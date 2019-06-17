Did Prince Harry tell Duchess Meghan to ‘turn around’ at Trooping the Colour?

I actually knew this was a thing a week ago, I just chose to ignore it because I thought it was the dumbest fake controversy ever. A week ago, all the royals gathered for Trooping the Colour, the big show for the Queen’s fake birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge (Camilla and Kate). Once on the balcony, Harry and Meghan were shoved to the back because of the “pecking order,” which is a code for “we wanted to shove them in the back and we’re just going to make up sh-t about a pecking order.” The cameras were trained on Meghan and Harry (and the entire family) for the duration of the whole balcony rigmarole, and they had to stand there for the plane show, and for the playing of “God Save the Queen.” That’s where this happened:

You have to actually look for it – Meghan is sort of placed halfway in front of Harry, and she turned around a few times to say something to him, and just before “God Save the Queen” was being played, it looked like Harry told her to “turn around.” Which she did. You can see everyone on the balcony stiffen and “stand at attention” as the song played. My take is that Meghan didn’t hear the music or she didn’t realize it was happening or whatever, and Harry reminded her.

The anti-Meg people would have you believe that Harry SNAPPED at “diva Meg” and that their marriage is already in shambles and that Meghan was in tears after Harry screamed at her. Sure, you can believe that. It just looked like he reminded her that the song was about to play or was already playing and she quickly collected herself. I mean, she’s not even a British citizen yet and she’s only been married a year. There a million little moments like that with the royals, like the time the Queen “snapped” at William on the balcony and told him to “stand up” when he was kneeling down, fussing with George. If anything, wasn’t that more embarrassing, to be told off by the Queen? QUEEN SNAPS AT DIVA WILL.