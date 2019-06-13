Nicole Kidman’s fluffy cats ‘love’ to get in the backpack-carriers & go for a hike

Nicole Kidman has a new interview with You Magazine, a British site/publication, all to promote her role in Big Little Lies 2. She’s basically the only one in BLL2 worth a damn, but I guess that’s something – making a second series about these often unlikeable characters who happen to be women and moms. That’s the whole point – women are different and they behave differently and sometimes appallingly. Male characters are allowed to show that kind of unlikeability, so why not women? That being said, I wish Laura Dern’s character would fall off a cliff, and if I never see Shailene Woodley & her bangs trauma dance in the surf while listening to Sufjan Stevens again, it will be too soon. But Nicole is killing it, as always, playing Celeste as a ball of neurosis, guilt, trauma, grief and recovery. You can read Nicole’s full interview here, and stay until the end where she reveals some fun stuff about her cats.

Her earliest memories are of eating: ‘It was of my parents throwing snowballs at each other in Washington and I must have been about two. I remember bending down with my mittens going, “I shouldn’t be doing this,” and eating the snow…. I used to eat ants as well, but ants don’t taste good. Just sort of off. Just acidic-y. Kind of weird. And I’ll eat anything. I’ve eaten almost anything. Witchetty grubs, worms and insects…I’ll immediately get prickly if someone says, “You have to do this.” I’m like, “Mmm. Not sure I have to do anything.”’

She has no vanity: ‘When it comes to performance I have no vanity at all. Couldn’t care less.’

She says her 79-year-old mother Janelle is always on at her to ‘make an effort… My mum is like, “Do your hair, put on some make-up, stay in shape!” You know, she’s old school. My mum won’t FaceTime me without her make-up and her hair being done and I’m like, “Oh, come on!”’

Her miracle pregnancy at 40: ‘A miracle… I was like, “Your only job, Keith, is to get me the epidural if I scream for it.” And I screamed for it. I was doing OK and then I went, “Oh boy!”’

Faith got her through her grief for her father: ‘[I was] down on my knees [with grief]. It was unbearable.’ It was her faith, she says, that got her through. ‘I was raised Catholic. Very Catholic. I have a strong belief in God and when I’ve experienced enormous loss is when it comes in powerfully…. I wrestle with things. I’m not just like, “Oh, everything is perfect.” I wrestle and question and that’s just the nature of probably digging in and delving into things as well.’

Whether people are still interested in her marriage to Tom Cruise: ‘I’m not sure if they are. I mean, I get asked about it but it’s one of a hundred questions and now I’ve just gone, “It’s done. That was two decades ago, so there’s nothing more to be said.” It’s disrespectful to my husband now. It’s disrespectful to my ex-husband. I’ve always said: you don’t sit at a dinner party and discuss all your exes with your new partner there, who is then privy to all of it. It’s inappropriate.’

Her Nashville menagerie includes alpacas & cats: ‘[The alpacas are] a little fierce. They make noises, they spit and they can bite. We have chickens as well. Alpacas, ten fish and two cats called Ginger and Snow… I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in? Yeah, a cat carrier that’s a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it’s got air and everything and they love it.’ Is she saying that she takes them on hikes? ‘Yeah. I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, “Oh, I don’t want to do that.” But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can’t wait to get in.’