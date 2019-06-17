Did Prince Harry tell Duchess Meghan to ‘turn around’ at Trooping the Colour?

I actually knew this was a thing a week ago, I just chose to ignore it because I thought it was the dumbest fake controversy ever. A week ago, all the royals gathered for Trooping the Colour, the big show for the Queen’s fake birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge (Camilla and Kate). Once on the balcony, Harry and Meghan were shoved to the back because of the “pecking order,” which is a code for “we wanted to shove them in the back and we’re just going to make up sh-t about a pecking order.” The cameras were trained on Meghan and Harry (and the entire family) for the duration of the whole balcony rigmarole, and they had to stand there for the plane show, and for the playing of “God Save the Queen.” That’s where this happened:
You have to actually look for it – Meghan is sort of placed halfway in front of Harry, and she turned around a few times to say something to him, and just before “God Save the Queen” was being played, it looked like Harry told her to “turn around.” Which she did. You can see everyone on the balcony stiffen and “stand at attention” as the song played. My take is that Meghan didn’t hear the music or she didn’t realize it was happening or whatever, and Harry reminded her.
The anti-Meg people would have you believe that Harry SNAPPED at “diva Meg” and that their marriage is already in shambles and that Meghan was in tears after Harry screamed at her. Sure, you can believe that. It just looked like he reminded her that the song was about to play or was already playing and she quickly collected herself. I mean, she’s not even a British citizen yet and she’s only been married a year. There a million little moments like that with the royals, like the time the Queen “snapped” at William on the balcony and told him to “stand up” when he was kneeling down, fussing with George. If anything, wasn’t that more embarrassing, to be told off by the Queen? QUEEN SNAPS AT DIVA WILL.
Yeah, my theory is that she didn’t realize the anthem was starting and Harry told her to turn around (because it was about to start and he knew that.)
The more I look at the balcony pics the less I think where they stood was a big deal. Last year it felt kind of odd, especially since Kate seemed sort of tense, but this year I think its clear they stood back there to be closer to the Queen and to let parents of young children be up front. Next year, if they are still in the back with Archie, I may think something is up, but as it is, I think it was their choice.
Exactly. She didn’t realize God save the Queen was about to start, he told her it was, and voilà, that’s all. Much ado about nothing.
IIRC, Camilla turned around quickly when the anthem was starting, too. There’s a lot going on on that balcony. It’s understandable if they don’t hear the first notes of the anthem right away and have to be nudged a bit.
My guess is that they stand in the back for 2 reasons 1) is to allow the children and their parents stand up front so the kids can have a better view of the planes and crowds; 2) Harry has always stood in the back, he’s comfortable there. While I think Harry loves the charity work part of being royal, I don’t think he is comfortable with the “royal events” part of being royal and so will try to fade into the back ground as much as he can, taking Meghan with him.
They were so happy that day, I don’t care about this nosense.
He clearly was just alerting her that the song was about to start.
IMO he did, and I don’t see the big deal.
this is such a non story. Why do they want to imagine problems where there are none. Meg wasn’t paying attention (probably sleep deprived) and harry told her ‘hey turn around’
end.of.story
This is a total non-story for the commentariat at the Daily Fail.
To me the real story was the ugly Givenchy dress and coat that Meghan wore.
I watched the video and she went from happy and smiley to visibly sad and holding back tears after Harry told her to turn around. It made me sympathetic towards Meghan. She’s a few weeks post-partum and tired, Harry could have told her to turn around more politely. It makes me think Harry is just as much of a moody man-child as William is.
She looks like in tears but I think it is the sun, you can see others blink too, looking in the bright sky, happens to anybody.
If you look really closely and pause at 1.2354554646 mn Harry slaps Meghan 🙄.
😂😂😂
It’s just like when I tell my kids they need to stand or keep quiet at church. They dont know and so I remind them. This is, as many have said, much ado about nothing. The press just wants to keep crucifying Megs. They posted an article yesterday about Harry’s crush on Jenn Aniston. Massive eye roll. Who cares.
Yea, he did. And it’s not a big deal. She needed a cue and he gave it.
There wasn’t any snapping. There also wasn’t any “shoving to the back.” Both are ridiculous. Just let this woman be.