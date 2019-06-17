Donald Trump thinks coughing & sneezing are signs of ‘weakness & lack of control’

Last week, ABC News began publishing clips from an exclusive interview George Stephanopoulos did with Donald Trump. The interview aired last night, and I didn’t watch it because life’s too short. Plus, the biggest headline came out last week: that Trump would love to take any and all foreign governments’ information on his political opponents, even though that’s in violation of like a 50 laws. After the interview aired, there was another headline though: Trump hates people who cough.

Pres. Trump says he “might” turn over his “financial statement” to Congress. “I hope they get it, because it’s a fantastic financial statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos in the Oval Office. https://t.co/8q0FwFD9qt pic.twitter.com/fw1tIc0vxO — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

That was Mick Mulvaney coughing in the background of Trump’s interview, and Trump literally stops the interview, orders Mulvaney out of Oval Office and wants to start again. Trump says “Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer… I don’t like that, you know? You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”

After the interview aired (and ABC left that in), reporter Jackie Alemany tweeted this:

Text from former 2016 Trump campaign staffer: “I was told by multiple people when I came aboard to never cough or sneeze while in the presence of Trump. He thinks it’s a sign of weakness and lack of control. Nobody ever recovers.” https://t.co/9CmKeoH1iu — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) June 17, 2019

It’s not like people can help when they sneeze, and most of the time, people can’t help when they cough either. Trump is a total germaphobe and only a flaccid weakling would be so obsessed with the “weaknesses” in other people. Weaknesses like… sneezing or get something caught in your throat or something.