolutionary intelligence before a Trump makes that connection.
🤣