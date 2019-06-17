The Mail: Rose Hanbury is being ‘advised’ by royal advisors to say nothing

I’ve come to a conclusion about why the British tabloids are being so careful with HOW they report anything about Rose Hanbury. The pieces in The Sun and the Mail on Sunday are so carefully written, so meticulously cloying, sycophantic and fake-sympathetic towards Rose, my theory is that the editors believe that this is the only way they can talk around the alleged affair between Rose and Prince William. For this story to still be percolating in such major tabloids (the Sun and the Mail) months later, even after William’s lawyers issued massive threats, it just shows you that even the editors know that there’s something there. So they’re handling the story delicately and framing it as solely about Rose and HER marriage. The official storyline is that Rose is suffering because Kate – out of nowhere! – decided to phase out “rural rival” Rose, and now Rose’s life and marriage are in shambles. The Mail on Sunday picked up on the Sun’s reporting last week with a detailed account of their own – you can read it here. Some highlights:
Rose’s falling out with Kate: Once close friends, the two women are said to have become ever more estranged in recent months amid persistent gossip about Rose’s friendship with Prince William and Kate, which royal sources dismiss as ‘unsubstantiated rumours’. Rose’s confidantes describe her as ‘lonely’ and increasingly isolated, as those who know both her and Kate feel torn.
Royal advisors are helping: And the issue is causing such concern in Royal circles that Royal advisers have stepped in to help the Marquess and Marchioness with handling the media, advising them to say nothing, The Mail on Sunday understands.
Rose’s marriage is awful: Only adding to Rose’s distress is the frequent absence of her husband, fabulously rich film-maker the Marquess of Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley), David Rocksavage, 58 – once described as ‘the greatest catch in England’. He is said to be spending more and more time with his own friends in Paris – including a controversial convicted criminal called Francois-Marie Banier – while Rose is left alone to run their magnificent country seat, 106-room Houghton Hall with its 1,000-acre estate bordering Sandringham.
People are worried about Rose: ‘People are worried about her. The most loyal friends are sticking by her but others, they haven’t,’ one source said. ‘It has caused her great distress to have suddenly found herself the talking point of everyone in the area. She is very aware about what is being said and she has tried to put a brave face on it. On top of that, she has a husband who is away more than he is present. It has been a lonely time.’
The Cambridges & Rocksavages were legitimately close: In years past, the Rocksavages were often guests of the Cambridges at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, less than three miles from Houghton, as well as being guests at the Royal Wedding in 2011. Both had a standing invitation to Kate’s birthday weekend parties at Sandringham each January, which usually entail a shoot on the Saturday followed by an evening party, then a Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church with the Queen. Only Kate’s closest friends are invited to these get-togethers, along with her family. Other guests have included Sophie Carter, scion of a Norfolk construction family and godmother to Princess Charlotte.
The Cambridges skipped the Houghton horse trials this year: At Kate’s 35th birthday in 2017, Rose and David could be seen standing chatting to the Middleton parents. Rose was nowhere to be seen at the corresponding event this year, according to royal watchers. And neither were Kate and William seen at the Houghton International horse trials last month, where Zara Tindall was competing, despite Kate being pictured there the previous year with George and Charlotte.
Rose & David’s friends are sticking by them: Despite the rumours surrounding Rose’s friendship with William and Kate, many of her circle are loyally standing by her and refuse to believe it is anything more than gossip. ‘It’s been very hard on them,’ one friend said. ‘I know it has really upset them. I’ve spoken to David about it. There is absolutely no truth in it and it has been incredibly hard for them. Rose is a brilliant woman and she will get over it, but it has obviously affected her and has made her feel pilloried. It is not true, all nonsense, but she knows that it is very hard to say anything. She just has to wait until it all blows over. That is what the couple have been advised and that is all she can do.’ One royal source insisted the whole saga was simply ‘malicious gossip’ from someone ‘who appears to have an agenda to discredit William and Kate’.
Royal advisors are stepping in to help… ROSE? Rose, who is having problems because the Duchess of Cambridge has tried to shun her from Turnip Toff society and phase her out? Royal Kate, who will be Queen, doesn’t want to be anywhere near Rose and so… royal advisors are going to Rose and telling her not to say anything about it? What is this f–ked up aristocratic world?
And honestly, I love how we’re supposed to feel gutted for a well-connected, rich aristocrat’s wife who banged the future king (allegedly) and still gets to live in a palatial estate full of fantastic artwork and her three healthy and photogenic children. Rose is supposed to be distraught because Kate threw a tantrum? Nah. Rose is sympathetic because her older husband spends a lot of time in Paris? I mean, Rose probably prefers that. She has more free time for her affairs too. That’s simply the way it’s done. That’s probably why David spends so much time in Paris in the first place – to give his young wife the space and freedom to do what she wants. I don’t think that people get that this group really plays by their own set of rules.
OMG this story is becoming huge. Yes, she and William are/were lovers
“One royal source insisted the whole saga was simply ‘malicious gossip’ from someone ‘who appears to have an agenda to discredit William and Kate’.”
Oh here we go. When people get caught doing something they shouldn’t be doing, one tactic I personally have seen employed is setting up kind of a straw person 3rd party. This person should be someone that easily will unite both camps in hate against them.
I wonder who this agenda-drive third person could be?
Gosh, what a conundrum!
We saw the… let’s say the more devout side of the Cambridge fandom using exactly this tactic when the story first started.
Ah. You think they are trying to implicate Meghan again?
I want Rose to caption that top photo. That is all.
The aristos are closing ranks around their own. They simply don’t need a Diana mess again. Kate is not as powerful as Diana was.. in terms of press , popularity and people power. Diana’s charisma and kindness made her untouchable to a degree, she was also manipulative with the press etc. Kate doesn’t have the chops and William is not next in line to throne. He has years to whitewash behavior if a divorce, the dynamics are different.
We must have read two different articles.
I think the article is inconsistent. It says that people are torn (implying that some are siding with Rose, some with Kate) but then says that her friends are closing rank around her and many are standing by her. It’s like the reporter couldn’t decide which sounded better – Rose, isolated and alone, abandoned by her friends, or Rose, the queen bee of the Turnip Toffs, protected by her friends as the rumors rage.
Rose sounds like every trophy wife cliche after a few years of marriage/kids. Bored. Alone. Isolated. I wouldn’t want that life. Yes her family is connected/wealthy, but nowhere near the Rocksavages. But she has options…lose the house, gain some happiness elsewhere.
Why are you so quick to out her husband when there are many celebrities with gay rumors that you won’t even about acknowledge exist ( Bradley Cooper, Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, and Jeremy Renner)?
This whole story is getting weirder and weirder by the moment………I’m loving it. This is as good as it gets true gossip.
On another note, I do not believe there are any problems in Rose’s marriage in that it has not changed one iota since the day she has wed. Saying nothing is the absolutely BEST THING Rose & David Cholmondeley could do other than showing up at hand-in-hand in London for a date night dinner at Chiltern Firehouse.
I agree I don’t think the problems are in the Chumley marriage, they both have reps for being a bit bohemian and independent people. This is deflection from which couple has the real problems, the press are pretty much saying this and that W&K are living separate lives. They always have to be honest, their relationship was always on his terms and always based on when he wanted to spend time with her.
Its interesting that there are parts of the press that are still reporting on this, they know that its all over social media and blogs like this. There is a story, we all know it and at some point the lid is going to come off it. The press wouldn’t keep talking about it if they knew it wasn’t true, why would they exposes themselves to litigation. William would never have gotten his lawyers involved if it were just gossip. He only gets his lawyers involved is he has something to hide.
Some points:
Rose’s posture is dreadful and she looks cowed and unsure
Kate looks predatory in the first photo like she’s saying through gritted teeth; back off beyatch and leave my hubby alone
William looks as sheepish, guilty and embarrassed as Denver the Guilty Dog ie GUILTY AS CHARGED.
Conclusion: Yes Rose and Will have been lovers!
This is the tabloids’ way of suggesting that the royal courtiers are covering for William, imo. They are trying to force something to happen since they have nothing else to add to the story.
Soo in the aristo circles a woman is not allowed to throw tantrums when she discover her husband infidelities.
So it seems that Kate was successful in convincing the Toffs to phase out Rose? Is she no longer on the private invitations to teas and birthdays? That has got to sting. Rose if you are talking to the Mail please share the details!
That’s another good point!
I said on the other post that I didn’t think Kate was successful. Maybe the only invites Rose is missing out on are Kate’s birthday events.
But, even for that – we are back to the original story. If there was no affair, what happened that there was a falling out of such magnitude that it made its way to the papers? Especially if these two weren’t really friends? Why would someone be reporting on a falling out between Kate and Rose Hanbury? People don’t actually care who Kate hangs out with on weekends. If the whole thing started with a tiff over chutney, then someone seriously miscalculated the reaction to the gossip.
If these are just malicious rumors, and there is no truth to them, why would anyone have to choose between Kate and Rose? I can see why the TTs and others would be gossiping, and that would be hurtful, but if someone told me that my good friend was sleeping with my husband, I would laugh in their face because I would know it wasn’t true.
If there is zero truth to these rumors, and they are just rumors started to discredit Will and Kate, why would that cause a rift between Kate and Rose to the extent that the TTs have to choose between them?
Is this really how it’s done with the aristos? Still? I mean, I know having kids is important to pass along the title/lands/whatever, but really? I guess… I don’t really feel sorry for Rose, she must have gone into this knowing what the arrangement would be. However, I don’t think anyone really knows how it’s actually going to feel (your husband is off in Paris the majority of the time with someone else, in his “sumptuous” home) until you’re neck deep in it. And how many ~affairs can you have? Honest question- at some point doesn’t it just get exhausting? And don’t you run out of people willing or even wanting to have an affair with you, and then you’re just a cliche. Bored, lonely, rich wife with uninterested husband. Surely, in 2019, this isn’t how it’s still “done” by aristos? And what about the kids? Does David bother to spend time with his three kids while he’s jetting off to Paris?