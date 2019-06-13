Donald Trump would ‘take it’ if a foreign government offered info on a political rival

I remember reading that reporters on Capitol Hill had to start printing out Donald Trump’s tweets and on-the-record quotes so that they would have a hard copy to hand to Republicans in Congress, so those Republicans couldn’t say “I haven’t seen it,” when asked about whatever nonsensical, racist, misogynistic and/or treasonous statement Trump just made. I was reminded of that again as I imagined all of the Republicans working out their denials and shrugs and I-Haven’t-Seen-Its for Trump’s interview with George Stephanopoulos at ABC News. This is a trainwreck, and it shows that oh, right, Donald Trump didn’t learn one damn thing from the Mueller investigation:
President Donald Trump may not alert the FBI if foreign governments offered damaging information against his 2020 rivals during the upcoming presidential race, he said, despite the deluge of investigations stemming from his campaign’s interactions with Russians during the 2016 campaign. Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in the Oval Office on Wednesday whether his campaign would accept such information from foreigners — such as China or Russia — or hand it over the FBI, Trump said, “I think maybe you do both.”
“I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” Trump continued. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”
Trump disputed the idea that if a foreign government provided information on a political opponent, it would be considered interference in our election process.
“It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” Trump said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, ‘oh let’s call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressman, they all do it, they always have, and that’s the way it is. It’s called oppo research.”
President Trump lamented the attention on his son, Donald Trump Jr., for his role in the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting in June 2016. Stephanopoulos asked whether Trump Jr. should have taken the Russians’ offer for “dirt” on then-candidate Hillary Clinton to the FBI.
“Somebody comes up and says, ‘hey, I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI?” Trump responded. “I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen a lot of things over my life. I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do,” Trump continued. “Oh, give me a break – life doesn’t work that way.”
Think of how much the “debate” had changed under Trump. People are really having to go on television and sit there and make the argument of “no, really, this is not the way any of this is supposed to work.” This is one of the biggest no-brainers of politics: no foreign entanglements, no foreign “help” for political candidates, political operatives or politicians. You cannot get “opposition research” from a foreign government or a foreign agent when you’re a politician or a political candidate. It’s your duty as an American citizen and political candidate (or simply a political operative) to inform the FBI about all of your foreign contacts, and to not try to HIDE your foreign entanglements. This is very basic sh-t.
EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he wouldn't necessarily alert the FBI if approached by foreign figures with information on his 2020 opponent: "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it." https://t.co/yWRxMOaFqW pic.twitter.com/qwLw53s5yc
— ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019
Header photo courtesy of Avalon Red.
Is anyone else just convinced we are doomed? XO
I’m real!y upset that Mueller didn’t do his job. Trump has been emboldened and it will only get worst!
He did do his job. He investigated as best he could and even with the stonewalling and outright lies from the Dump administration he was able to find several cases of obstruction of justice. What else was he supposed to do?
It is on the house to do something now and Nancy Pelosi aint doing shit. Some people keep saying she is playing chess while he is playing checkers, but I don’t believe that. She is listening to the wrong people, and quite frankly, I am over it. She seems to be waiting for white people in middle america to wake up and pay attention because the polls are saying that those people aren’t for impeachment even though they KNOW he is a criminal. I say fuck those morons because obviously there thinking is flawed. If she is currently having impeachment hearings but not calling them impeachment hearings, then fine I will take away my ire for her.
He looks more and more like a clown every time I see his face. His skin clearly shows how unhealthy he really is, maybe thats why he plasters on the makeup now to hide the patches.
Does anyone else believe Chump is in the early stages of some type of dementia?
Yup. The rambling, incoherant mess that is every interview, the inability to learn new information, see a waiting car in front of him or operate an umbrella is similar to what I saw in my father post-diagnosis.
He’s always been an ignorant, hateful, narcissistic POS, but twenty years’ ago he at least sounded compos mentis. Trump, I mean!
I certainly hope so. The fast moving kind, hopefully.
He looked so bizarre in that interview. His coloring of pink and orange combined with the yellow hair really adds up to a clown-like effect. A repulsive clown. He’s carrying a whole set of luggage under his eyes.
And he sounded like an imbecile as usual, so proud to repeat “oppo research” as if he knew what he was talking about.
It is illegal, as in against the law, for a campaign to accept anything from a foreign government or someone who is not a US citizen. George should have immediately called him out on that. I am so sick of the media normalizing and empowering this tyrant.
I mean, why shouldn’t he? That’s not the right response, but its how I’m starting to feel lately. Why shouldn’t he make tons of money from foreign governments? Why shouldn’t he claim executive privilege at every turn? Why shouldn’t he take help from foreign entities?
He does what he wants and McConnell (and the rest of the Rs) just smirks and lets him.
Sorry, I’m in a mood today. I’ll be more optimistic tomorrow.
Why wouldn’t he? He did it before and it worked. Him and Bitch McConnell have gotten away with highjacking this country and turning it into a racist, sexist pig’s wet dream , so much so that he is being openly treasonous. He has been getting progressively worse since he was able to install that toady as AG. No one is going to stop him.
I haven’t watched the news in over a month and I feel so much better for it. I think I am going to quit twitter next and pick up reading again. The people I follow on that app keep reminding me how mediocre, greedy and petty white people got us into this and will keep us in this because they refuse to let white supremacy go. Not just the liberal trash who stayed home but the racists who helped with the voter suppression.. this includes the conservatives on the supreme court with Citizens United and their gutting of the VRA. and Sandberg and Zuckerberg at FB,
He is a crook who is used to breaking the law and never facing consequences – and somehow is still able to do this as effing President! I don’t know what will happen in 2020 but win or lose, Trump is going to find a way to destroy America.
Of course he would.
His entire campaign was in regular contact with a hostile enemy nation that the NSA said was interfering in our election.
He vetoed bi-partisan sanctions against Russia. He has a nice little quid pro quo going with one of our biggest enemies.
And the GOP is totally cool with it because they might win again. Petty. Cowards.
This is happening. Our “leader” says these things all the time. And our elected officials are doing absolutely nothing. What does any of this mean…exactly?
George and Lester achieved two of the most telling interview (confession) clips of the past two years.
He covers it all pretty clearly (for him). He’d probably take the information, “might” let authorities know… BUT hey, it’s all “oppo research” and the agents are so busy it probably wouldn’t matter if he/they reported it anyway.
Kids everywhere should use the “but it was just taste testing” excuse when stealing a cookie or candy. That is sarcasm to illustrate what a terrible example we have right now.
The part about the agents being too busy was rich, wasn’t it? Every day, I cannot believe this is real life.
He would and did.
Since he claims all his buds do it, the press should ask him for specific names and the press should contact every single senator and representative to ask if it’s them..the press talks tough on air, but become spineless in one-on-one’s. And this ‘Norway’ fixation..remember when he said we need immigrants from Norway and not those “shit hole countries” (translation=people of color)? He’s openly flaunting his crimes because he can..ms. Pelosi, stop worrying about offending the magats and start taking this seriously!
Well he IS a traitor so what should we expect?